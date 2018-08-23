Log in
ONESAVINGS BANK PLC (OSB)
OneSavings Bank : ' first-half profit jumps, bank lifts loan growth targets

08/23/2018

(Reuters) - Specialised lender OneSavings Bank Plc on Thursday reported higher first-half underlying pre-tax profit and raised its yearly loan growth targets, helped by a focus on mortgage lending to professional landlords.

Still, OneSavings cautioned that regulatory and tax changes in the Buy-to-Let market, where it maintains a strong focus, were dampening industry-wide demand for new purchase mortgages.

Buy-to-let is a form of residential investment in which buyers purchase a property, typically with a mortgage, with the view of renting it out.

OneSavings, which is heavily involved in property transactions, saw its net loan book grow 11 percent to 8.1 billion pounds in the first half of 2018, thanks to professional landlords and tighter lending criteria for smaller developments after Brexit.

Smaller landlords quit the rental sector due to less favourable tax treatment, paving the way for larger institutions to grab market share, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors showed this month.

OneSavings, often seen as a challenger to bigger banks that largely moved away from small-business lending after the financial crisis, said that while business trends remained generally positive, it was keeping a close eye on developments around Brexit.

"We are mindful of the macroeconomic environment, primarily driven by uncertainties surrounding the outcome of Brexit negotiations and the potential impact on the UK economy, including pressure on house prices, particularly in London," OneSavings said.

The company reported a net interest margin of 301 basis points, 23 basis points below a year earlier, hurt by front book pricing. Its cost-to-income ratio fell to 27 percent from 28 percent.

The Kent-based company said underlying pre-tax profit rose 17.1 percent year-over-year to 91.8 million pounds ($117.07 million) in the six months ended June 30.

It raised its full-year targets for net loan book growth to high-teens percentages from an earlier forecast of mid-teens.

($1 = 0.7841 pounds)

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 272 M
EBIT 2018 189 M
Net income 2018 132 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,29%
P/E ratio 2018 8,28
P/E ratio 2019 7,74
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,96x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,60x
Capitalization 1 077 M
Chart ONESAVINGS BANK PLC
Duration : Period :
OneSavings Bank PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ONESAVINGS BANK PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 4,96  GBP
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Golding Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Avery Weymouth Non-Executive Chairman
Clive Kornitzer Group Chief Operating Officer
April Talintyre Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Richard Davis Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ONESAVINGS BANK PLC7.42%1 402
ORIX CORPORATION-9.33%20 968
ALLY FINANCIAL INC-5.66%11 611
CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP.43.72%8 977
PNB HOUSING FINANCE LTD.4.41%3 196
YIXIN GROUP LTD--.--%1 987
