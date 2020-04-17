Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Onxeo    ONXEO   FR0010095596

ONXEO

(ONXEO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Onxeo : Reports Full-Year 2019 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/17/2020 | 11:53am EDT
  • Cash position of €7 million at December 31, 2019, combined with $6.6 million from new agreement with Acrotech, provide extended financial visibility into Q2 2021
  • AsiDNA™ to advance to phase 1b/2 study REVOCAN in combination with niraparib in patients with relapsed ovarian cancer to evaluate effect on acquired resistance with preliminary data possibly by end 2020/early 2021
  • Topline results from DRIIV-1b study of AsiDNA™ in combination with reference chemotherapy in multi-treated advanced solid tumors expected by end 2020
  • Impact of Covid-19 on Company's operations are limited, assuming the situation improves in Q3 2020

Paris (France), April 17, 2020- 5.45 pm CEST - Onxeo S.A. (Euronext Paris, NASDAQ Copenhagen: ONXEO - FR0010095596), ('Onxeo', 'the Company' or 'the Group'), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative drugs targeting tumor DNA Damage response (DDR) in oncology, in particular against rare or resistant cancers, today reported its consolidated financial results for the fiscal ending December 31, 2019, and provided a business update.

Judith Greciet, Chief Executive Officer of Onxeo, said: 'During 2019, Onxeo concentrated its operational efforts on its high-potential DDR-related development programs. As a result, AsiDNA™, our lead drug candidate, reached several major clinical milestones during the year. First of all, we demonstrated in the DRIIV-1 study that our differentiated DDR inhibitor was active in man by IV route, while being well tolerated. Based on this promising data and given its mode of action particularly well suited for use in combination, we initiated in mid-2019 DRIIV-1b, the first combination study of AsiDNA™ with a reference chemotherapy in patients with advanced multi-treated cancers. The first part of DRIIV-1b demonstrated that AsiDNA™ in combination with carboplatin is well-tolerated and two out of the first three patients had their disease 'controlled', with a tumor progression that stopped for a period longer than that of previous treatments. Topline results of the second part of the study, combining AsiDNA™ with carboplatin and paclitaxel, should be available by end 2020.

Importantly, our R&D teams focused on the much differentiated ability of AsiDNA™ to overcome the acquired resistance of tumors to PARP inhibitors (PARPi), a major class of targeted therapies with, unfortunately, a decreasing efficacy over time due to tumors cells ability to resist treatment. In January 2020, we announced having entered into a Clinical Research Agreement with Gustave Roussy to conduct the REVOCAN phase 1b/2 study designed to evaluate the effect of AsiDNA™ on the acquired resistance to niraparib used in the 2nd line maintenance treatment of relapsed ovarian cancer. Our plan is to obtain preliminary results by year-end or early next year. If positive, this first study would represent a very significant value catalyst, positioning AsiDNA™ as an essential treatment option to stop acquired resistance to PARPi.

In parallel, we advanced the preclinical development of OX401, our new drug candidate designed as a next-generation PARPi that places Onxeo at the crossroads of DNA Damage Response and immuno oncology, the two most attractive domains in cancer treatment. We expect preclinical proof of concept of this exciting drug candidate this year.

Besides, we are pleased to have reached an exclusive agreement with Acrotech Biopharma in the form of a $6.6 million payment in exchange for exclusive rights on belinostat, in addition to the ones Acrotech already had. This transaction extends our cash runway into Q2 2021 and consolidates our strategic transition to a company focused in the domain of tumor DNA Damage Response, with compelling assets, especially to address the major challenge in oncology which is the tumor resistance to treatments.

Lastly, we are all facing the exceptional situation resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic. We had business continuation measures in place and, since day 1 of confinement, were able to maintain all teams' activity, mostly working from home. To date, the impact on our activities and timelines has been kept quite minimal. Of course, we are managing the situation closely and continuously but the final impact will only be known once we have more visibility on how and when the situation returns to normal. '

Disclaimer

Onxeo SA published this content on 17 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2020 15:52:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ONXEO
11:53aONXEO : Reports Full-Year 2019 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
PU
04/06ONXEO : to Receive $6.6 Million by Granting Additional Exclusive Rights to Belin..
BU
03/27ONXEO : will publish its annual results on April 17, 2020
PU
02/27Onxeo to Present Next-Generation PARP inhibitor, OX401, at the European ESMO-..
GL
02/11ONXEO : Enters into Settlement Agreement with SpePharm and SpeBio
BU
01/29ONXEO : Enters Clinical Research Agreement with Gustave Roussy to Conduct Clinic..
AQ
01/28Onxeo to Present Next-Generation PARP Inhibitor, OX401, at PARP & DDR Inhibit..
GL
01/20ONXEO : Publishes Shareholder Newsletter
BU
01/20ONXEO : Shareholder letter
CO
01/06ONXEO : Summary of Onxeo's Liquidity Contract with Kepler Cheuvreux
BU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 3,30 M
EBIT 2019 -11,9 M
Net income 2019 -11,9 M
Finance 2019 9,22 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -2,43x
P/E ratio 2020 -2,43x
EV / Sales2019 7,87x
EV / Sales2020 11,3x
Capitalization 35,2 M
Chart ONXEO
Duration : Period :
Onxeo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ONXEO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,54  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Judith Greciet Chief Executive Officer & Director
Danièle Guyot-Caparros Chairman
Nicolas Fellmann Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Françoise Bono Chief Scientific Officer
Olivier de Beaumont Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ONXEO-3.60%38
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.23%394 583
ROCHE HOLDING AG2.20%281 449
MERCK & CO., INC-8.74%209 582
PFIZER, INC.-8.42%199 049
NOVARTIS-7.94%197 518
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group