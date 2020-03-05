Ooma : Q4 Fiscal 2020 Presentation

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. In particular, statements regarding future economic performance, finances, and expectations and objectives of management constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical facts and generally contain words such as "believes", "expects", "may", "will", "should", "seeks", "approximately", "intends", "plans", "estimates", "anticipates", and other expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and trends and that do not relate to historical matters. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon information available at the time the statements are made and reflect management's good faith beliefs, forward-looking statements inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated future results. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, among others: inability to achieve the intended results from our acquisition of Broadsmart; inability to attract new customers on a cost-effective basis; our inability to retain customers; intense competition; our reliance on retailers and reseller partnerships to sell our products; our reliance on vendors to manufacture the on-premise appliances and end-point devices we sell; our reliance on third parties for our network connectivity and co-location facilities; our reliance on third parties for some of our software development, quality assurance and operations; our reliance on third parties to provide the majority of our customer service and support representatives; and interruptions to our service. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements after they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors contained in our quarterly filing on form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2019, filed with the SEC on December 6, 2019. The forward-looking statements in this presentation are based on information available to Ooma as of the date hereof, and Ooma disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
2
Ooma Provides Leading Communications Services
We transform sophisticated technology
into elegant, simple communications solutions
accessible to everyone.
3
Ooma Today
TOTAL REVENUE
(in millions)
$151.6
$129.2
$114.5
$34.7 $40.6
FY 2018 FY 2019 FY 2020
4QF19
4QF20
Annual
Quarterly
Founded 2003; IPO 2015 NYSE: OOMA Multi-tenant SaaS platform
1M+ core users Customers of all sizes
90%+ recurring revenue (100% retention*)
800+ employees and contractors HQ: Sunnyvale, CA
Net dollar subscription retention rate Note: Fiscal year end January 31.
4
Customers Rate Ooma #1
Business
Home
#1 Ranked by Readers
Top Ranked by Readers
7 Years in a Row
7 Times
5
Our Solutions Serve Customers Better
HOME
HOME OFFICE
SMALL / MEDIUM BUSINESS
LARGE BUSINESS ENTERPRISE
Ooma Telo
Ooma Office
Ooma Enterprise
Superior Value
Created for SMB
Extensive Features
Innovative Features
Simple to Install / Use
Flexible, Customizable
phone service
Sound like a big business
Business communications
Free home"
"
"
(just pay taxes and fees)
at a small business price
built exclusively for you
6
Our Platform Delivers Breakthrough Features
DEPENDABLE VOICE QUALITY
Overcomes Internet Congestion
Advanced codec
Adaptive redundancy
Router / QoS
EASE OF USE
Provides End-to-End Solution
Smart endpoints
Simple deployments
TAILORED SOLUTIONS
Enables Customization
Modern flexible design
Easy integrations
ENHANCED RELIABILITY
Ensures Real-Time Fail Over
Fully redundant architecture
Remote diagnostics
7
Our Disruptive Cost Structure Enables Superior Value
RECURRING ARPU1
(Monthly)
$11.00
$7.70
Margin per user
$3.30
Cost per user
WHY CUSTOMERS BUY
Ooma Telo
Ooma Office
Ooma Enterprise
•
Free calling / no
• Value/unlimited
•
Customizable to
more phone bills
nationwide calling
individual needs
•
Uses existing
• Easy to install /
•
High reliability
home phones
configure
Ooma is"a brand I
Ooma for its
Ooma satisfies our
I choose"
"
recognize and trust
quality, ease of use
unique requirements
and value
1Average revenue per user for core users (approximate)
8
Our Business Scope Provides Sales Synergy
Mass Advertising
Retailers
Standard Features
DIY Installation
User Administered
Standard Internet
SOLUTIONS
Targeted Outreach
Resellers
Customization
Custom Deployments
IT Specialists
Dedicated Connectivity
45%of Telo customers and 22%of Office customers
1sthear about Ooma word of mouth
Source: Ooma new customer survey
Our Reach Extends to New Opportunities
PARTNER-FRIENDLY SOLUTIONS
RESELLER-FRIENDLY SOLUTIONS
WIRELESS INTERNET
SECURITY
10
Massive Market Transformation Underway
Business
61MLines1
54%
46%
19%
CAGR2
Growth Opportunity
Global Cloud PBX Market
Traditional
Home
70MLines1
36%
Traditional
1North America. 22014 - 2017
Internet/
Cloud
1%
64% CAGR2
Internet/
Cloud
$18.2B
15.5%
CAGR
$5B
20192027
Source: FCC Voice Telephone Services: Status as of December 31, 2016; CRTC Communications Monitoring Report 2018; IDC: U.S. Consumer Landline Voice Services 2014-2018 Forecast; Research and Markets, June 2019
11
Integrated Growth Strategy
Advertising
Direct Sales
75%1
Customer
Resellers
Net Promoter
Referrals
and Partners
Score
ServicesRetailers
Expansion
1PC Mag 2020, for Ooma's Small Business Solution
12
Significant Growth Drivers
Small businesses with underserved needs
Large businesses with custom requirements
Telecom resellers requiring own-brand solutions
New adjacent services
Geographic expansion
Our platform
uniquely enables
solutions to
untapped
opportunities
13
Financial Overview
14
Compounding Subscriptions Drive Revenue
ANNUAL REVENUE
QUARTERLY REVENUE
(in millions)
(in millions)
$151.6
$129.2
$40.6
Other
Other $114.5
$34.7
Revenue
Revenue
$30.2
Core
Core
Subscription
$94.2
$111.7
$135.3
$27.2
$30.9
$36.3
Subscription
and Services
and Services
Revenue
Revenue
FY 2018
FY 2019
FY 2020
4QF18
4QF19
4QF20
Core Subscription & Services Revenue includes Ooma Business, which is the combined revenue of Office and Enterprise, and Residential. Other Revenue includes Product sales and Talkatone.
