Ontex : repurchases own shares through its liquidity contract

09/09/2019 | 03:42am EDT

Aalst-Erembodegem (Belgium), September 09, 2019 - In the framework of the liquidity contract (see press release dated 10 December 2018), Ontex announces today that it has bought on Euronext Brussels 44,921 shares during the period between September 02, 2019 and September 06, 2019 During the same period, Ontex has sold 45,421 shares.

The total number of own shares held by Ontex, pursuant to the liquidity contract, was 4,500 on September 06, 2019. The total number of ordinary shares equals 82,347,218.

INVESTOR ENQUIRIES
Philip Ludwig
+32 53 333 730
investorrelations@ontexglobal.com

PRESS ENQUIRIES
Gaëlle Vilatte
+32 53 333 708
gaelle.vilatte@ontexglobal.com

Disclaimer

Ontex Group NV published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 07:41:06 UTC
