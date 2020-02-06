Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  OneSmart International Education Group Limited    ONE

ONESMART INTERNATIONAL EDUCATION GROUP L

(ONE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OneSmart International Education : to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on February 19, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/06/2020 | 03:01am EST

SHANGHAI, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE: ONE) ("OneSmart" or the "Company"), a leading premium K-12 education company in China, today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020 ended November 30, 2019 before U.S. markets open on February 19, 2020.

OneSmart's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM on February 19, 2020, U.S. Eastern Time (9:00 PM on the same day Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

Dial-in numbers for the live conference call are as follows:

International                   

1-412-902-4272

Mainland China                         

4001-201-203

US                           

1-888-346-8982

Hong Kong                    

800-905-945

Passcode                      

OneSmart

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through February 26, 2019.

Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:

International Dial-in              

1-412-317-0088

U.S. Toll Free                  

1-877-344-7529

Passcode:                      

10139165

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://www.onesmart.investorroom.com/.

About OneSmart

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Shanghai, OneSmart International Education Group Limited is a leading premium K-12 education company in China. Since commencement of our business, our vision is to build the most trusted "Third Classroom" outside of home and school and our mission is to bring out the utmost learning power in each student by cultivating his or her study motivation, capability and perseverance, and enable our students to pursue their life-long success. Our company culture is centered on the core values of customer focus, execution, innovation and teamwork.

The Company has built a comprehensive premium K-12 education platform that encompasses OneSmart VIP business (Premium K-12 1-on-1 training services), HappyMath (Premium math education programs), and FasTrack English (Premium English education programs). As of August 31, 2019, OneSmart operates a nationwide network of 432 learning centers across 35 cities in China.

For more information on OneSmart, please visit http://www.onesmart.investorroom.com.

For more information, please contact:

OneSmart
Ms. Rebecca Shen
Phone: +86-21-5255-9339 ext. 8139
ir@onesmart.org

Christensen

In China
Mr. Christian Arnell
Phone: +86-10-5826-4939
E-mail: carnell@christensenir.com

In the US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@ChristensenIR.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/onesmart-to-report-first-quarter-fiscal-year-2020-financial-results-on-february-19-2020-301000014.html

SOURCE OneSmart International Education Group Limited


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ONESMART INTERNATIONAL EDU
03:01aONESMART INTERNATIONAL EDUCATION : to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Fina..
PR
02/04ONESMART INTERNATIONAL EDUCATION : Takes Active Measures to Adapt Business and S..
PR
01/31ONESMART INTERNATIONAL EDUCATION : Announces Changes to Board of Directors
PR
2019ONESMART INTERNATIONAL EDUCATION : Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Y..
PR
2019ONESMART INTERNATIONAL EDUCATION GRO : Announces Unaudited Financial Results for..
PR
2019ONESMART INTERNATIONAL EDUCATION : to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019..
PR
2019ONESMART INTERNATIONAL EDUN GR : Infuses Cutting-Edge Tech into FasTrack English..
PR
2019ONESMART INTERNATIONAL EDUN GR : to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financ..
PR
2019ONESMART INTERNATIONAL EDUN GR : Announces Appointment of Chief Human Resources ..
AQ
2019ONESMART INTERNATIONAL EDUN GR : Announces Appointment of Chief Human Resources ..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group