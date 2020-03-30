Onto Innovation : Schedules First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call on May 5, 2020 and Tightens Guidance

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO) today announced that it will release its 2020 first quarter financial results, after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

The company has received many investor inquiries regarding the uncertainty of revenue given the unprecedented global pandemic which began in January. The company projects its first quarter revenue to be $134 million to $139 million within the prior guidance range.

Onto Innovation will host a conference call in connection with its release of first quarter financial results, which will be broadcast live over the internet. Michael P. Plisinski, chief executive officer, and Steven R. Roth, chief financial officer, will host the call. The call will take place:

May 5, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. (ET)

To participate in the call, please dial (833) 720-4886 or International: +1 (929) 517-9827 and reference conference ID 7188548 at least five (5) minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A live webcast will also be available on the Company’s website at www.ontoinnovation.com.

To listen to the live webcast, please go to the website at least fifteen (15) minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

There will be a replay of the conference call available from 7:30 p.m. ET on May 5 until 11:30 p.m. ET on May 12, 2020. To access the replay, please dial (855) 859-2056 or International: +1 (404) 537-3406 and reference conference ID 7188548 at any time during that period.

A replay will also be available on the Company’s website at www.ontoinnovation.com.

About Onto Innovation Inc.

Onto Innovation is a leader in process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of leading-edge technologies that include: Un-patterned wafer quality; 3D metrology spanning chip features from nanometer scale transistors to large die interconnects; macro defect inspection of wafers and packages; metal interconnect composition; factory analytics; and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging. Our breadth of offerings across the entire semiconductor value chain helps our customers solve their most difficult yield, device performance, quality, and reliability issues. Onto Innovation strives to optimize customers’ critical path of progress by making them smarter, faster and more efficient. Headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Onto Innovation supports customers with a worldwide sales and service organization. Additional information can be found at www.ontoinnovation.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”) which include Onto Innovation’s business momentum and future growth; Onto Innovation’s ability to both deliver products and services consistent with our customers’ demands and expectations; Onto Innovation’s first quarter 2020 revenue outlook; as well as other matters that are not purely historical data. Onto Innovation wishes to take advantage of the “safe harbor” provided for by the Act and cautions that actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of various factors, including risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Onto Innovation’s control. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to leverage its resources to improve its position in its core markets; its ability to weather difficult economic environments; its ability to open new market opportunities and target high-margin markets; the strength/weakness of the back-end and/or front-end semiconductor market segments; fluctuations in customer capital spending; and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Additional information and considerations regarding the risks faced by Onto Innovation are available in Onto Innovation’s Form 10-K report for the year ended December 31, 2019 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As the forward-looking statements are based on Onto Innovation’s current expectations, the company cannot guarantee any related future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Onto Innovation does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

Source: Onto Innovation Inc.

