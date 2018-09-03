Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  ONEX Corporation    ONEX   CA68272K1030

ONEX CORPORATION (ONEX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/31 11:39:59 pm
93.62 CAD   -0.94%
10:34aONEX : SIG Combibloc plans 1 billion euro IPO to cut debt
RE
08/09ONEX : Reports Second-Quarter 2018 Results
AQ
08/07PEAK ROCK CAPIT : Affiliate Sells Precision Global
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

ONEX : SIG Combibloc plans 1 billion euro IPO to cut debt

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2018 | 10:34am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Logo of SIG Combibloc Group is seen in Neuhausen

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss packaging maker SIG Combibloc plans to sell 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) worth of new shares "in coming months" to trim debt to levels normal for the industry, Chief Executive Officer Rolf Stangl said on Monday.

The company did not give a specific date for the IPO, which sources have told Reuters would value the company at about 5 billion euros.

Canadian private equity firm Onex, majority owner since 2015, and SIG management may also sell existing shares, although Onex will retain at least 50 percent, with a "market-typical lock-up" following the IPO.

SIG plans to cut debt to about 1.5 billion euros, or 3-3.25 times adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation (EBITDA) of 480 million euros, from about 2.5 billion now.

While new-share proceeds will go toward cutting debt, Stangl said SIG generates ample cash already to invest in expansion, including recent moves in India, Japan and a new 35-million-euro facility in China.

"We have been investing constantly in our business -- we don't need a listing on the exchange for that," Stangl told Reuters.

This would be the 10th listing on the Swiss stock exchange this year and would mark a return of SIG to the bourse.

The company had been listed until 2007 as part of the Schweizerische Industrie Gesellschaft (SIG) conglomerate that once made everything from passenger trains to weaponry but over the years trimmed its focus to drink cartons.

Next year, SIG expects to pay a dividend of approximately 100 million euros. From 2019 onwards, it plans a pay-out ratio of between 50 percent and 60 percent of adjusted net income.

In an industry dominated by SIG, with about 21 percent of carton packaging volume in its core markets, and much-larger, privately held Tetra Laval, Stangl said his company is focused on growing organically, not through acquisitions.

ON THE ATTACK

"We feel very comfortable with our industry position as the No. 2 and the attacker," Stangl said, adding his company has sought to introduce new technology -- microwave-safe cartons for ready-made breakfasts in Asia, for instance -- to win customers.

"With such differentiation, we've always been successful at jumping into markets as the newcomer."

SIG makes 90 percent of revenue from packaging material, and 10 percent from filling machinery and service.

In the 12 months until the end of June, SIG had sales of 1.67 billion euros, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 28.7 percent, up from about 27 percent in 2017, Stangl said.

BofA Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs International are Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners.

Barclays, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley and UBS Investment Bank are Joint Bookrunners, while UniCredit Bank AG and Vontobel are acting as Co-Lead Managers. Rothschild & Co. is independent financial adviser.

(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Keith Weir)

By John Miller

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ONEX CORPORATION
10:34aONEX : SIG Combibloc plans 1 billion euro IPO to cut debt
RE
08/10Today's Research Reports on Senvest Capital, Onex, Rifco and Midpoint Holding..
AC
08/09ONEX : Reports Second-Quarter 2018 Results
AQ
08/08CANADA ONEX : ONCAP Acquires Precision Global
AQ
08/07PEAK ROCK CAPITAL : Affiliate Sells Precision Global
PR
08/07ONCAP Acquires Precision Global
GL
08/06IWG plunges as offices firm ends talks with remaining suitors
RE
08/01ONEX : Completes Investment in PowerSchool
AQ
07/23Prime Opportunities drops pursuit of IWG
RE
07/20ONEX : to Announce Second-Quarter Results on August 9, 2018
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/24ARCONIC REPORTEDLY IN TALKS TO SELL : Reuters 
08/11Onex Corporation (ONEXF) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
08/11Onex Corporation 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/09Onex reports Q2 results 
07/19Onex Corp. to buy Dutch childcare services company from H.I.G. Capital 
Chart ONEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ONEX Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ONEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 105  CAD
Spread / Average Target 13%
Managers
NameTitle
Gerald W. Schwartz Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christine M. Donaldson Managing Director-Finance
Christopher Allan Govan Chief Financial Officer
Blair Bernholtz Finance Director
Natasha Giannopoulos Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ONEX CORPORATION1.55%7 233
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG13.92%20 963
PARGESA HOLDING-6.80%6 273
INDUS HOLDING AG-6.72%1 574
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE&CO KGAA-23.67%1 552
MBB SE11.03%740
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.