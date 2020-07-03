Onxeo S A : Summary of Onxeo's Liquidity Contract With Kepler Cheuvreux

Regulatory News:

Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted to Kepler Cheuvreux regarding Onxeo (Paris:ONXEO) (NASDAQ OMX:ONXEO) shares, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account as at June 30, 2020, settlement date:

199,994 shares

€150,846.71 in cash

During the 1st half of 2020, were negotiated a total of:

BUY 861,697 shares €551,206.32 783 executions SALE 1,002,772 shares €688,199.73 1,052 executions

It is recalled that for the last half-year summary as at December 31, 2019, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:

341,069 shares

€13,897.05 in cash

During the 2nd half of 2019, were negotiated a total of:

BUY 510,522 shares €327,615.49 656 executions SALE 380,311 shares €246,522.48 525 executions

It is also recalled that when the contract was set up, the following resources had been allocated to the liquidity account:

87,612 shares

€196,423.24 in cash

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

About Onxeo

Onxeo (Euronext Paris, NASDAQ Copenhagen: ONXEO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative oncology drugs targeting tumor DNA-binding functions through unique mechanisms of action in the sought-after field of DNA Damage Response (DDR). The Company is focused on bringing early-stage first-in-class or disruptive compounds from translational research to clinical proof-of-concept, a value-creating inflection point appealing to potential partners.

platON™ is Onxeo’s proprietary chemistry platform of oligonucleotides acting as decoy agonists, which generates new innovative compounds and broaden the Company’s product pipeline.

AsiDNA™, the first compound from platON™, is a first-in-class, highly differentiated DNA Damage Response (DDR) inhibitor based on a decoy and agonist mechanism acting upstream of multiple DDR pathways. Translational research has highlighted the distinctive properties of AsiDNA™, notably its ability to abrogate tumor resistance to PARP inhibitors regardless of the genetic mutation status. AsiDNA™ has also shown a strong synergy with other tumor DNA-damaging agents such as chemotherapy and PARP inhibitors. The DRIIV-1 (DNA Repair Inhibitor-administered IntraVenously) phase I study has evaluated AsiDNA™ by systemic administration (IV) in advanced solid tumors and confirmed the active doses as well as a favorable human safety profile. The ongoing DRIIV-1b extension study is assessing the safety and efficacy of a 600 mg dose of AsiDNA™ in combination with carboplatin and then with carboplatin and paclitaxel, in patients with solid tumors who are eligible for such treatments. Preliminary results from the first cohort with carboplatin alone showed good tolerability, stabilization of the disease and an increase in the duration of treatment compared to previous treatments.

OX401 is a new drug candidate from platON™, optimized to be a next-generation PARP inhibitor acting on both the DNA Damage Response and the activation of immune response, without inducing resistance. OX401 is undergoing preclinical proof-of-concept studies, alone and in combination with immunotherapies.

For further information, please visit www.onxeo.com.

Forward looking statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Onxeo and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Onxeo to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Onxeo is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Onxeo to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to chapter 3 “Risk Factors” ("Facteurs de Risque") of the Company’s universal registration document filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers on April 27, 2020 under number D.20-0362, which is available on the websites of the Autorité des marchés financiers (www.amf-france.org) an the Company (www.onxeo.com).

