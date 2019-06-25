Log in
ONEX CORPORATION

(ONEX)
TSX futures down as oil prices dip

06/25/2019 | 07:27am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Toronto Stock Exchange sing is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday, hit by falling oil prices.

Concerns over declining demand for crude oil and a Saudi pledge to offset any shortfall from countries hit by sanctions weighed on oil prices.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.04% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

April wholesale trade data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX fell 1.96 points, or 0.01%, to 16,523.47 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.08% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.11% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.21%. [.N]

(Reporting by Hrithik Kiran Bagade in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.03% 26727.54 Delayed Quote.14.58%
NASDAQ 100 -0.07% 7723.021462 Delayed Quote.22.10%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.32% 8005.696298 Delayed Quote.21.05%
ONEX CORPORATION -0.75% 77.97 Delayed Quote.4.87%
S&P 500 -0.17% 2945.35 Delayed Quote.17.70%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -0.01% 16523.47 Delayed Quote.15.38%
WESTJET AIRLINES LTD. 0.03% 30.26 Delayed Quote.68.11%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 94,6  CAD
Spread / Average Target 21%
Managers
NameTitle
Gerald W. Schwartz Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christine M. Donaldson Managing Director-Finance
Christopher Allan Govan Chief Financial Officer
Blair Bernholtz Finance Director
Natasha Giannopoulos Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ONEX CORPORATION4.87%5 570
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG24.80%18 761
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE&CO KGAA20.74%1 348
OAKTREE SPECIALTY LENDING CORP27.42%760
IANTHUS CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC-28.00%617
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG2.98%559
