Onxeo

ONXEO

(ONXEO)
Onxeo : Ordinary General Meeting on April 26, 2019

04/05/2019 | 04:43pm EDT

Paris (France), April 5, 2019 - 10 pm CET - Onxeo S.A. (Euronext Paris, NASDAQ Copenhagen: ONXEO), a biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative drugs for the treatment of orphan diseases, in particular in oncology, announced today that Onxeo's shareholders are invited to attend the Company's Ordinary General Meeting which is being held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 10.00 AM CET at Hotel Mercure Paris Vaugirard Porte de Versailles, 69 boulevard Victor, 75015 Paris, France. In the absence of a quorum, a new general meeting will be held on May 22, 2019 at 1 pm, in the same place.

The official notice of the General Meeting was published in the French Republic's Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (i.e. the 'Bulletin of Mandatory Legal Announcements') on March 22, 2019 and includes the agenda, the draft resolutions, and information on attendance and voting procedures. Under the conditions set out in current legislation, you can find the notice in its full length, together with all other related documents, on Onxeo's website: http://www.onxeo.com/en/investisseurs/assemblee-generale/

The above-mentioned documents are available to shareholders at the company's headquarters and on the Company's website. Shareholders may request to receive the documents by sending their request and postal or email address to Onxeo either by mail (Direction Financière - 49 boulevard du Général Martial Valin, 75015 Paris, France) or email (investors@onxeo.com).

190405_PR_Onxeo_AGO2019_DocAG

Disclaimer

Onxeo SA published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 20:42:01 UTC
