Ontex Group    ONTEX   BE0974276082

ONTEX GROUP

(ONTEX)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 09/27 01:21:25 pm
15.88 EUR   +1.53%
ONTEX : Transparency Declaration Notification
PU
09/20ONTEX : Transparency Declaration Notification
PU
09/09ONTEX : repurchases own shares through its liquidity contract
PU
Ontex: Transparency Declaration Notification

09/27/2019 | 12:38pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE
Regulated information

PDF: English - Dutch

Disclosure made according to the requirements of Article 14 of the law of 2 May 2007

Aalst-Erembodegem (Belgium), September 27, 2019 - Ontex Group NV ('Ontex') discloses the notification of significant shareholdings that it has received according to the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies.
On September 26, 2019, ENA Investment Capital notified Ontex that it holds, as a result of the acquisition of voting securities or voting rights, 4,223,768 shares in Ontex and so has crossed the threshold of 5.00% of the total number of voting rights in Ontex to 5.13%.
According to its obligation Ontex publishes the content of the notifications that it has received.

Date of Notification: September 26, 2019
Date Threshold Crossed: September 20, 2019
Threshold Crossed: 7.50%
Notification by: ENA Investment Capital LLP, Carrington House 5th Floor, 126-130 Regent Street
London W1B 5SE, United Kingdom
Denominator on the date of notification: 82,347,218 shares
Voting rights and assimilated financial instruments:

Notification of September 26, 2019:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:
ENA Investment Capital LLP has been appointed as investment manager of the fund holding the shares disclosed above. George Kounelakis is the controlling shareholder of ENA Investment Capital (Cayman) Limited. ENA Investment Capital (Cayman) Limited is the direct parent undertaking of ENA Investment Capital (Cayman) LP. ENA Investment Capital (Cayman) LP is the direct parent undertaking of ENA Investment Capital Intermediate Limited. ENA Investment Capital Intermediate Limited is the direct parent undertaking of ENA Investment Capital (UK) Limited. ENA Investment Capital (UK) Limited is the direct parent undertaking of ENA Investment Capital LLP.

Notifications of significant shareholdings to be made according to the Law of 2 May 2007 should be sent to: investorrelations@ontexglobal.com

INVESTOR ENQUIRIES
Philip Ludwig
+32 53 333 730
investorrelations@ontexglobal.com

PRESS ENQUIRIES
Gaëlle Vilatte
+32 53 333 708
gaelle.vilatte@ontexglobal.com

Disclaimer

Ontex Group NV published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 16:37:08 UTC
