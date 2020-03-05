Ooma : 8-K

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): March 5, 2020
Ooma, Inc.
525 Almanor Avenue, Suite 200, Sunnyvale, California 94085
(650) 566-6600
Not applicable
Exhibit 99.1
Ooma Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Business Subscription and Services Revenue up 61% year-over-year
Named Winner of PCMag's Business Choice Award for VoIP
Sunnyvale, Calif., March 5, 2020 -- Ooma, Inc. (NYSE: OOMA), a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today released financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 31, 2020.
Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Highlights:
Revenue: Total revenue was $40.6 million, up 17% year-over-year. Subscription and services revenue increased to $37.4 million and was 92% of total revenue, driven by 22% year-over-year growth in combined Ooma Business and Ooma Residential services.
Net Income/Loss: GAAP net loss was $2.3 million, or $0.11 per basic and diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss of $3.5 million, or $0.17 per basic and diluted share, in the fourth quarter fiscal 2019. Non-GAAP net income was $1.0 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $0.7 million, or $0.03 per basic and diluted share in the prior year period.
Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA was $1.4 million, compared to negative $0.5 million in fourth quarter fiscal 2019.
Full Year Fiscal 2020 Financial Highlights:
Revenue: Total revenue was $151.6 million, up 17% year-over-year. Subscription and services revenue increased to $139.5 million and was 92% of total revenue, driven by 21% year-over-year growth in combined Ooma Business and Ooma Residential services.
Net Income/Loss: GAAP net loss was $18.8 million, or $0.89 per basic and diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss of $14.6 million, or $0.74 per basic and diluted share, in fiscal 2019. Non-GAAP net loss was $0.7 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $3.0 million, or $0.15 per basic and diluted share in the prior fiscal year.
Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA was $1.0 million, compared to negative $1.9 million in fiscal 2019.
For more information about non-GAAP net income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA, see the section below titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the reconciliation provided in this release.
"The fourth quarter of our 2020 fiscal year was outstanding for Ooma, with significant growth in recurring revenues and continued execution of our strategy to expand Ooma Business," said Eric Stang, chief executive officer of Ooma. "Revenues grew 17% year-over-year, driven by 61% growth in Ooma Business subscription and services revenue. With our business solutions today serving customers from one user to more than 20,000 users, we are well positioned to grow Ooma Business with our award-winning offering for small businesses and custom solutions for larger enterprises."
Business Outlook:
For the first quarter of fiscal 2021, Ooma expects:
Total revenue in the range of $40.0 million to $40.5 million.
GAAP net loss in the range of $2.5 million to $3.0 million and GAAP net loss per share in the range of $0.12 to $0.14.
Non-GAAPnet income in the range of $0.5 million to $1.0 million and non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $0.02 to $0.04.
For the full fiscal year 2021, Ooma expects:
Total revenue in the range of $167.0 million to $170.0 million.
GAAP net loss in the range of $10.5 million to $12.5 million, and GAAP net loss per share in the range of $0.48 to $0.56
Non-GAAPnet income in the range of $2.0 million to $4.0 million, and non-GAAP earnings per share in the range of $0.09 to $0.17.
The following is a reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net income and GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share to non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per share guidance for the first fiscal quarter ending April 30, 2020 and the fiscal year ending January 31, 2021 (in millions, except per share data):
Projected range
Three Months Ending
Fiscal Year Ending
April 30, 2020
January 31, 2021
(unaudited)
GAAP net loss
($2.5)-($3.0)
($10.5)-($12.5)
Stock-based compensation and related taxes
3.2
13.2
Amortization of intangible assets
0.3
1.3
Non-GAAP net income
$0.5-$1.0
$2.0-$4.0
GAAP net loss per share
($0.12)-($0.14)
($0.48)-($0.56)
Stock-based compensation and related taxes
0.15
0.59
Amortization of intangible assets
0.01
0.06
Non-GAAP net income per share
$0.02-$0.04
$0.09-$0.17
Weighted-average number of shares used in per share amounts:
Basic
21.9
22.5
Diluted
22.9
23.5
Conference Call Information:
Ooma will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time today, March 5, 2020. The news release with the financial results will be accessible from the company's website prior to the conference call. Parties in the United States and Canada can access the call by dialing +1 (833) 233-4456, using conference ID "Ooma Fourth Quarter". International parties can access the call by dialing +1 (647) 689- 4135, using conference ID "Ooma Fourth Quarter". The webcast will be accessible on Ooma's investor relations website at http://investors.ooma.comfor a period of one year. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 12, 2020. To access the replay, parties in the United States and Canada should call +1 (800) 585-8367 and use conference ID 8582563. International parties should call +1 (416) 621-4642 and enter conference ID 8582563.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to disclosing financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release and the accompanying tables contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including: non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA represents the net income (loss) before interest and other income, income tax benefit, depreciation and amortization and other non-GAAP expenses.
