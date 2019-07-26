Log in
Canada's WestJet posts surprise profit as it flies more passengers

07/26/2019 | 06:18pm EDT
WestJet airline signage is pictured at Vancouver's international airport in Richmond,

(Reuters) - WestJet Airlines Ltd , which is being acquired by Onex Corp, reported a surprise quarterly profit on Friday, as it flew more passengers at higher prices.

The Calgary-based carrier said yield - the average fare per passenger per mile - rose 4.5% in the second quarter ended June 30.

WestJet said traffic rose 6.8%, while passenger carrying capacity ticked up 2.8%.

Shareholders of Canada's second-biggest airline voted earlier this week in favor of its acquisition by billionaire Gerry Schwartz's private equity firm Onex Corp for C$3.5 billion.

The company also said it had received final approval from the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta and expects the deal to close later this year if it receives remaining regulatory approvals.

WestJet reported a net profit of C$44.3 million ($33.65 million), or 38 Canadian cents per share, in the latest quarter, compared with a loss of C$15.8 million, or 14 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had estimated a loss of 14 Canadian cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total revenue rose 11.5% to C$1.21 billion, beating analysts estimates of C$1.17 billion.

Rival Air Canada is expected to report on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR CANADA 3.36% 45.55 Delayed Quote.69.76%
ONEX CORPORATION 1.64% 80.77 Delayed Quote.7.75%
WESTJET AIRLINES LTD. -0.03% 30.7 Delayed Quote.70.61%
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 8 080 M
Chart ONEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ONEX Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ONEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 93,97  CAD
Last Close Price 80,77  CAD
Spread / Highest target 20,1%
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gerald W. Schwartz Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christine M. Donaldson Managing Director-Finance
Christopher Allan Govan Chief Financial Officer
Blair Bernholtz Finance Director
Natasha Giannopoulos Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ONEX CORPORATION7.75%6 049
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG32.75%21 175
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE&CO KGAA14.44%1 194
OAKTREE SPECIALTY LENDING CORP24.82%744
ALARIS ROYALTY CORP.23.72%586
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG-4.47%537
