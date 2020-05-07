Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Onxeo    ONXEO   FR0010095596

ONXEO

(ONXEO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Onxeo's Joint General Meeting in camera on May 29, 2020: availability of preparatory documents and live webcast login information

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 01:39am EDT

Paris (France), May 7, 2020 - 7:30 a.m. CEST - Onxeo S.A. (Euronext Paris, NASDAQ Copenhagen: ONXEO - FR0010095596), ('Onxeo', 'the Company' or 'the Group'), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative drugs targeting tumor DNA Damage response (DDR) in oncology, in particular against rare or resistant cancers, announces today the availability of the preparatory documents for its joint general meeting of May 29, 2020 and specifies the live webcast login information.

As indicated in the press release of April 27, 2020, the Joint General Meeting on May 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., will be held in camera, without the presence of shareholders or other persons usually eligible to attend, pursuant to the provisions of Order no. 2020-321 of March 25, 2020.

The General Meeting will be webcasted live (in French) via a web conferencing system, and shareholders of Onxeo are invited to login through the following link:

https://onlinexperiences.com/scripts/Server.nxp?LASCmd=AI:4;F:QS!10100&ShowUUID=5AADA0D7-4D47-4F6A-B38F-7ADE4E1E0F40&LangLocaleID=1036

  • This link allows shareholders to pre-register for the General Meeting by indicating your name, first name and e-mail. They will then receive a confirmation of their registration with the possibility to add the event to their agenda.
  • On May 29, 2020, they will be able to log on to this same link from 9:45 am. The meeting will start at 10:00 am sharp and they will be able to follow the presentation commented by the management of Onxeo directly on their computer.

At any time during the presentation, they will be able to send their questions via the web platform. Questions will be answered during the Q&A session.

Disclaimer

Onxeo SA published this content on 07 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2020 05:38:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ONXEO
01:39aONXEO'S JOINT GENERAL MEETING IN CAM : availability of preparatory documents and..
PU
01:31aONXEO'S JOINT GENERAL MEETING IN CAM : Availability of Preparatory Documents and..
BU
04/27ONXEO S.A. : Publication of the 2019 Universal Registration Document
BU
04/27ONXEO : Convening of Onxeo's Joint General Meeting on May 29, 2020 in camera and..
PU
04/27ONXEO : Convening of Onxeo's Joint General Meeting on May 29, 2020 in Camera and..
BU
04/17ONXEO : Reports Full-Year 2019 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
PU
04/17ONXEO : Annual results
CO
04/17ONXEO : Annual results
CO
04/06ONXEO : to Receive $6.6 Million by Granting Additional Exclusive Rights to Belin..
BU
03/27ONXEO : will publish its annual results on April 17, 2020
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 3,30 M
EBIT 2020 -12,2 M
Net income 2020 -12,2 M
Debt 2020 2,04 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,39x
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 11,0x
EV / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 34,4 M
Chart ONXEO
Duration : Period :
Onxeo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ONXEO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,53  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Judith Greciet Chief Executive Officer & Director
Danièle Guyot-Caparros Chairman
Nicolas Fellmann Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Françoise Bono Chief Scientific Officer
Olivier de Beaumont Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ONXEO-5.41%37
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.65%390 684
ROCHE HOLDING AG8.42%298 082
PFIZER, INC.-1.71%208 813
NOVARTIS-10.29%196 312
MERCK & CO., INC-14.23%196 123
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group