15
Ooma Business Drives User
and Subscription Revenue Growth
SUBSCRIPTION AND SERVICES REVENUE
(in millions)
$135.3
$111.7
$94.2.
$34.0
$54.6
$22.5
Business
$36.3
Home $71.7
$77.7
$80.7
$15.8
$20.5
FY 2018
FY 2019
FY 2020
4QF20
USERS
(in thousands)
976
1,038
1,048
929
221
231Business
121
156
808
819
817
817 Home
FY 2018 FY 2019 3QF20 4Q/FY20
4QF20 Ooma Business Subscription Revenue Growth of 61% YoY
16
Key Metrics
ARPU
AERR
($ per month)
($ millions)
$10.96
$11.38
$138
$143
$9.80
$119
$8.80
$103
FY 2018 FY 2019 FY 2020
4QF20
FY 2018 FY 2019 FY 2020
4QF20
Monthly Business ARPU ~$20, Monthly Home ARPU ~$8
ARPU is blended monthly average subscription and services revenue per core user/seat. AERR is annualized exit recurring revenue.
17
Robust Gross Margin
LONG TERM TARGET GROSS MARGIN RANGES
Subscription/Services
High
Total
Low
80%
70%
70%
70%
75%
70%
60%
62%
61%
65%
FY 2019
FY 2020
4QF20
Total
Subscriptions/Services
18
Strong Financial Position
($ millions)
FY 2019
FY 2020
F4Q20
Cash and Investments
$42.6
$26.1
$26.1
Cash used in Operations
($3.9)
($7.6)
($0.8)
Capital Spending
($1.9)
($3.3)
($0.9)
Adjusted EBITDA
($1.9)
$1.0
$1.4
19
Long-Term Target Model (Non-GAAP)
(% revenue)
FY 2019
FY 2020
F4Q20
1-3 Year
Long-Term
Targets
Ranges
Subscription & Services
70%
70%
70%
70%-75%
75%
- 80%
Gross Margin
Overall Gross Margin
60%
62%
61%
62%-65%
65%
- 70%
Sales & Marketing
30%
31%
30%
32%-35%
20%
- 25%
Research & Development
23%
21%
19%
17%-19%
12%
- 15%
General & Administrative
10%
10%
11%
7%-9%
6%
- 8%
Adjusted EBITDA
(1%)
1%
3%
5%
20% - 25%
20
Thank You.
Appendix I GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
$ Thousands
FY 2017
FY 2018
FY 2019
FY 2020
4QF19
4QF20
GAAP Gross Profit
$59,329
$68,092
$76,491
$89,381
$19,707
$24,588
Add: Stock-based compensation expense and
1,038
1,129
957
1,311
249
305
related taxes
Amortization of Intangibles
162
183
549
480
149
73
Restructuring charges
-
-
-
2,289
-
-
Non-GAAP Gross Profit
$60,529
$69,404
$77,997
$93,461
$20,105
$24,966
GAAP Sales and Marketing
$33,768
$37,302
$40,761
$50,497
$10,612
$12,999
Add: Stock-based compensation expense and
(1,455)
($1,857)
(1,501)
(2,004)
(385)
(459)
related taxes
Amortization of Intangibles
-
-
(159)
(736)
(45)
(253)
Restructuring charges
-
-
-
(162)
-
-
Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing
$32,313
$35,445
$39,101
$47,595
$10,182
$12,287
GAAP Research and Development
$24,239
$29,328
$33,903
$37,770
$8,345
$8,652
Add: Stock-based compensation expense and
(3,619)
(4,046)
(3,906)
(4,773)
(984)
(1,116)
related taxes
Amortization of Intangibles
(7)
(6)
(5)
(6)
(1)
(1)
Restructuring charges
-
-
-
(634)
-
0
Non-GAAP Research and Development
$20,613
$25,276
$29,992
$32,357
$7,360
$7,535
GAAP General and Administrative
Add: Stock-based compensation expense and related taxes
Amortization of Intangibles
Acquistion related costs
Litigation costs
Change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration
Non-GAAP General and Administrative
$14,598
$15,186
$17,613
$20,825
$4,577
$5,409
(3,754)
(4,086)
(4,331)
(5,061)
(1,074)
(1,265)
(179)
(124)
(27)
(5)
(5)
-
-
(118)
(423)
(262)
-
-
-
-
(142)
(606)
(142)
-
-
-
342
200
214
200
$10,665
$10,858
$13,032
$15,091
$3,570
$4,344
GAAP Operating Loss
Add: Stock-based compensation expense and related taxes
Amortization of Intangibles
Acquistion related costs
Litigation costs
Change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration