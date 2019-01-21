Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  ONEX Corporation    ONEX   CA68272K1030

ONEX CORPORATION (ONEX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/21 04:00:00 pm
77.81 CAD   -1.16%
2018ONEX CORPORATION : annual earnings release
2017ONEX CORPORATION : quaterly earnings release
2017ONEX CORPORATION : half-yearly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Onex to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results on March 1, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/21/2019 | 04:31pm EST

All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onex Corporation (TSX: ONEX) will release its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018 on March 1, 2019.  A live broadcast of Onex’ webcast to discuss the results will begin at 11:00 a.m. ET on March 1, 2019. 

A link to the webcast and the 90-day on-line replay will be available under the shareholder section of Onex’ website at www.onex.com.

About Onex

Onex is one of the oldest and most successful private equity firms. Through its Onex Partners and ONCAP private equity funds, Onex acquires and builds high-quality businesses in partnership with talented management teams. At Onex Credit, Onex manages and invests in leveraged loans, collateralized loan obligations and other credit securities. Onex has more than $33 billion of assets under management, including $6.9 billion of Onex proprietary capital, in private equity and credit securities. With offices in Toronto, New York, New Jersey and London, Onex and the team are collectively the largest investors across Onex’ platforms.

Onex’ businesses have assets of $52 billion, generate annual revenues of $32 billion and employ approximately 218,000 people worldwide. Onex shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the stock symbol ONEX. For more information on Onex, visit its website at www.onex.com. Onex’ security filings can also be accessed at www.sedar.com.

For further information:
Emilie Blouin
Director, Investor Relations
Tel: 416.362.7711

Onex Logo - Mavis Release.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ONEX CORPORATION
04:31pOnex to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results on March 1, 2019
GL
01/14ONEX : and BPEA to Publicly List Clarivate Analytics through a Transaction with ..
PU
01/14ONEX : C O R R E C T I O N -- Clarivate/
PR
01/14CALGON CARBON : Onex and BPEA to Publicly List Clarivate Analytics through a Tra..
AQ
01/10ONEX : Appoints Jonathan Mueller to Managing Director
AQ
01/09TSX rises 1.37 percent
RE
01/09Onex Appoints Jonathan Mueller to Managing Director
GL
01/09ONEX CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018ONEX : to Sell BrightSpring Health Services
AQ
2018ONEX : to Sell BrightSpring Health Services
AQ
More news
Chart ONEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ONEX Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ONEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 99,1  CAD
Spread / Average Target 26%
Managers
NameTitle
Gerald W. Schwartz Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christine M. Donaldson Managing Director-Finance
Christopher Allan Govan Chief Financial Officer
Blair Bernholtz Finance Director
Natasha Giannopoulos Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ONEX CORPORATION5.88%5 978
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG14.77%18 334
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE&CO KGAA10.03%1 220
OAKTREE SPECIALTY LENDING CORP9.69%654
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG-1.64%564
MBB SE4.49%558
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.