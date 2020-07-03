Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Onxeo S.A.    ONXEO   FR0010095596

ONXEO S.A.

(ONXEO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Onxeo S A : Summary of Onxeo's Liquidity Contract With Kepler Cheuvreux

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/03/2020 | 12:02pm EDT

Regulatory News:

Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted to Kepler Cheuvreux regarding Onxeo (Paris:ONXEO) (NASDAQ OMX:ONXEO) shares, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account as at June 30, 2020, settlement date:

  • 199,994 shares
  • €150,846.71 in cash

During the 1st half of 2020, were negotiated a total of:

BUY

861,697 shares

€551,206.32

783 executions

SALE

1,002,772 shares

€688,199.73

1,052 executions

It is recalled that for the last half-year summary as at December 31, 2019, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:

  • 341,069 shares
  • €13,897.05 in cash

During the 2nd half of 2019, were negotiated a total of:

BUY

510,522 shares

€327,615.49

656 executions

SALE

380,311 shares

€246,522.48

525 executions

It is also recalled that when the contract was set up, the following resources had been allocated to the liquidity account:

  • 87,612 shares
  • €196,423.24 in cash

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

About Onxeo

Onxeo (Euronext Paris, NASDAQ Copenhagen: ONXEO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative oncology drugs targeting tumor DNA-binding functions through unique mechanisms of action in the sought-after field of DNA Damage Response (DDR). The Company is focused on bringing early-stage first-in-class or disruptive compounds from translational research to clinical proof-of-concept, a value-creating inflection point appealing to potential partners.

platON™ is Onxeo’s proprietary chemistry platform of oligonucleotides acting as decoy agonists, which generates new innovative compounds and broaden the Company’s product pipeline.

AsiDNA™, the first compound from platON™, is a first-in-class, highly differentiated DNA Damage Response (DDR) inhibitor based on a decoy and agonist mechanism acting upstream of multiple DDR pathways. Translational research has highlighted the distinctive properties of AsiDNA™, notably its ability to abrogate tumor resistance to PARP inhibitors regardless of the genetic mutation status. AsiDNA™ has also shown a strong synergy with other tumor DNA-damaging agents such as chemotherapy and PARP inhibitors. The DRIIV-1 (DNA Repair Inhibitor-administered IntraVenously) phase I study has evaluated AsiDNA™ by systemic administration (IV) in advanced solid tumors and confirmed the active doses as well as a favorable human safety profile. The ongoing DRIIV-1b extension study is assessing the safety and efficacy of a 600 mg dose of AsiDNA™ in combination with carboplatin and then with carboplatin and paclitaxel, in patients with solid tumors who are eligible for such treatments. Preliminary results from the first cohort with carboplatin alone showed good tolerability, stabilization of the disease and an increase in the duration of treatment compared to previous treatments.

OX401 is a new drug candidate from platON™, optimized to be a next-generation PARP inhibitor acting on both the DNA Damage Response and the activation of immune response, without inducing resistance. OX401 is undergoing preclinical proof-of-concept studies, alone and in combination with immunotherapies.

For further information, please visit www.onxeo.com.

Forward looking statements
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Onxeo and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Onxeo to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Onxeo is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Onxeo to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to chapter 3 “Risk Factors” ("Facteurs de Risque") of the Company’s universal registration document filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers on April 27, 2020 under number D.20-0362, which is available on the websites of the Autorité des marchés financiers (www.amf-france.org) an the Company (www.onxeo.com).

A Public Limited Company with Share Capital of 12,683,913.25 euros
Registered Address 49, boulevard du Général Martial Valin – 75015 Paris
Paris Trade and Companies’ Register 410 910 095

APPENDIX

  Buy Side  Sell-Side
Number of
executions		 Number of
shares		 Traded volume
in EUR		 Number of
executions		 Number of
shares		 Traded volume in
EUR
Total

