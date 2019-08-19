Log in
ONTEX GROUP

(ONTEX)
08/19
13.595 EUR   +0.33%
Ontex : repurchases own shares through its liquidity contract

08/19/2019 | 04:27am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Regulated information

Aalst-Erembodegem (Belgium), August 19, 2019 - In the framework of the liquidity contract (see press release dated 10 December 2018), Ontex announces today that it has bought on Euronext Brussels 27,650 shares during the period between August 12, 2019 and August 16, 2019 During the same period, Ontex has sold 27,650 shares.

The total number of own shares held by Ontex, pursuant to the liquidity contract, was 80,000 on August 16, 2019. The total number of ordinary shares equals 82,347,218.

INVESTOR ENQUIRIES

Philip Ludwig

+32 53 333 730

investorrelations@ontexglobal.com

PRESS ENQUIRIES

Gaëlle Vilatte

+32 53 333 708

gaelle.vilatte@ontexglobal.com

About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care. Ontex's innovative products are distributed in more than 110 countries through Ontex brands such as BBTips, BioBaby, Pompom, Bigfral, Canbebe, Canped, ID and Serenity, as well as leading retailer brands.

Employing 11,000 passionate people all over the world, Ontex has a presence in 21 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is part of the Bel20 and STOXX® Europe 600.

To keep up with the latest news, visit www.ontexglobal.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Disclaimer

Ontex Group NV published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 08:26:08 UTC
