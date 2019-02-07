Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ooma Inc    OOMA

OOMA INC (OOMA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ooma Schedules Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/07/2019 | 04:16pm EST

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ooma, Inc. (NYSE: OOMA), a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, announced that it plans to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 31, 2019 after the market closes on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. The company will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 5:00 p.m., Eastern time on that day. The news release with the financial results will be accessible from the company's website prior to the conference call.

Parties in the United States and Canada can access the call by dialing +1 (833) 233-4456, using conference ID “Ooma Fourth Quarter”. International parties can access the call by dialing +1 (647) 689-4135, using conference ID “Ooma Fourth Quarter”.

The webcast will be accessible on Ooma’s investor relations website at https://investors.ooma.com for a period of one year. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through Tuesday, March 12, 2019. To access the replay, parties in the United States and Canada should call +1 (800) 585-8367 and use conference code 9146645. International parties should call +1 (416) 621-4642 and use conference code 9146645.

Conference Schedule Update

We are pleased to participate in the 31st Annual ROTH Conference scheduled for March 17-19, 2019 at the Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Orange County, California. 

About Ooma, Inc.

Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) creates powerful connected experiences for businesses and consumers, delivered from its smart cloud-based SaaS platform. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma provides advanced voice and collaboration features that are flexible and scalable. For consumers, Ooma’s residential phone service provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced functionality and integration with mobile devices. Ooma’s groundbreaking smart security solution delivers a full range of wireless security sensors and an intelligent video camera that make it easy for users to protect their home or business. Learn more at www.ooma.com.

CONTACT:

Investors
Matthew S. Robison
Director of IR and Corporate Development
Ooma, Inc.
ir@ooma.com
(650) 300-1480

Media
Mike Langberg
Director of Corporate Communications
Ooma, Inc.
mike.langberg@ooma.com
(650) 566-6693

new Ooma logo.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OOMA INC
04:16pOoma Schedules Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Results
GL
01/08Ooma to Present at the 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference, January 15, 201..
GL
01/08OOMA : Introduces Advanced Wireless Home Phone Using Sprint Nationwide 4G Networ..
AQ
01/08OOMA : Introduces Advanced Wireless Home Phone Using Sprint Nationwide 4G Networ..
AQ
01/07Ooma Smart Security Adds 4G Cellular and Battery Backup for Always-On Securit..
GL
01/07Ooma Introduces Advanced Wireless Home Phone Using Sprint Nationwide 4G Netwo..
GL
01/05OOMA : Introduces Ooma Smart Cam, Its Next-Generation Indoor/Outdoor Video Secur..
AQ
01/04Ooma Introduces Ooma Smart Cam, Its Next-Generation Indoor/Outdoor Video Secu..
GL
2018OOMA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results o..
AQ
2018OOMA : to Present at the UBS 46th Annual Global Media and Communications Confere..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 128 M
EBIT 2019 -6,65 M
Net income 2019 -15,3 M
Finance 2019 42,4 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 2,06x
EV / Sales 2020 1,87x
Capitalization 305 M
Chart OOMA INC
Duration : Period :
Ooma Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OOMA INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 18,5 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eric B. Stang Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Toby Farrand Vice President-Operations & Engineering
Ravi Narula Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Russ Mann Independent Director
William D. Pearce Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OOMA INC9.44%305
CISCO SYSTEMS9.58%213 468
QUALCOMM-10.86%61 847
NOKIA OYJ5.69%34 043
ERICSSON AB4.41%29 476
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS4.69%19 690
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.