783

861,697

551,206.32

1,052

1,002,772

688,199.73

2/1/2020

15

10,058

5,330.74

9

6,684

3,676.20

3/1/2020

1

1,000

540.00

1

1,000

550.00

6/1/2020

3

2,000

1,080.00

-

-

-

7/1/2020

6

4,001

2,120.53

1

1

0.54

8/1/2020

-

-

-

13

6,000

3,300.00

9/1/2020

13

12,000

6,480.00

17

12,316

6,896.96

10/1/2020

1

1

0.56

68

52,510

32,031.10

13/01/2020

8

7,000

4,340.00

16

12,000

7,800.00

14/01/2020

26

18,001

10,620.59

1

1

0.62

15/01/2020

-

-

-

8

6,192

3,839.04

16/01/2020

9

7,000

4,270.00

6

9,808

6,179.04

17/01/2020

1

1

0.62

1

1

0.62

20/01/2020

24

20,031

11,818.29

-

-

-

21/01/2020

-

-

-

7

4,076

2,486.36

22/01/2020

10

8,468

4,911.44

2

2,924

1,783.64

23/01/2020

7

3,501

1,995.57

-

-

-

24/01/2020

19

16,000

8,960.00

2

2,000

1,140.00

27/01/2020

21

16,000

8,640.00

-

-

-

28/01/2020

-

-

-

20

7,000

3,920.00

29/01/2020

9

8,000

4,480.00

25

18,257

10,406.49

30/01/2020

-

-

-

39

29,743

17,548.37

31/01/2020

35

31,352

17,870.64

1

1,000

590.00

3/2/2020

11

8,648

4,669.92

5

3,001

1,680.56

5/2/2020

-

-

-

3

2,089

1,169.84

6/2/2020

-

-

-

5

3,911

2,229.27

7/2/2020

2

1,000

550.00

-

-

-

10/2/2020

1

1,000

550.00

-

-

-

11/2/2020

4

4,000

2,200.00

-

-

-

12/2/2020

6

6,000

3,240.00

1

1,000

550.00

13/02/2020

18

13,001

7,280.56

39

37,000

21,460.00

17/02/2020

8

6,000

3,300.00

4

3,000

1,680.00

19/02/2020

4

2,000

1,100.00

-

-

-

21/02/2020

2

2,000

1,100.00

-

-

-

24/02/2020

30

23,942

12,689.26

-

-

-

25/02/2020

5

4,000

2,080.00

7

6,000

3,240.00

26/02/2020

6

5,000

2,550.00

-

-

-

27/02/2020

14

9,197

4,782.44

10

7,000

3,780.00

28/02/2020

20

13,836

6,918.00

9

6,707

3,420.57

2/3/2020

8

4,122

2,019.78

8

6,293

3,272.36

3/3/2020

2

2,000

1,000.00

13

7,300

3,869.00

4/3/2020

9

6,000

3,120.00

7

5,700

3,021.00

5/3/2020

12

11,000

5,500.00

1

3,000

1,560.00

6/3/2020

6

4,000

1,960.00

-

-

-

9/3/2020

16

13,845

5,953.35

2

2,000

920.00

11/3/2020

2

1,000

410.00

-

-

-

12/3/2020

5

3,200

1,248.00

-

-

-

13/03/2020

1

100

35.00

1

100

38.00

16/03/2020

5

500

165.00

-

-

-

17/03/2020

3

300

96.00

4

400

140.00

18/03/2020

-

-

-

1

100

35.00

19/03/2020

-

-

-

3

300

111.00

 
23/03/2020

2

200

74.00

2

200 80.00
24/03/2020

-

-

-

   

100

38.00

25/03/2020

5

3,000

1,200.00

 

6,100

2,562.00

26/03/2020

2

2,000

800.00

 

1,000

410.00

27/03/2020

3

3,000

1,200.00

 

3,000

1,260.00

30/03/2020

1

1,000

400.00

 

1,000

430.00

31/03/2020

-

-

-

 

3,000

1,320.00

1/4/2020

1

1,000

420.00

 

-

-

2/4/2020

1

1

0.44

 

825

379.50

7/4/2020

8

6,000

2,760.00

 

8,176

3,924.48

9/4/2020

-

-

-

 

2,000

960.00

14/04/2020

2

2,000

960.00

 

5,000

2,450.00

15/04/2020

28

19,410

10,287.30

 

56,000

30,800.00

16/04/2020

7

3,590

1,902.70

 

1,889

1,095.62

17/04/2020

24

24,000

13,920.00

 

31,111

18,666.60

20/04/2020

46

38,000

20,140.00

 

5,815

3,140.10

21/04/2020

3

3,000

1,500.00

 

2,000

1,040.00

22/04/2020

5

4,000

2,000.00

 

-

-

23/04/2020

5

5,000

2,450.00

 

1,000

510.00

24/04/2020

5

4,189

1,968.83

 

-

-

27/04/2020

3

2,000

980.00

 

7,000

3,570.00

28/04/2020

-

-

-

 

6,000

3,120.00

29/04/2020

1

1,000

510.00

 

5,000

2,650.00

30/04/2020

11

10,000

5,000.00

 

-

-

4/5/2020

2

2,000

960.00

 

1,000

500.00

5/5/2020

-

-

-

 

