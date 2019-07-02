Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  ONEX Corporation    ONEX   CA68272K1030

ONEX CORPORATION

(ONEX)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 06/28 04:00:00 pm
78.99 CAD   +0.27%
08:31aOnex Prices U.S. CLO-17
GL
06/24WESTJET AIRLINES : Garneau approves sale of WestJet to Onex at price reduced by 737 Max issues
AQ
06/24Onex's WestJet buyout gets nod from Canada's Transport Minister
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Onex Prices U.S. CLO-17

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/02/2019 | 08:31am EDT

All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated 

TORONTO, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onex Corporation (“Onex”) (TSX: ONEX) announced today that Onex Credit Partners, LLC (“Onex Credit”) priced its 17th U.S. collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) for approximately $510 million.  The transaction will be issued by a special purpose vehicle, backed by a diversified portfolio of broadly syndicated leveraged loans.

The securities offered in this CLO have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under that Act.  This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any such securities.

About Onex
Founded in 1984, Onex invests and manages capital on behalf of its shareholders, institutional investors and high-net worth clients from around the world.  Onex’ platforms include: Onex Partners, private equity funds focused on larger opportunities in North America and Europe; ONCAP, private equity funds focused on middle market and smaller opportunities in North America; Onex Credit, which manages primarily non-investment grade debt through collateralized loan obligations, private debt and other credit strategies; and Gluskin Sheff’s actively managed public equity and public credit funds.  In total Onex’ assets under management today are approximately $37 billion, of which approximately $6.6 billion is shareholder capital.  With offices in Toronto, New York, New Jersey and London, Onex and its experienced management teams are collectively the largest investors across Onex’ platforms.

The Onex Partners and ONCAP operating companies have assets of $51 billion, generate annual revenues of $31 billion and employ approximately 172,000 people worldwide.  Onex shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the stock symbol ONEX. For more information on Onex, visit its website at www.onex.com.  Onex’ security filings can also be accessed at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain, without limitation, statements concerning possible or assumed future operations, performance or results preceded by, followed by or that include words such as “believes”, “expects”, “potential”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “intends”, “plans” and words of similar connotation, which would constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees. The reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information because they involve significant and diverse risks and uncertainties that may cause actual operations, performance or results to be materially different from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by Canadian securities law, Onex is under no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein should material facts change due to new information, future events or other factors. These cautionary statements expressly qualify all forward-looking statements in this press release.

For further information:
Emilie Blouin
Director, Investor Relations
Tel: +1.416.362.7711

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ONEX CORPORATION
08:31aOnex Prices U.S. CLO-17
GL
06/24WESTJET AIRLINES : Garneau approves sale of WestJet to Onex at price reduced by ..
AQ
06/24Onex's WestJet buyout gets nod from Canada's Transport Minister
RE
06/03GLUSKIN SHEFF + ASSOCIATES : Onex Completes Acquisition of Gluskin Sheff
AQ
05/29Canada's TSX set for slow upward grind to eclipse April record high
RE
05/14Billionaire Schwartz's money, approach may be right move for Canada's WestJet..
RE
05/14WestJet sale to Onex prompts Moody's credit rating review for possible downgr..
AQ
05/14WESTJET AIRLINES : shareholders to receive $31.00 per share in cash; Acquisition..
AQ
05/13Billionaire Schwartz makes $2.6 billion bet on Canada's WestJet Airlines
RE
05/13ONEX : to buy Canada's WestJet airlines
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 0
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 7 902 M
Chart ONEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ONEX Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ONEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 94,6  CAD
Last Close Price 79,0  CAD
Spread / Highest target 24,1%
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gerald W. Schwartz Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christine M. Donaldson Managing Director-Finance
Christopher Allan Govan Chief Financial Officer
Blair Bernholtz Finance Director
Natasha Giannopoulos Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ONEX CORPORATION6.24%6 022
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG29.33%20 707
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE&CO KGAA31.02%1 396
OAKTREE SPECIALTY LENDING CORP27.42%760
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG3.73%590
IANTHUS CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC-18.91%579
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About