Ontex Group NV    ONTEX   BE0974276082

ONTEX GROUP NV

(ONTEX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/21 12:25:50 pm
15 EUR   -1.38%
ONTEX : Transparency Declaration Notification
PU
ONTEX GROUP NV : Threshold crossings
CO
ONTEX GROUP NV : Threshold crossings
CO
Ontex: Transparency Declaration Notification

04/21/2020 | 12:08pm EDT
Ontex: Transparency Declaration Notification

21 Apr 2020 17:58 CEST

Company Name

ONTEX GROUP

ISN

BE0974276082

Market

Euronext

Symbol

ONTEX

Disclosure made according to the requirements of Article 14 of the law of 2 May 2007

Regulatory News:

Ontex Group NV ('Ontex') (BSE:ONTEX) discloses the notification of significant shareholdings that it has received according to the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies.

On April 16, 2020, ENA Investment Capital notified Ontex that it holds, as a result of the acquisition of voting securities or voting rights, 12,345,049 shares in Ontex and has so crossed above the threshold of 10.00% of voting securities in Ontex on April 15, 2020 to 14.99%. At the same time, as a result of the disposal of equivalent financial instruments, ENA Investment Capital notified Ontex that it has crossed below the threshold of 3% on April 15, 2020. ENA Investment Capital's total holding in Ontex at the time of this disclosure remains above the 10.00% threshold previously disclosed, at 14.99%.

According to its obligation Ontex publishes the content of the notifications that it has received.

Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting right and acquisition or disposal of financial instruments that are treated as voting securities.

Notification by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement:

Name

Address (for legal entities)

George Kounelakis

ENA Investment Capital (Cayman) Limited

PO Box 309, Ugland House, Grand Cayman, KY1-1104, Cayman Islands

ENA Investment Capital (Cayman) LP

PO Box 309, Ugland House, Grand Cayman, KY1-1104, Cayman Islands

ENA Investment Capital Intermediate Limited

PO Box 309, Ugland House, Grand Cayman, KY1-1104, Cayman Islands

ENA Investment Capital (UK) Limited

Carrington House 5th Floor, 126-130 Regent Street, London, W1B 5SE, United Kingdom

ENA Investment Capital LLP

Carrington House 5th Floor, 126-130 Regent Street, London, W1B 5SE, United Kingdom

Date of Notification: April 16, 2020

Date Threshold Crossed: April 15, 2020

Threshold Crossed: 10.00%

Denominator on the date of notification: 82,347,218 shares

Voting rights and assimilated financial instruments:

Notification of April 16, 2020:

(A) Voting rights

Previous
notification

After the transaction

# voting rights

# voting rights

% of voting rights

Holders of

voting rights

Linked to

securities

Not linked

to
securities

Linked to

securities

Not linked

to
securities

George Kounelakis

0

0

0.00%

ENA Investment Capital (Cayman) Limited

0

0

0.00%

ENA Investment Capital (Cayman) LP

0

0

0.00%

ENA Investment Capital Intermediate Limited

0

0

0.00%

ENA Investment Capital (UK) Limited

0

0

0.00%

ENA Investment Capital LLP

1,757,385

12,345,049

14.99%

Total

1,757,385

12,345,049

0

14.99%

0.00%

(B) Equivalent financial instruments

After the transaction

Holders of equivalent
financial instruments

Type of

financial

instrument

Expiration date

Exercise period or date

# of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised

% of voting rights

Settlement

TOTAL

# voting rights

% of voting rights

TOTAL (A + B)

12,345,049

14.99%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held

ENA Investment Capital LLP has been appointed as investment manager of the fund holding the shares disclosed above. George Kounelakis is the controlling shareholder of ENA Investment Capital (Cayman) Limited. ENA Investment Capital (Cayman) Limited is the direct parent undertaking of ENA Investment Capital (Cayman) LP. ENA Investment Capital (Cayman) LP is the direct parent undertaking of ENA Investment Capital Intermediate Limited. ENA Investment Capital Intermediate Limited is the direct parent undertaking of ENA Investment Capital (UK) Limited. ENA Investment Capital (UK) Limited is the direct parent undertaking of ENA Investment Capital LLP.

Additional information

Following the acquisition of voting securities and the disposal of financial instruments, the holding in voting securities crossed multiple thresholds upwards, including the 10%-threshold, and the holding in financial instruments crossed multiple thresholds downwards, including the 3%-threshold. The aggregate holding in voting securities and financial instruments did not cross any threshold.

Notifications of significant shareholdings to be made according to the Law of 2 May 2007 should be sent to: investorrelations@ontexglobal.com

This notification will be posted on: http://www.ontexglobal.com/press-room

About Ontex
 Ontex is a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care. Ontex's innovative products are distributed in more than 110 countries through Ontex brands such as BBTips, BioBaby, Pompom, Bigfral, Canbebe, Canped, ID and Serenity, as well as leading retailer brands.
Employing some 10,000 passionate people all over the world, Ontex has a presence in 21 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Bel Mid®. To keep up with the latest news, visit www.ontex.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200421005674/en/

INVESTOR ENQUIRIES
Philip Ludwig
+32 53 333 730
investorrelations@ontexglobal.com

PRESS ENQUIRIES
Gaëlle Vilatte
+32 53 333 708
gaelle.vilatte@ontexglobal.com

Source

ONTEX

Provider

BusinessWire

Disclaimer

Ontex Group NV published this content on 21 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2020 16:07:01 UTC
