SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

PRESS RELEASE

Ooma and Talkdesk

Bring Best-in-Class Contact Center Platform

to Ooma Enterprise Customers

Sunnyvale, CA – Wednesday, August 22, 2018 – Ooma, Inc., a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced that Ooma Enterprise will integrate the best-in-class Talkdesk contact center platform into its award-winning business phone solution.

Ooma Enterprise (www.ooma.com/enterprise/) is a highly customizable and scalable unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) offering for mid-sized and large enterprises. Providing a globally distributed, highly reliable architecture and an API-first design, Ooma Enterprise is the communications engine for customers such as Slack, Grafana and Optimizely. Ooma Enterprise features include custom app integrations, advanced call analytics, desktop and mobile apps, team chat, and more. By combining Ooma Enterprise and Talkdesk, customers are able to engage with a single vendor to implement bespoke solutions for communications and contact center needs.

San Francisco-based Talkdesk (www.talkdesk.com) powers customer interactions for more than 1,400 innovative enterprises around the world with thousands of seats, including IBM, Acxiom and Zumiez. Benefits of the Talkdesk solution for Ooma Enterprise customers include:

● Seamlessly Connected – Delivers personalized customer experiences by leveraging over 50 out-of-the-box integrations including Salesforce and ServiceNow, plus open APIs that enable integration across an organization’s entire ecosystem.

● Endlessly Adaptable – Satisfies rapidly-changing customer expectations with a nimble platform. Organizations can quickly design interactive voice responses (IVRs), configure routing flows, add agents and provision numbers with clicks, not code.

● Enterprise Class – Global, reliable, scalable and secure. The microservices API-driven architecture gives the flexibility to serve customers anywhere, on any device and through any channel.

● Powerfully Simple – Easy to implement and easy to use.

Talkdesk will also add Ooma Enterprise to its Talkdesk AppConnect store at www.talkdesk.com/appconnect/. As the world’s first enterprise app store, Talkdesk AppConnect unites best-in-breed software to redefine the way businesses integrate their call center platform, facilitating every step of the process, from discovery to purchase.

“I’m delighted to welcome Ooma Enterprise to Talkdesk’s reseller partner program and our world-class partner ecosystem,” said Tiago Paiva, CEO of Talkdesk. “Ooma shares our commitment to giving customers simple yet powerful tools to build the solutions they want, rather than be forced to swallow overpriced, fixed platforms that don’t always meet their needs.”

Eric Stang, chief executive officer of Ooma, said, “One in ten UCaaS users in an organization works in a contact center, either serving external customers or employees through departments such as information technology or human resources. That’s why we’re excited to offer the category leading Talkdesk platform to Ooma Enterprise customers.”

About Ooma, Inc.

Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) creates powerful connected experiences for businesses and consumers, delivered from its smart cloud-based SaaS platform. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma provides advanced voice and collaboration features that are flexible and scalable. For consumers, Ooma provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced functionality and integration with their mobile devices. Ooma’s groundbreaking home security solution delivers a full range of wireless security sensors and a smart video camera, putting consumers in charge of protecting their homes. Learn more at www.ooma.com .

Ooma, PureVoice HD and the Ooma logo are trademarks of Ooma, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. The detailed terms and conditions of Ooma's products, services, and support are fully set forth in the Terms and Conditions, available online under the "legal" tab on the bottom navigation bar of the Ooma Website.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Mike Langberg at Ooma

mike.langberg@ooma.com

650-566-6693

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Matt Robison at Ooma

matt.robison@ooma.com

415-661-0470





