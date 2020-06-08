Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Onex Corporation    ONEX   CA68272K1030

ONEX CORPORATION

(ONEX)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 06/05 04:15:13 pm
67.59 CAD   +5.99%
08:31aOnex Prices U.S. CLO-19
GL
06/04Onex Partners and BPEA Announce Secondary Offering of Clarivate
GL
05/29Onex Continues Expansion of Credit Platform Capabilities with Two New Senior Hires
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Onex Prices U.S. CLO-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/08/2020 | 08:31am EDT

All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated

TORONTO, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onex Corporation (“Onex”) (TSX: ONEX) announced that Onex Credit Partners, LLC (“Onex Credit”) priced its 19th U.S. collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) for approximately $400 million.  The transaction will be issued by a special purpose vehicle, backed by a diversified portfolio of broadly syndicated leveraged loans.  The CLO is expected to close on June 25.

U.S. CLO-19 will be managed by the Onex Credit team led by Paul Travers.  The transaction will be supported by a diverse, global group of over 20 investors, including 11 new investors.  This is the firm’s twenty-second CLO since launching its CLO platform in 2012.  Onex previously announced its 18th U.S. CLO in May of this year.

“Despite this being a challenging market for CLO liability issuance, we are continuing to identify opportunities for growth and this CLO is another step toward enhancing all our offerings,” said Jason New, co-CEO of Onex Credit.  “We are achieving strong execution in this market and remain one of only a few managers issuing BB-rated notes in the U.S.”  

The securities offered in this CLO have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under that Act.  This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any such securities.

About Onex Credit

Established in 2007, Onex Credit has grown its assets under management from approximately $300 million to $12 billion.  With offices in New York, New Jersey and London, Onex Credit’s business is focused on non-investment grade credit markets including leveraged loan, CLO, direct lending, high yield, and opportunistic investing strategies.

About Onex

Founded in 1984, Onex invests and manages capital on behalf of its shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients from around the world.  Onex’ platforms include: Onex Partners, private equity funds focused on larger opportunities in North America and Europe; ONCAP, private equity funds focused on middle market and smaller opportunities in North America; Onex Credit, which manages primarily non-investment grade debt through collateralized loan obligations, private debt and other credit strategies; and Gluskin Sheff’s actively managed public equity and public credit funds.  In total, Onex has approximately $32.9 billion of assets under management, of which approximately $6.0 billion is its own shareholder capital.  With offices in Toronto, New York, New Jersey and London, Onex and its experienced management teams are collectively the largest investors across Onex’ platforms.

The Onex Partners and ONCAP businesses have assets of $45 billion, generate annual revenues of $27 billion and employ approximately 170,000 people worldwide.  Onex shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the stock symbol ONEX.  For more information on Onex, visit its website at www.onex.com.  Onex’ security filings can also be accessed at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain, without limitation, statements concerning possible or assumed future operations, performance or results preceded by, followed by or that include words such as “believes”, “expects”, “potential”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “intends”, “plans” and words of similar connotation, which would constitute forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements are not guarantees.  The reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information because they involve significant and diverse risks and uncertainties that may cause actual operations, performance or results to be materially different from those indicated in these forward-looking statements.  Except as may be required by Canadian securities law, Onex is under no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein should material facts change due to new information, future events or other factors.  These cautionary statements expressly qualify all forward-looking statements in this press release.

For Further Information

Investors
Claire Glossop Irani
Director, Client and Product Solutions
416.362.7711

Media
Forrest Gitlin
Prosek Partners
FGitlin@Prosek.com
646.818.9044

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ONEX CORPORATION
08:31aOnex Prices U.S. CLO-19
GL
06/04Onex Partners and BPEA Announce Secondary Offering of Clarivate
GL
05/29Onex Continues Expansion of Credit Platform Capabilities with Two New Senior..
GL
05/19Onex Prices U.S. CLO for $400 Million
GL
05/18ONEX : Reports First-Quarter 2020 Results
AQ
05/15ONEX : Pandemic market disruptions shake more than $1 billion in losses from One..
AQ
05/15Onex Reports First-Quarter 2020 Results
GL
05/14Onex Second Quarter Dividend Declared
GL
05/12ONEX CORPORATION : quaterly earnings release
04/16Onex to Acquire Independent Clinical Services
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 1 081 M - -
Net income 2019 4 277 M - -
Net cash 2019 916 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 1,92x
Yield 2019 0,36%
Capitalization 7 331 M 7 347 M -
EV / Sales 2018 1,07x
EV / Sales 2019 5,00x
Nbr of Employees 207 000
Free-Float 85,0%
Chart ONEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Onex Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ONEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 79,10 CAD
Last Close Price 67,59 CAD
Spread / Highest target 30,9%
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,0%
Managers
NameTitle
Gerald W. Schwartz Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mira Newport Managing Director-Business Solutions & Operations
Christopher Allan Govan Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Natasha Giannopoulos Managing Director-Information Technology
Priya Gnanabhaskar Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ONEX CORPORATION-17.74%7 347
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG-5.12%23 111
EQT AB67.31%18 960
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA-54.33%579
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG-17.24%556
MBB SE-8.30%438
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group