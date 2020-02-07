Log in
Ooma Schedules Fourth Quarter & Fiscal Year 2020 Results

02/07/2020 | 04:16pm EST

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ooma, Inc. (NYSE: OOMA), a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, plans to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 31, 2020 after the market closes on Thursday, March 5, 2020. The company will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on that day. The news release with the financial results will be accessible from the company's website prior to the conference call.

Parties in the United States and Canada can access the call by dialing +1 (833) 233-4456, using conference ID “Ooma Fourth Quarter”. International parties can access the call by dialing +1 (647) 689-4135, using conference ID “Ooma Fourth Quarter”.

The webcast will be accessible on Ooma’s investor relations website at https://investors.ooma.com for a period of one year. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available from 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on March 5, 2020 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday, March 12, 2020. To access the replay, parties in the United States and Canada should call +1 (800) 585-8367 and use conference code 8582563. International parties should call +1 (416) 621-4642 and use conference code 8582563.  

About Ooma, Inc.

Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) creates powerful connected experiences for businesses and consumers, delivered from its smart cloud-based SaaS platform. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma provides advanced voice and collaboration features that are flexible and scalable. For consumers, Ooma’s residential phone service provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced functionality and integration with mobile devices. Ooma’s innovative smart security solution delivers a range of wireless security sensors that make it easy for anyone to protect their home or business. Learn more at www.ooma.com.

CONTACT:

Investors
Matthew S. Robison
Director of IR and Corporate Development
Ooma, Inc.
ir@ooma.com
(650) 300-1480

Media
Mike Langberg
Director of Corporate Communications
Ooma, Inc.
press@ooma.com
(650) 566-6693

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
