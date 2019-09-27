Ontex: Transparency Declaration Notification

PRESS RELEASE

Disclosure made according to the requirements of Article 14 of the law of 2 May 2007

Aalst-Erembodegem (Belgium), September 27, 2019 - Ontex Group NV ('Ontex') discloses the notification of significant shareholdings that it has received according to the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies.

On September 26, 2019, ENA Investment Capital notified Ontex that it holds, as a result of the acquisition of voting securities or voting rights, 4,223,768 shares in Ontex and so has crossed the threshold of 5.00% of the total number of voting rights in Ontex to 5.13%.

According to its obligation Ontex publishes the content of the notifications that it has received.

Date of Notification: September 26, 2019

Date Threshold Crossed: September 20, 2019

Threshold Crossed: 7.50%

Notification by: ENA Investment Capital LLP, Carrington House 5th Floor, 126-130 Regent Street

London W1B 5SE, United Kingdom

Denominator on the date of notification: 82,347,218 shares

Voting rights and assimilated financial instruments:

Notification of September 26, 2019:



Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:

ENA Investment Capital LLP has been appointed as investment manager of the fund holding the shares disclosed above. George Kounelakis is the controlling shareholder of ENA Investment Capital (Cayman) Limited. ENA Investment Capital (Cayman) Limited is the direct parent undertaking of ENA Investment Capital (Cayman) LP. ENA Investment Capital (Cayman) LP is the direct parent undertaking of ENA Investment Capital Intermediate Limited. ENA Investment Capital Intermediate Limited is the direct parent undertaking of ENA Investment Capital (UK) Limited. ENA Investment Capital (UK) Limited is the direct parent undertaking of ENA Investment Capital LLP.

Notifications of significant shareholdings to be made according to the Law of 2 May 2007 should be sent to: investorrelations@ontexglobal.com

INVESTOR ENQUIRIES

Philip Ludwig

+32 53 333 730

investorrelations@ontexglobal.com

PRESS ENQUIRIES

Gaëlle Vilatte

+32 53 333 708

gaelle.vilatte@ontexglobal.com