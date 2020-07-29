Ooma : MTA Solutions Brings Unified Communication to Its Customers Through Ooma's Private Label Program

Ooma, Inc., a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced that MTA Solutions, a leading telecommunications provider in Alaska, is delivering a new unified communication service under its own brand name through Ooma’s highly customizable and scalable private label partner program.

As the needs of their business customers evolved, MTA aimed to move beyond its traditional PBX-based offerings to Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) technology. MTA also wanted to determine features and pricing, as well as to maintain direct relationships with their customers.

The Ooma Enterprise private label program provided exactly what MTA was seeking – full control over naming and pricing, no requirements for recurring customer contracts, custom support when needed, and a full set of advanced UCaaS features.

MTA Unified Communications (https://www.mtasolutions.com/business/voice/unified-communications/), launched in June 2020, offers “all the out-of-the-box features you need, plus easy customization tools that let you tailor your VoIP communications system to support specific business processes and user preferences. Unified Communications is easy to set up and customize with specific ring groups, call flows, contact / call center capabilities. APIs enable you to seamlessly integrate into your unique business workflows to enhance accuracy, productivity, and customer service. All with the flexibility of a customized plan and no expensive upfront investment.”

“We’re getting tremendous customer response to MTA Unified Communications,” said Zak Wolf, product specialist at MTA. “Businesses are particularly interested in features like the desktop app and mobile app that make it easier to work from home and from the road. Ooma is providing MTA with the flexibility to offer leading-edge UCaaS without headaches or compromises.”

The Ooma Enterprise private label program allows partners to:

Deliver their own branded UCaaS offering

Set customer pricing for the service

Fully own customer relationships

Bundle the private label offering with their other services to provide one quote and one bill to customer

Deliver custom API-driven integrations

Recognize full revenue instead of a residual commission stream

Leave the back-end financial and regulatory complexity to Ooma, including billing, tax management and FCC compliance

“Ooma is proud to have developed a private label program that truly puts the needs of our partners first,” said Dave Beagle, senior director of business channel sales at Ooma. “MTA Unified Communications is a great example of how telecommunications and IT providers can leverage Ooma to deliver a powerful UCaaS offering under their own name and on their own terms.”

To learn more about Ooma’s private label program, go to https://partner.ooma.com/private_label/ or view the replay of a recent webinar at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q7WUNqK4qC8.

About Ooma, Inc.

Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) creates powerful connected experiences for businesses and consumers, delivered from its smart cloud-based SaaS platform. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma provides advanced voice and collaboration features that are flexible and scalable. For consumers, Ooma’s residential phone service provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced functionality and integration with mobile devices. Ooma’s innovative smart security solution delivers a range of wireless security sensors that make it easy for anyone to protect their home. Learn more at www.ooma.com or www.ooma.ca in Canada.

About MTA

Established in 1953 as a 100 percent locally owned and operated Alaskan cooperative, MTA is Alaska’s best choice for technology and communications products. As a key player in the economy of Alaska, MTA provides residential and business technology solutions to empower member-owners and patrons to live a connected life. Today, MTA remains as one of the largest technology co-ops in the U.S. For more information, visit https://www.mtasolutions.com/ or connect with MTA on Facebook.

