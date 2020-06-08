OneSmart International Education : Provides Update on Offline Learning Centers Reopening

SHANGHAI, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE: ONE) ("OneSmart" or the "Company"), the leading premium K-12 education company in China, today announced that a large number of its offline centers have reopened following their temporary closure starting in January 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. As of June 5, 2020, 150 VIP learning centers, 34 HappyMath learning centers, and 8 FasTrack English learning centers reopened and began offline classes in our key cities including Shanghai, Hangzhou, Nanjing, Chengdu, Changzhou, Wuxi, etc. The Company expects the number to further increase in following weeks.

Schools for all ages in 25 provinces in China reopened as of June 2, 2020 with plans for the remaining provinces expected to be released in the near-term. Local authorities at the same time have allowed qualified K-12 offline learnings centers to reopen. OneSmart is in active communication with local authorities to meet post COVID-19 reopening qualification for its remaining offline learning centers and expects the majority of its nationwide network will be up and running by the end of June 2020.

Mr. Steve Zhang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of OneSmart, commented, "We are past the most challenging period created by the outbreak of COVID-19 and our business is quickly returning normal level as public schools and tutoring centers begin reopening and exam schedules are finalized for the ZhongKao -- the High School Entrance Examination, and the GaoKao -- the National College Entrance Examination. With demand for our premium educational products proving resilient throughout the pandemic and our business fundamentals quickly returning to pre-COVID-19 levels, we expect to see a V-shaped recovery. We also expect the industry to further consolidate as the reopening and qualification process adds pressure on smaller players to exit the market. This will leave larger players such as OneSmart who are able to strategically manage and operate a scaled up online and offline network ideally positioned to generate rapid growth. We look forward to leveraging the significant progress we have made over the past few months in building out OneSmart Online and combining it with our reopened offline learning center network which will greatly enhance our competitive position in the market."