A Public Limited Company with Share Capital of 12,683,913.25 euros

Registered Address 49, boulevard du Général Martial Valin – 75015 Paris

Paris Trade and Companies’ Register 410 910 095

APPENDIX

Buy Side Sell-Side Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume

in EUR Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume in

EUR Total 783 861,697 551,206.32 1,052 1,002,772 688,199.73 2/1/2020 15 10,058 5,330.74 9 6,684 3,676.20 3/1/2020 1 1,000 540.00 1 1,000 550.00 6/1/2020 3 2,000 1,080.00 - - - 7/1/2020 6 4,001 2,120.53 1 1 0.54 8/1/2020 - - - 13 6,000 3,300.00 9/1/2020 13 12,000 6,480.00 17 12,316 6,896.96 10/1/2020 1 1 0.56 68 52,510 32,031.10 13/01/2020 8 7,000 4,340.00 16 12,000 7,800.00 14/01/2020 26 18,001 10,620.59 1 1 0.62 15/01/2020 - - - 8 6,192 3,839.04 16/01/2020 9 7,000 4,270.00 6 9,808 6,179.04 17/01/2020 1 1 0.62 1 1 0.62 20/01/2020 24 20,031 11,818.29 - - - 21/01/2020 - - - 7 4,076 2,486.36 22/01/2020 10 8,468 4,911.44 2 2,924 1,783.64 23/01/2020 7 3,501 1,995.57 - - - 24/01/2020 19 16,000 8,960.00 2 2,000 1,140.00 27/01/2020 21 16,000 8,640.00 - - - 28/01/2020 - - - 20 7,000 3,920.00 29/01/2020 9 8,000 4,480.00 25 18,257 10,406.49 30/01/2020 - - - 39 29,743 17,548.37 31/01/2020 35 31,352 17,870.64 1 1,000 590.00 3/2/2020 11 8,648 4,669.92 5 3,001 1,680.56 5/2/2020 - - - 3 2,089 1,169.84 6/2/2020 - - - 5 3,911 2,229.27 7/2/2020 2 1,000 550.00 - - - 10/2/2020 1 1,000 550.00 - - - 11/2/2020 4 4,000 2,200.00 - - - 12/2/2020 6 6,000 3,240.00 1 1,000 550.00 13/02/2020 18 13,001 7,280.56 39 37,000 21,460.00 17/02/2020 8 6,000 3,300.00 4 3,000 1,680.00 19/02/2020 4 2,000 1,100.00 - - - 21/02/2020 2 2,000 1,100.00 - - - 24/02/2020 30 23,942 12,689.26 - - - 25/02/2020 5 4,000 2,080.00 7 6,000 3,240.00 26/02/2020 6 5,000 2,550.00 - - - 27/02/2020 14 9,197 4,782.44 10 7,000 3,780.00 28/02/2020 20 13,836 6,918.00 9 6,707 3,420.57 2/3/2020 8 4,122 2,019.78 8 6,293 3,272.36 3/3/2020 2 2,000 1,000.00 13 7,300 3,869.00 4/3/2020 9 6,000 3,120.00 7 5,700 3,021.00 5/3/2020 12 11,000 5,500.00 1 3,000 1,560.00 6/3/2020 6 4,000 1,960.00 - - - 9/3/2020 16 13,845 5,953.35 2 2,000 920.00 11/3/2020 2 1,000 410.00 - - - 12/3/2020 5 3,200 1,248.00 - - - 13/03/2020 1 100 35.00 1 100 38.00 16/03/2020 5 500 165.00 - - - 17/03/2020 3 300 96.00 4 400 140.00 18/03/2020 - - - 1 100 35.00 19/03/2020 - - - 3 300 111.00 23/03/2020 2 200 74.00 2 200 80.00 24/03/2020 - - - 100 38.00 25/03/2020 5 3,000 1,200.00 6,100 2,562.00 26/03/2020 2 2,000 800.00 1,000 410.00 27/03/2020 3 3,000 1,200.00 3,000 1,260.00 30/03/2020 1 1,000 400.00 1,000 430.00 31/03/2020 - - - 3,000 1,320.00 1/4/2020 1 1,000 420.00 - - 2/4/2020 1 1 0.44 825 379.50 7/4/2020 8 6,000 2,760.00 8,176 3,924.48 9/4/2020 - - - 2,000 960.00 14/04/2020 2 2,000 960.00 5,000 2,450.00 15/04/2020 28 19,410 10,287.30 56,000 30,800.00 16/04/2020 7 3,590 1,902.70 1,889 1,095.62 17/04/2020 24 24,000 13,920.00 31,111 18,666.60 20/04/2020 46 38,000 20,140.00 5,815 3,140.10 21/04/2020 3 3,000 1,500.00 2,000 1,040.00 22/04/2020 5 4,000 2,000.00 - - 23/04/2020 5 5,000 2,450.00 1,000 510.00 24/04/2020 5 4,189 1,968.83 - - 27/04/2020 3 2,000 980.00 7,000 3,570.00 28/04/2020 - - - 6,000 3,120.00 29/04/2020 1 1,000 510.00 5,000 2,650.00 30/04/2020 11 10,000 5,000.00 - - 4/5/2020 2 2,000 960.00 1,000 500.00 5/5/2020 - - - 20,185 10,899.90 6/5/2020 10 8,000 4,160.00 - - 7/5/2020 5 4,337 2,211.87 - - 8/5/2020 7 4,364 2,182.00 1 0.51 12/5/2020 10 8,300 4,316.00 15,679 8,309.87 13/05/2020 10 9,000 4,500.00 1 0.53 14/05/2020 5 5,000 2,400.00 - - 18/05/2020 - - - 2,000 980 19/05/2020 - - - 2,000 1,000.00 20/05/2020 1 1,000 500.00 10,000 5,200.00 21/05/2020 3 2,000 980.00 - - 22/05/2020 - - - 3,000 1,470.00 25/05/2020 1 1,000 490.00 - - 26/05/2020 4 3,000 1,470.00 - - 27/05/2020 - - - 161,119 109,560.92 28/05/2020 24 54,000 44,820.00 63,000 56,700.00 29/05/2020 22 50,000 42,500.00 90,000 81,900.00 1/6/2020 3 15,000 12,150.00 20,000 17,600.00 2/6/2020 14 29,139 23,602.59 4,472 3,845.92 3/6/2020 7 20,861 15,854.36 528 411.84 4/6/2020 5 20,000 15,800.00 40,000 32,800.00 5/6/2020 5 10,000 7,800.00 - - 8/6/2020 2 5,000 3,800.00 537 429.60 9/6/2020 1 5,000 3,800.00 5,000 3,950.00 10/6/2020 6 5,000 3,750.00 - - 11/6/2020 12 20,000 14,600.00 - - 12/6/2020 6 19,510 13,461.90 - - 15/06/2020 6 10,829 7,255.43 - - 16/06/2020 5 5,194 3,791.62 47,006 35,254.50 17/06/2020 3 11,667 8,400.24 - - 19/06/2020 2 5,000 3,800.00 24,463 18,836.51 22/06/2020 - - - 50,000 42,000.00 23/06/2020 11 30,000 23,700.00 - - 24/06/2020 6 30,000 22,500.00 - - 25/06/2020 7 10,000 7,800.00 30,000 23,700.00 26/06/2020 6 15,000 11,400.00 - - 29/06/2020 - - - 150 117.00 30/06/2020 1 1 0.75 1 0.75

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200703005107/en/