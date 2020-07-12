Log in
ONWARD HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(8016)
Japan's Zozo, Onward to tie-up as COVID-19 hits fashion sales - Nikkei

07/12/2020 | 01:04am EDT
The logo of Zozo, which operates Japan's popular fashion shopping site Zozotown and is officially called Start Today Co, is pictured at an event launching the debut of its formal apparel items, in Tokyo

Japanese online fashion retailer Zozo Inc and apparel group Onward Holdings Co plan to tie up in custom-made clothing to help each other survive a sales slump caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nikkei said on Sunday.

Zozo, Japan's biggest online fashion mall, will offer Onward body-size data on a million customers, the business daily reported, without citing sources.

Zozo and Onward were not immediately available for comment outside business hours on Sunday.

Apparel makers such as Onward are struggling with poor sales from pandemic-related store closures and weak consumer spending. Rival Renown Inc filed the bankruptcy protection in May.  

Onward, which sells clothes under brands such as Kumikyoku, depends heavily on sales at Japanese department stores, which mostly reopened by late May but are still grappling with a decline in customers amid lingering fears of infections.

Last year Zozo was taken over by Yahoo Japan Corp, now named Z Holdings Corp, after Zozo made a costly foray into a bespoke fashion service that brought little new business and saddled it with massive costs.

Zozo was also hit by the departure of many brands setting up their own e-commerce sites instead of depending on the company's infrastructure. Onward was one of the retailers that left the site in 2018.

The Nikkei said Onward plans to start selling 28 types of business clothing, such as jackets and dresses, from August by using Zozo's data, aiming to boost annual sales to 10 billion yen ($94 million) in five years.

Zozo was founded by a billionaire Yusaku Maezawa whose plans for a lunar flyby as the first private passenger on Elon Musk's SpaceX mission had helped spread Zozo's name globally.

(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando and Yuka Obayashi; Editing by William Mallard)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NIKKEI 225 -1.06% 22290.81 Real-time Quote.-5.77%
ONWARD HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 1.43% 284 End-of-day quote.-56.44%
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION -1.48% 532 End-of-day quote.15.40%
ZOZO, INC. -0.27% 2584 End-of-day quote.23.81%
Financials
Sales 2021 215 B 2 006 M 2 006 M
Net income 2021 -15 400 M -144 M -144 M
Net Debt 2021 62 090 M 581 M 581 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,49x
Yield 2021 4,93%
Capitalization 38 365 M 359 M 359 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 5 153
Free-Float 67,1%
Chart ONWARD HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Onward Holdings Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ONWARD HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 290,00 JPY
Last Close Price 284,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 33,8%
Spread / Average Target 2,11%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michinobu Yasumoto President & Representative Director
Osamu Sasaki Director, Head-Finance, Accounting & IR
Akira Kawamoto Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Daisuke Ikeda Director, Head-Personnel & General Affairs
Tsunenori Suzuki Senior Managing Director & Head-International
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ONWARD HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-56.44%359
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE-3.26%228 322
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.35.71%40 936
VF CORPORATION-39.05%23 662
MONCLER S.P.A.-14.75%9 765
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED8.14%8 057
