Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  OnTheMarket plc    OTMP   GB00BFN3K335

ONTHEMARKET PLC

(OTMP)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/26 11:35:07 am
66.5 GBp   -3.62%
02:18aONTHEMARKET : appoints new Non-Executive Director
PU
02/06ONTHEMARKET : Record traffic and leads for OnTheMarket.com
PU
2019ONTHEMARKET : 3,000+ agent offices now added on paid contracts
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

OnTheMarket : appoints new Non-Executive Director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 02:18am EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
OnTheMarket appoints new Non-Executive Director
Released 07:00 27-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 2750E
OnTheMarket plc
27 February 2020

27 February 2020

OnTheMarket announces appointment of Rupert Sebag-Montefiore as Non-Executive Director

OnTheMarket plc, the agent-backed company which operates the OnTheMarket.comproperty portal, is pleased to announce the appointment of Rupert Sebag-Montefiore to its Board of Directors as independent Non-Executive Director with immediate effect. He will also serve as chairman of the Remuneration Committee.

Rupert Sebag-Montefiore has extensive Board experience at both listed and private companies. He is currently a Non-Executive Director at Clarion Housing Association (the UK's largest housing association) and Pigeon Land Limited (a development land promotion company). Prior to this he was on the Savills plc main Board, followed by the Group Executive Board, for 21 years. His roles included CEO of Savills' principal UK subsidiary for 12 years and Head of Global Residential.

He has also previously served as Non-Executive Chairman of Fastcrop plc, which operated the property web portal PrimeLocation, as Non-Executive Director of Adventis, a marketing company, during its flotation on AIM, and as Chairman of the Finance Committee for a university. Rupert now sits on a number of external investment committees, including Christ Church College at the University of Oxford, is a Trustee of the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment and chairs the property companies for the private office of a European family.

Commenting on the appointment of Rupert Sebag-Montefiore, OnTheMarket Non-Executive Chairman Chris Bell said:

'I am delighted that Rupert has agreed to join the Board of OnTheMarket. Rupert has extensive executive and non-executive experience in and beyond the UK property sector. In addition to his illustrious career at Savills, he was Chairman of the PrimeLocation portal business and he has considerable Board Committee expertise. He brings a deep understanding of the property market in general and an invaluable insight into the perspective of estate agents and housebuilders in particular. We greatly look forward to working with him as we continue to build the UK's agent-backed property portal.'

Commenting on his appointment as Non-Executive Director, Rupert Sebag-Montefiore said:

'It is with great pleasure that I join the Board of OnTheMarket at such an exciting and important phase in its development. I have watched the business grow from a concept to a serious market player in the UK portals sector. I look forward to supporting an entrepreneurial and seasoned leadership team in achieving its growth objectives in the interests of shareholders, customers and property-seekers alike.'

Further information in accordance with the AIM Rules

The names of all companies of whichRupert Owen Sebag-Montefiore (66) is or has been a director at any time in the previous five years are set out below.

Current directorships and partnerships

Past directorships and partnerships

Clarion Housing Group Ltd

Corrour Lands Ltd

Latimer Developments Ltd

Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment Trust

Pentridge Consulting Ltd

Pigeon Land 2 Ltd

Pigeon Land Ltd

The Corrour Property Company

Chesterfield & Co. (Rentals) Ltd

Hepher Dixon Ltd

Holden Matthews Estate Agents Ltd

Libra Housing Advisory Services Ltd

PCA Holdings Ltd

PCA Management Consultants Ltd

Penhurst Properties Ltd

Penhurst (Investments) Ltd

Playhouse Services Ltd

Prime Purchase Ltd

Rickitt Grant & Company Ltd

Savills Advisory Services (L&P) Ltd

Savills Telecom Ltd

Smiths Gore Ltd

Smith Woolley Ltd

The London Planning Practice Ltd

Wellington Holdings Ltd

Wiltshire Creative

There are no other disclosures required to be announced further to paragraph (g) of Schedule 2 to the AIM Rules.

ENDS

For further information, please contact:

OnTheMarket

Ian Springett, CEO

Clive Beattie, CFO

0207 930 0777

TB Cardew (Financial PR adviser)

Ed Orlebar

Alycia MacAskill

0207 930 0777/ onthemarket@tbcardew.com

07738 724 630

07876 222 703

Zeus Capital (Nominated Adviser/Joint Broker)

Jamie Peel, Martin Green, Daniel Harris

(Corporate Finance)

John Goold, Benjamin Robertson (Broking)

0203 829 5000

Shore Capital (Joint Broker)

Daniel Bush

Fiona Conroy

0207 408 4090


Background on OnTheMarket:

OnTheMarket plc, the agent-backed company which operates the OnTheMarket.com property portal, is the third biggest UK residential property portal provider in terms of traffic.

It aims to deliver a market-leading, agent-backed alternative to Rightmove and Zoopla, offering a first-class service to agents at sustainably fair prices and becoming the go-to portal for serious property-seekers.

OnTheMarket plc was admitted to AIM in February 2018 with £30 million in new capital in order to support a new growth strategy for the business.

At its IPO, OnTheMarket was 70% owned by over 2,000 agent firms. Following the share issuance arising from its growth in long term agent listing contracts, over 3,000 agent firms operating more than 6,000 UK agency branches are now OnTheMarket shareholders.

With backing from its agent owners, OnTheMarket has developed unique sources of competitive advantage such as the thousands of 'New & exclusive' property listings it receives every month from its agents to display 24 hours or more before they are on Rightmove or Zoopla.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
BOASEDEDMESSEEE
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



OnTheMarket appoints new Non-Executive Director - RNS

Disclaimer

Onthemarket plc published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 07:11:26 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ONTHEMARKET PLC
02:18aONTHEMARKET : appoints new Non-Executive Director
PU
02/06ONTHEMARKET : Record traffic and leads for OnTheMarket.com
PU
2019ONTHEMARKET : 3,000+ agent offices now added on paid contracts
PU
2019ONTHEMARKET PLC : annual earnings release
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 21,7 M
EBIT 2020 -12,2 M
Net income 2020 -14,5 M
Finance 2020 9,19 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,96x
P/E ratio 2021 -21,5x
EV / Sales2020 2,13x
EV / Sales2021 1,36x
Capitalization 55,4 M
Chart ONTHEMARKET PLC
Duration : Period :
OnTheMarket plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ONTHEMARKET PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,67  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ian Springett Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher John Bell Non-Executive Chairman
Clive Beattie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Morgan Ross Chief Technology Officer
Ian Raymond Francis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ONTHEMARKET PLC-5.67%60
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED2.76%489 528
NETFLIX, INC.11.29%158 010
NASPERS LIMITED-1.29%75 109
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.15.84%61 612
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.-5.18%26 137
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group