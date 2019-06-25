TSX futures down as oil prices dip

Concerns over declining demand for crude oil and a Saudi pledge to offset any shortfall from countries hit by sanctions weighed on oil prices.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.04% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

April wholesale trade data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX fell 1.96 points, or 0.01%, to 16,523.47 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.08% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.11% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.21%. [.N]

(Reporting by Hrithik Kiran Bagade in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)