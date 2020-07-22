Log in
Ontrak : Schedules 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call for August 5, 2020

07/22/2020 | 08:05am EDT

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) (“Ontrak” or the “Company”), a leading AI and technology-enabled healthcare company, today announced that the Company will be releasing financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2020 after the closing of the stock market on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. In conjunction, the Company will also host a conference call/webcast that same day at 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT.

Conference Call & Webcast Details

Investors, analysts, employees and the general public can access the call by dialing (800) 708-4539 for U.S. participants or (847) 619-6396 for international participants, and referencing conference ID #49844295, or via live audio webcast available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/664yvwtz.

A replay of the call will be available via the webcast for on-demand listening shortly after completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

About Ontrak, Inc.

Ontrak, Inc. (f/k/a Catasys, Inc.) is a leading AI and telehealth enabled, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company, whose mission is to help improve the health and save the lives of as many people as possible. The company’s PRETM (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren’t getting the care they need. By combining predictive analytics with human engagement, Ontrak delivers improved member health and validated outcomes and savings to healthcare payers.

The company’s integrated, technology-enabled OntrakTM solutions, a critical component of the PRE platform, are designed to treat members with behavioral conditions that cause or exacerbate chronic medical conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease, COPD, and congestive heart failure, which result in high medical costs.

Ontrak has a unique ability to engage these members, who do not otherwise seek behavioral healthcare, leveraging proprietary enrollment capabilities built on deep insights into the drivers of care avoidance.

Ontrak integrates evidence-based psychosocial and medical interventions delivered either in-person or via telehealth, along with care coaching and in-market Community Care Coordinators who address the social and environmental determinants of health, including loneliness. The company’s programs improve member health and deliver validated cost savings to healthcare payers of more than 50 percent for enrolled members. Ontrak solutions are available to members of leading national and regional health plans in 31 states and in Washington, D.C.

Learn more at www.ontrak-inc.com


© Business Wire 2020
