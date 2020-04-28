OneSmart International Education : to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on May 19, 2020

SHANGHAI, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE: ONE) ("OneSmart" or the "Company"), a leading premium online education platform in China, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020 ended February 29, 2020 before U.S. markets open on May 19, 2020.

OneSmart's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM on May 19, 2020, U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM on the same day Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

About OneSmart

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Shanghai, OneSmart International Education Group Limited is a leading premium online education platform in China. Our vision is to be the most trusted and heartful high-tech education company and our mission is POWER LEARNING changes the future with technology advancement. Our company culture is centered on the core values of customer focus, excellence, integrity, and technology and innovation.

The Company has built a comprehensive premium K-12 education platform that encompasses OneSmart VIP business (Premium K-12 1-on-1 training services), HappyMath (Premium math education programs), and FasTrack English (Premium English education programs). We also offer our comprehensive online classes through OneSmart Online, our premium online education services platform. As of November 30, 2019, OneSmart operates a nationwide network of 430 learning centers across 35 cities in China.

For more information on OneSmart, please visit http://www.onesmart.investorroom.com .