20,185

10,899.90

6/5/2020

10

8,000

4,160.00

 

-

-

7/5/2020

5

4,337

2,211.87

 

-

-

8/5/2020

7

4,364

2,182.00

 

1

0.51

12/5/2020

10

8,300

4,316.00

 

15,679

8,309.87

13/05/2020

10

9,000

4,500.00

 

1

0.53

14/05/2020

5

5,000

2,400.00

 

-

-

18/05/2020

-

-

-

 

2,000

980

19/05/2020

-

-

-

 

2,000

1,000.00

20/05/2020

1

1,000

500.00

 

10,000

5,200.00

21/05/2020

3

2,000

980.00

 

-

-

22/05/2020

-

-

-

 

3,000

1,470.00

25/05/2020

1

1,000

490.00

 

-

-

26/05/2020

4

3,000

1,470.00

 

-

-

27/05/2020

-

-

-

 

161,119

109,560.92

28/05/2020

24

54,000

44,820.00

 

63,000

56,700.00

29/05/2020

22

50,000

42,500.00

 

90,000

81,900.00

1/6/2020

3

15,000

12,150.00

 

20,000

17,600.00

2/6/2020

14

29,139

23,602.59

 

4,472

3,845.92

3/6/2020

7

20,861

15,854.36

 

528

411.84

4/6/2020

5

20,000

15,800.00

 

40,000

32,800.00

5/6/2020

5

10,000

7,800.00

 

-

-

8/6/2020

2

5,000

3,800.00

 

537

429.60

9/6/2020

1

5,000

3,800.00

 

5,000

3,950.00

10/6/2020

6

5,000

3,750.00

 

-

-

11/6/2020

12

20,000

14,600.00

 

-

-

12/6/2020

6

19,510

13,461.90

 

-

-

15/06/2020

6

10,829

7,255.43

 

-

-

16/06/2020

5

5,194

3,791.62

 

47,006

35,254.50

17/06/2020

3

11,667

8,400.24

 

-

-

19/06/2020

2

5,000

3,800.00

 

24,463

18,836.51

22/06/2020

-

-

-

 

50,000

42,000.00

23/06/2020

11

30,000

23,700.00

 

-

-

24/06/2020

6

30,000

22,500.00

 

-

-

25/06/2020

7

10,000

7,800.00

 

30,000

23,700.00

26/06/2020

6

15,000

11,400.00

 

-

-

29/06/2020

-

-

-

 

150

117.00

30/06/2020

1

1

0.75

 

1

0.75

 


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ONXEO S.A.
12:02pONXEO S A : Summary of Onxeo's Liquidity Contract With Kepler Cheuvreux
BU
06/25ONXEO S A : Confirms in Preclinical Studies the Profile of OX401, a Potent PARP ..
BU
06/22ONXEO : New AsiDNA™ e-Poster Now Online at AACR Virtual Meeting 2020
PU
06/22ONXEO : New AsiDNA™ e-Poster Now Online at AACR Virtual Meeting 2020
BU
06/19ONXEO : Report on the Extraordinary General Meeting of June 19, 2020
BU
06/09ONXEO : announces a capital increase of 7.3 million by private placement to Inv..
PU
06/09ONXEO : Announces a Capital Increase of 7.3 Million by Private Placement to Inv..
BU
05/29ONXEO : Announces That the Shareholders' Meeting of May 29, 2020 Has Approved Al..
BU
05/29ONXEO : Bryan Garnier & Co initiates the coverage of Onxeo with a “Buy&rdq..
PU
05/29ONXEO : Announces Approval of the REVocan Study By Regulatory Authorities
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5,93 M 6,66 M 6,66 M
Net income 2020 -7,48 M -8,40 M -8,40 M
Net cash 2020 2,10 M 2,36 M 2,36 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,77x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 58,1 M 65,3 M 65,2 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 9,44x
Nbr of Employees 30
Free-Float 95,9%
Chart ONXEO S.A.
Duration : Period :
Onxeo S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ONXEO S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,22 €
Last Close Price 0,75 €
Spread / Highest target 63,8%
Spread / Average Target 63,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 63,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Judith Greciet Chief Executive Officer & Director
Danièle Guyot-Caparros Chairman
Nicolas Fellmann Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Françoise Bono Chief Scientific Officer
Olivier de Beaumont Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ONXEO S.A.34.23%65
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-3.36%371 399
ROCHE HOLDING AG6.02%299 393
MERCK & CO., INC.-13.38%198 849
NOVARTIS AG-9.64%193 542
PFIZER, INC.-11.92%191 697
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group