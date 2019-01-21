Onex to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results on March 1, 2019

All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onex Corporation (TSX: ONEX) will release its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018 on March 1, 2019. A live broadcast of Onex’ webcast to discuss the results will begin at 11:00 a.m. ET on March 1, 2019.

A link to the webcast and the 90-day on-line replay will be available under the shareholder section of Onex’ website at www.onex.com .

About Onex

Onex is one of the oldest and most successful private equity firms. Through its Onex Partners and ONCAP private equity funds, Onex acquires and builds high-quality businesses in partnership with talented management teams. At Onex Credit, Onex manages and invests in leveraged loans, collateralized loan obligations and other credit securities. Onex has more than $33 billion of assets under management, including $6.9 billion of Onex proprietary capital, in private equity and credit securities. With offices in Toronto, New York, New Jersey and London, Onex and the team are collectively the largest investors across Onex’ platforms.

Onex’ businesses have assets of $52 billion, generate annual revenues of $32 billion and employ approximately 218,000 people worldwide. Onex shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the stock symbol ONEX. For more information on Onex, visit its website at www.onex.com . Onex’ security filings can also be accessed at www.sedar.com .

