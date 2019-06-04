Ontex: Transparency Declaration Notification

PRESS RELEASE

Regulated information

Documents: English - Dutch

Disclosure made according to the requirements of Article 14 of the law of 2 May 2007

Aalst-Erembodegem (Belgium), June 4, 2019 - Ontex Group NV ('Ontex') discloses the notification of significant shareholdings that it has received according to the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies.

On May 30, 2019, Bank of America Corporation notified Ontex that it holds, as a result of the acquisition of voting securities or voting rights, 4,544,722 shares in Ontex and so has crossed the threshold of 5.00% of the total number of voting rights in Ontex to 5.52%.

On May 30, 2019, Bank of America Corporation also notified Ontex that it had, as a result of sales of shares, crossed below the threshold of 5.00% of the total number of voting rights in Ontex.

According to its obligation Ontex publishes the content of the notifications that it has received.

Date of Notifications: May 30, 2019

Date Threshold Crossed: May 27, 2019 and May 28, 2019

Threshold Crossed: 5.00%

Notification by:

Denominator on the date of notification: 82,347,218 shares

Voting rights and assimilated financial instruments:

First notification of May 30, 2019:



Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held

Merrill Lynch International, BofA Securities Europe SA and Bank of America, National Association are controlled by 'Bank of America Corporation' (see enclosure). Bank of America Corporation is not a controlled entity.

Additional information

The trigger for the notification is due to the trading book holding going above 5% exemption.

Second notification of May 30, 2019:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held

Merrill Lynch International, BofA Securities Europe SA and Bank of America, National Association are controlled by 'Bank of America Corporation' (see enclosure). Bank of America Corporation is not a controlled entity.

Additional information

The trigger for the notification is due to the trading book holding going below the 5% exemption.

Notifications of significant shareholdings to be made according to the Law of 2 May 2007 should be sent to: investorrelations@ontexglobal.com

This notification will be posted on: http://www.ontexglobal.com/press-room

INVESTOR ENQUIRIES

Philip Ludwig

+32 53 333 730

investorrelations@ontexglobal.com

PRESS ENQUIRIES

Gaëlle Vilatte

+32 53 333 708

gaelle.vilatte@ontexglobal.com

About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care. Ontex's innovative products are distributed in more than 110 countries through Ontex brands such as BBTips, BioBaby, Pompom, Bigfral, Canbebe, Canped, ID and Serenity, as well as leading retailer brands.

Employing 11,000 passionate people all over the world, Ontex has a presence in 21 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is part of the Bel20 and STOXX® Europe 600.

To keep up with the latest news, visit www.ontexglobal.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.