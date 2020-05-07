Onxeo's Joint General Meeting in camera on May 29, 2020: availability of preparatory documents and live webcast login information

Paris (France), May 7, 2020 - 7:30 a.m. CEST - Onxeo S.A. (Euronext Paris, NASDAQ Copenhagen: ONXEO - FR0010095596), ('Onxeo', 'the Company' or 'the Group'), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative drugs targeting tumor DNA Damage response (DDR) in oncology, in particular against rare or resistant cancers, announces today the availability of the preparatory documents for its joint general meeting of May 29, 2020 and specifies the live webcast login information.

As indicated in the press release of April 27, 2020, the Joint General Meeting on May 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., will be held in camera, without the presence of shareholders or other persons usually eligible to attend, pursuant to the provisions of Order no. 2020-321 of March 25, 2020.

The General Meeting will be webcasted live (in French) via a web conferencing system, and shareholders of Onxeo are invited to login through the following link:

https://onlinexperiences.com/scripts/Server.nxp?LASCmd=AI:4;F:QS!10100&ShowUUID=5AADA0D7-4D47-4F6A-B38F-7ADE4E1E0F40&LangLocaleID=1036

This link allows shareholders to pre-register for the General Meeting by indicating your name, first name and e-mail . They will then receive a confirmation of their registration with the possibility to add the event to their agenda.

On May 29, 2020, they will be able to log on to this same link from 9:45 am. The meeting will start at 10:00 am sharp and they will be able to follow the presentation commented by the management of Onxeo directly on their computer.

At any time during the presentation, they will be able to send their questions via the web platform. Questions will be answered during the Q&A session.