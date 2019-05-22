Log in
Onxeo : Ordinary General Meeting of May 22, 2019

05/22/2019 | 12:38pm EDT
  • Renewal of the terms of office of Danièle Guyot-Caparros, Jean-Pierre Bizzari and Jean-Pierre Kinet
  • Appointment of Danièle Guyot-Caparros as Chairman of the Board of Directors

Paris (France), May 22, 2019 - 6:00 pm CEST - Onxeo S.A. (Euronext Paris, NASDAQ Copenhagen: ONXEO), ('Onxeo' or 'the Company'),a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative drugs targeting tumor DNA Damage Response (DDR) in oncology, in particular against rare or resistant cancers, announces that the Ordinary Shareholders' General Meeting held today approved all resolutions submitted to the vote.

The Ordinary General Meeting renewed the terms of office of Danièle Guyot-Caparros, Jean-Pierre Bizzari and Jean-Pierre Kinet.

Mr Joseph Zakrzewski, Chairman of the Board, whose term of office ended at the date of the General Meeting, had indicated that he did not wish to have the renewal of his term of office on the agenda of the meeting.

Ms Danièle Guyot-Caparros was appointed as the new Chair of the Board of Directors at the end of this meeting, which renewed her office, taking over Mr Joseph Zakrzewski as Chair of the Board, whose term of office ended at the date of the General Meeting.

Ms Danièle Guyot-Caparros has been an independent director of Onxeo and chairman of its audit committee since June 2013 and, since October 2015, was Senior Director, in charge of governance practices.

Joseph Zakrzewski, outgoing Chairman of the Board of Directors of Onxeo, said: 'I hand over my office as Chairman of the Board to Danièle today knowing that the employee team and my fellow members of the Board of Directors are well positioned to ensure the company's success in the future. I would like to thank them warmly for their work and determination in making Onxeo a success.'

Danièle Guyot-Caparros, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Onxeo, added: 'I am much honored to hold this office at a time when the Company is executing major developments which are paving the way for future successes. I'm convinced that Onxeo has the means to become a leading player in oncology in the booming field of DNA damage response and I am delighted to continue contributing to this enterprise. '

Judith Greciet, Chief Executive Officer of Onxeo, concluded: 'We are very pleased that Danièle is taking over the position of Chairman of the Onxeo Board of Directors. Her knowledge of the Company and her expertise in the life sciences and biotechnology sectors will be extremely valuable to Onxeo's strategic direction. I would also like to warmly thank Joseph for his support and contributions over the last years.'

190522_PR_Onxeo_post_OGM

Disclaimer

Onxeo SA published this content on 22 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2019 16:37:05 UTC
