Ontex : repurchases own shares through its liquidity contract

Aalst-Erembodegem (Belgium), September 09, 2019 - In the framework of the liquidity contract (see press release dated 10 December 2018), Ontex announces today that it has bought on Euronext Brussels 44,921 shares during the period between September 02, 2019 and September 06, 2019 During the same period, Ontex has sold 45,421 shares.

The total number of own shares held by Ontex, pursuant to the liquidity contract, was 4,500 on September 06, 2019. The total number of ordinary shares equals 82,347,218.

