ONEX CORPORATION

ONEX CORPORATION

(ONEX)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 03/25 04:00:00 pm
47.9 CAD   +4.36%
Onex Corporation Update on COVID-19
03/05SIG COMBIBLOC : Onex Partners Announces Secondary Sale of SIG Combibloc
03/02ONEX : Reports Full-Year 2019 Results
Onex Corporation Update on COVID-19

03/25/2020 | 04:21pm EDT

All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated

TORONTO, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A memo from Gerald Schwartz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Onex Corporation, to Shareholders is available through the following link: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4bdb91ff-7bb5-4f32-b5fb-f82d4a1e2de5.

About Onex
Founded in 1984, Onex invests and manages capital on behalf of its shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients from around the world. Onex’ platforms include: Onex Partners, private equity funds focused on larger opportunities in North America and Europe; ONCAP, private equity funds focused on middle market and smaller opportunities in North America; Onex Credit, which manages primarily non-investment grade debt through collateralized loan obligations, private debt and other credit strategies; and Gluskin Sheff’s actively managed public equity and public credit funds. In total, Onex has approximately $38.4 billion of assets under management, of which approximately $7.2 billion is its own shareholder capital. With offices in Toronto, New York, New Jersey and London, Onex and its experienced management teams are collectively the largest investors across Onex’ platforms.

The Onex Partners and ONCAP businesses have assets of $42 billion, generate annual revenues of $28 billion and employ approximately 171,000 people worldwide. Onex shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the stock symbol ONEX. For more information on Onex, visit its website at www.onex.com. Onex’ security filings can also be accessed at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain, without limitation, statements concerning possible or assumed future operations, performance or results preceded by, followed by or that include words such as “believes”, “expects”, “potential”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “intends”, “plans” and words of similar connotation, which would constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees. The reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information because they involve significant and diverse risks and uncertainties that may cause actual operations, performance or results to be materially different from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by Canadian securities law, Onex is under no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein should material facts change due to new information, future events or other factors. These cautionary statements expressly qualify all forward-looking statements in this press release.

For further information:
Chris Govan
Senior Managing Director – Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +1 416.362.7711

© GlobeNewswire 2020
