Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Oneok    OKE

ONEOK (OKE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Oneok : TITLE ONEOK to Present at Barclays CEO Energy Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 11:07pm CEST

TULSA, Okla., Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) will participate in the Barclays CEO Energy Conference Sept. 4-5, 2018, in New York City.

Terry K. Spencer, ONEOK president and chief executive officer, will present at the conference at 9:05 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (8:05 a.m. Central Daylight Time) on Wednesday, Sept. 5.

Spencer, along with Walter S. Hulse III, ONEOK chief financial officer and executive vice president, strategic planning and corporate affairs, and Kevin L. Burdick, ONEOK executive vice president and chief operating officer, will conduct a series of one-on-one meetings with investment-community representatives at the conference.

The conference will be webcast and accessible on ONEOK's website, www.oneok.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived for 30 days.

The materials used at the conference will be accessible on ONEOK's website, www.oneok.com, beginning at 8 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (7 a.m. Central Daylight Time) on Tuesday, Sept. 4.

ONEOK, Inc. (pronounced ONE-OAK) (NYSE: OKE) is a leading midstream service provider and owner of one of the nation's premier natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, connecting NGL supply in the Mid-Continent, Permian and Rocky Mountain regions with key market centers and an extensive network of natural gas gathering, processing, storage and transportation assets.

ONEOK is a FORTUNE 500 company and is included in the S&P 500 index.

For information about ONEOK, visit the website: www.oneok.com.

For the latest news about ONEOK, find us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oneok-to-present-at-barclays-ceo-energy-conference-300705071.html

SOURCE ONEOK, Inc.

Disclaimer

Oneok Inc. published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 21:06:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ONEOK
11:07pONEOK : TITLE ONEOK to Present at Barclays CEO Energy Conference
PU
10:16pONEOK : to Present at Barclays CEO Energy Conference
PR
08/16ONEOK : to Participate in the Tuohy Brothers Annual Energy Conference
AQ
08/15ONEOK INC /NEW/ : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (f..
AQ
08/14ONEOK : TITLE ONEOK to Participate in the Citi Midstream Infrastructure Conferen..
PU
08/14ONEOK : to Participate in the Citi Midstream Infrastructure Conference
PR
08/07ONEOK INC /NEW/ : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (f..
AQ
08/06ONEOK : TITLE ONEOK to Participate in the Tuohy Brothers Annual Energy Conferenc..
PU
08/06ONEOK : to Participate in the Tuohy Brothers Annual Energy Conference
PR
08/06ONEOK : TITLE ONEOK Announces Higher Second-quarter 2018 Financial Results and U..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
11:39a3 Energy Plays Due For A Bounce 
08/2830 Stock Portfolio Summer Review 
08/27Big Changes This Summer, Little Changed This Week 
08/19No Encore, Deck Still Stacked For Midstream 
08/18MLPS : 'Diversification Is Protection Against Ignorance. It Makes Little Sense I.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 12 731 M
EBIT 2018 1 852 M
Net income 2018 1 113 M
Debt 2018 9 203 M
Yield 2018 4,96%
P/E ratio 2018 24,67
P/E ratio 2019 23,23
EV / Sales 2018 2,90x
EV / Sales 2019 2,72x
Capitalization 27 685 M
Chart ONEOK
Duration : Period :
Oneok Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ONEOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 72,5 $
Spread / Average Target 8,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Terry K. Spencer President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
John William Gibson Non-Executive Chairman
Kevin L. Burdick Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Walter S. Hulse CFO, EVP-Strategic Planning & Corporate Affairs
Brien H. Brown Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ONEOK24.75%27 685
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.8.71%63 233
ENBRIDGE INC-7.83%59 976
TRANSCANADA CORPORATION-7.75%40 026
KINDER MORGAN INC-1.05%39 304
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-1.90%36 378
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.