These non-GAAP financial measures exclude non-cashstock-based compensation expense and related taxes, acquisition-related costs, amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges and certain litigation costs outside the ordinary course of our business. For fiscal 2020, restructuring charges primarily included write-downs for Smart Cam inventory and certain assets including the related intangibles and severance expenses for the affected employees.
These non-GAAP financial measures are presented to provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results and core business operations. Ooma considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful measures of the operating performance of the company, because they contain adjustments for unusual events or factors that do not directly affect what management considers to be Ooma's core operating performance and are used by the company's management for that purpose. Management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures allow for a better evaluation of the company's performance by facilitating a meaningful comparison of the company's core operating results in a given period to those in prior and future periods. In addition, investors often use similar measures to evaluate the operating performance of a company.
Non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only to aid an understanding of the company's operating results. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies. A limitation of the non-GAAP financial measures presented is that the adjustments relate to items that the company generally expects to continue to recognize. The adjustment of these items should not be construed as an inference that the adjusted gains or expenses are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring. Therefore, both GAAP financial measures of Ooma's financial performance and the respective non-GAAP measures should be considered
together. Please see the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in the tables below.
Disclosure Information
Ooma uses the investor relations section on its website as a means of complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor Ooma's investor relations website in addition to following Ooma's press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.
Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In particular, statements regarding future economic performance and financial positions, expectations and objectives of management constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical facts and generally contain words such as "believes", "expects", "may", "will", "should", "seeks", "approximately", "intends", "plans", "estimates", "anticipates", and other expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events. This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the company's business outlook, its opportunity to continue the growth of Ooma Business and its execution of other initiatives to drive long-term shareholder value. Although the forward- looking statements contained in this press release are based upon information available at the time the statements are made and reflect management's good faith beliefs, forward-looking statements inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated future results. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, among others: our inability to attract new customers on a cost-effective basis; our inability to retain customers; intense competition; our reliance on retailers and reseller partnerships to sell our products; our reliance on vendors to manufacture the on-premise appliances and end-point devices we sell; our reliance on third parties for our network connectivity and co-location facilities; our reliance on third parties for some of our software development, quality assurance and operations; our reliance on third parties to provide the majority of our customer service and support representatives; our inability to achieve the intended results from our acquisition of Broadsmart; and interruptions to our service. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements after they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the SEC, including the risk factors contained in our quarterly filing on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2019, filed with the SEC on December 6, 2019. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Ooma as of the date hereof, and Ooma disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
About Ooma
Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) creates powerful connected experiences for businesses and consumers, delivered from its smart cloud-based SaaS platform. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma provides advanced voice and collaboration features that are flexible and scalable. For consumers, Ooma's residential phone service provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced functionality and integration with their mobile devices. Ooma's innovative smart security solution delivers a range of wireless security sensors that make it easy for anyone to protect their home or business. Learn more at www.ooma.comor www.ooma.cain Canada.
CONTACT:
Investors
Matthew S. Robison
Director of IR and Corporate Development
Ooma, Inc.
ir@ooma.com
(650) 300-1480
Media
Mike Langberg
Director of Corporate Communications
Ooma, Inc.
