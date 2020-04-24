Log in
UPDATE: OneWater Marine Inc. Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

04/24/2020 | 11:43am EDT

BUFORD, Ga., April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEW) (the “Company” or “OneWater”) announced today that it will release its fiscal second quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, May 7, 2020, before the market opens. Following the release, the Company’s management team will host a conference call to discuss the results at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time that day.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing (866) 220-5793 in the U.S./Canada or (615) 622-8064 for participants outside the U.S./Canada using the Conference ID #3618958. This call is being webcast and can be accessed through the “Events” section of the Company’s website at https://investor.onewatermarine.com/ where it will be archived for one year.

About OneWater Marine Inc.
OneWater Marine Inc. is one of the largest and fastest-growing premium recreational boat retailers in the United States. OneWater operates 63 stores throughout 11 different states, eight of which are in the top twenty states for marine retail expenditures. OneWater offers a broad range of products and services and has diversified revenue streams, which include the sale of new and pre-owned boats, parts and accessories, finance and insurance products, maintenance and repair services and ancillary services such as boat storage.

Investor or Media Contact:
Jack Ezzell
Chief Financial Officer
IR@OneWaterMarine.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
