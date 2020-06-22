Log in
Onxeo : New AsiDNA™ e-Poster Now Online at AACR Virtual Meeting 2020

06/22/2020 | 12:16am EDT

Preclinical Data Confirm the Ability of AsiDNA™ to Reverse Cancer Resistance to PARPi by Preventing Regrowth of Death-Tolerant Cells

Paris (France), June 22, 2020- 6.00 am CEST - Onxeo S.A. (Euronext Paris, NASDAQ Copenhagen: ONXEO), ('Onxeo' or 'the Company'), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative drugs targeting tumor DNA Damage response (DDR), in particular against rare or resistant cancers, today announced the availability on the AACR 2020 Virtual meeting website of the e-poster and its audio commentary presenting new preclinical data supporting the differentiated ability of AsiDNA™, its first-in-class DNA Damage Response (DDR) inhibitor, to reverse resistance to PARP inhibitors (PARPi) by preventing regrowth of death-tolerant cells (DTC).

These new data show for the first time that PARPi resistance can be caused by drug-tolerant cells, and that the addition of AsiDNA™ to PARP inhibitors prevents the regrowth of these cells, thereby completely and irreversibly abolishing the emergence of resistance in ovarian tumor cells.

These results bode well for the upcoming Phase 1b/2 REVocan study, combining AsiDNA™ with niraparib in the clinical setting in recurrent ovarian cancer, which has been approved by regulatory authorities in France and is expected to start in the second half of 2020.

Moreover, these data clearly reinforce the interest of AsiDNA™ in the fight against acquired resistance to cancer treatments, which is the main challenge in oncology today.

Session: PO.ET03.04 - Mechanisms of sensitivity and resistance to DNA damage repair targeting

Date/ Time: June 22-24, 2020 - 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM (U.S. Eastern Daylight Time -EDT)

E-poster: 4078 / 8

Disclaimer

Onxeo SA published this content on 22 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2020 04:11:07 UTC