press@ooma.com(650) 566-6693
OOMA, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)
January 31,
January 31,
2020
2019
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
11,680
$
15,370
Short-term investments
14,384
27,253
Accounts receivable, net
4,591
3,723
Inventories
8,369
10,117
Other current assets
8,992
5,450
Total current assets
48,016
61,913
Property and equipment, net
5,270
4,563
Operating lease right-of-use assets
7,897
-
Intangible assets, net
6,818
2,635
Goodwill
4,264
3,898
Other assets
8,186
5,379
Total assets
$
80,451
$
78,388
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
8,499
$
10,231
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
22,576
19,048
Deferred revenue
15,797
15,443
Total current liabilities
46,872
44,722
Long-term operating lease liabilities
4,990
-
Other liabilities
174
619
Total liabilities
52,036
45,341
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
4
4
Additional paid-in capital
152,993
138,848
Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss)
14
(10)
Accumulated deficit
(124,596
)
(105,795
)
Total stockholders' equity
28,415
33,047
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
80,451
$
78,388
OOMA, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended
Fiscal Year Ended
Revenue:
Subscription and services
Product and other
Total revenue
Cost of revenue:
Subscription and services
Product and other
Total cost of revenue
Gross profit
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing
Research and development
General and administrative
Total operating expenses
Loss from operations
Interest and other income, net
Loss before income taxes
Income tax benefit
Net loss
Net loss per share of common stock:
Basic and diluted
Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding: Basic and diluted
January 31,
January 31,
January 31,
January 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
$
37,429
$
30,897
$
139,499
$
116,429
3,219
3,823
12,094
12,802
40,648
34,720
151,593
129,231
11,631
9,720
43,748
36,108
4,429
5,293
18,464
16,632
16,060
15,013
62,212
52,740
24,588
19,707
89,381
76,491
12,999
10,612
50,497
40,761
8,652
8,345
37,770
33,903
5,409
4,577
20,825
17,613
27,060
23,534
109,092
92,277
(2,472)
(3,827)
(19,711)
(15,786)
114
231
780
830
(2,358)
(3,596)
(18,931)
(14,956)
64
107
130
384
$
(2,294)
$
(3,489)
$
(18,801)
$
(14,572)
$
(0.11)
$
(0.17)
$
(0.89)
$
(0.74)
21,581,568
20,227,252
21,051,039
19,799,781
OOMA, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Fiscal Year Ended
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Stock-based compensation expense
Depreciation and amortization of capital expenditures
Amortization of intangible assets and non-cashacquisition-related costs Non-cash restructuring charges
Non-cash operating lease expense
Deferred income taxes
Other
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
Inventories
Other assets
Accounts payable and other liabilities
Restructuring liability
Deferred revenue
Net cash used in operating activities
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of short-term investments
Proceeds from maturities and sales of short-term investments Capital expenditures
Business acquisitions, net of cash assumed
Payment for purchase of convertible note
Net cash provided by investing activities
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock units Payment of acquisition-related holdback
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
January 31,
January 31,
January 31,
January 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
$
(2,294)
$
(3,489)
$
(18,801)
$
(14,572)
3,114
2,636
12,761
10,370
572
552
2,548
2,269
127
(14)
1,027
398
-
-
1,603
-
632
-
1,997
-
(78)
(105)
(144)
(382)
(68)
(124)
(147)
(332)
424
(843)
135
(1,050)
1,051
(2,520)
407
(4,213)
(1,320)
(2,513)
(4,965)
(5,335)
(1,213)
3,985
(4,089)
8,149
(1,504)
-
-
-
(225)
314
104
772
(782)
(2,121)
(7,564)
(3,926)
-
(11,776)
(31,234)
(38,485)
1,452
18,199
44,446
58,961
(889)
(483)
(3,273)
(1,921)
-
-
(7,073)
(2,402)
-
(1,300)
-
(1,300)
563
4,640
2,866
14,853
211
123
2,951
2,886
-
(628)
(1,523)
(2,926)
-
-
(420)
-
211
(505)
1,008
(40)
(8)
2,014
(3,690)
10,887
11,688
13,356
15,370
4,483
$
11,680
$
15,370
$
11,680
$
15,370
OOMA, INC.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except percentages, share and per share data)
Three Months Ended
Fiscal Year Ended
Revenue
GAAP gross profit
Stock-based compensation and related taxes
Amortization of intangible assets
Restructuring charges
Non-GAAP gross profit
Gross margin on a GAAP basis
Gross margin on a Non-GAAP basis
GAAP operating loss
Stock-based compensation and related taxes
Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs Restructuring charges
Litigation costs
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
GAAP net loss
Stock-based compensation and related taxes
Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs Restructuring charges
Litigation costs
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share Stock-basedcompensation and related taxes Amortization of intangible assets andacquisition-relatedcosts Restructuring charges
Litigation costs
Non-GAAP net income (loss) per basic share Non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share
GAAP weighted-average basic and diluted shares Non-GAAPweighted-average diluted shares
GAAP net loss
Reconciling items:
Interest and other income, net
Income tax benefit
Depreciation and amortization of capital expenditures Stock-based compensation and related taxes Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs Restructuring charges