ONTEX GROUP

(ONTEX)
08/15 04:06:11 am
12.93 EUR   -1.30%
03:37aONTEX : Transparency Declaration Notification
08/09ONTEX : Transparency Declaration Notification
07/31ONTEX : reports H1 2019 results
Ontex: Transparency Declaration Notification

08/15/2019 | 03:37am EDT

PRESS RELEASE
Regulated information

Documents: English - Dutch

Disclosure made according to the requirements of Article 14 of the law of 2 May 2007

Aalst-Erembodegem (Belgium), August 15, 2019 - Ontex Group NV ('Ontex') discloses the notification of significant shareholdings that it has received according to the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies.

On August 13, 2019, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. notified Ontex that it holds, as a result of the acquisition of voting securities or voting rights, 2,483,000 shares in Ontex and so had crossed the threshold of 3.00% of the total number of voting rights in Ontex to 3.02%.

According to its obligation Ontex publishes the content of the notifications that it has received.

Date of Notification: August 13, 2019

Date Threshold Crossed: August 8, 2019

Threshold Crossed: 3.00%

Notification by:

Black Creek Investment Management Inc.
123 Front Street, Suite 1200, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5J 2M2

Denominator on the date of notification: 82,347,218 shares

Voting rights and assimilated financial instruments:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. is not a controlled entity.

Additional information

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acts as discretionary investment manager and holds voting rights attached to shares on behalf of its clients. The disclosure obligation arose due to Black Creek Investment Management Inc.'s voting rights going above 3%. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. can exercise the voting rights in its discretion, without any instruction from its clients.

Notifications of significant shareholdings to be made according to the Law of 2 May 2007 should be sent to: investorrelations@ontexglobal.com

This notification will be posted on: http://www.ontexglobal.com/press-room

INVESTOR ENQUIRIES

Philip Ludwig

+32 53 333 730

investorrelations@ontexglobal.com

PRESS ENQUIRIES

Gaëlle Vilatte

+32 53 333 708

gaelle.vilatte@ontexglobal.com

About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care. Ontex's innovative products are distributed in more than 110 countries through Ontex brands such as BBTips, BioBaby, Pompom, Bigfral, Canbebe, Canped, ID and Serenity, as well as leading retailer brands.

Employing 11,000 passionate people all over the world, Ontex has a presence in 21 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is part of the Bel20 and STOXX® Europe 600.

To keep up with the latest news, visit www.ontexglobal.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Disclaimer

Ontex Group NV published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 07:36:07 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 2 297 M
EBIT 2019 158 M
Net income 2019 51,8 M
Debt 2019 903 M
Yield 2019 2,64%
P/E ratio 2019 15,5x
P/E ratio 2020 12,2x
EV / Sales2019 0,85x
EV / Sales2020 0,83x
Capitalization 1 058 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 16,41  €
Last Close Price 13,10  €
Spread / Highest target 60,3%
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Bouaziz Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Luc Missorten Chairman
Thierry Navarre Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Charles André Pierre Desmartis Chief Financial Officer
Annick de Poorter Director-Quality, Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ONTEX GROUP-26.82%1 179
KIMBERLY-CLARK21.23%47 988
ESSITY AB (PUBL)30.28%20 946
UNICHARM CORP-8.87%17 595
HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LTD-6.56%8 013
VINDA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED16.36%2 056
