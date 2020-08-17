Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ooma, Inc.    OOMA

OOMA, INC.

(OOMA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ooma : to Host 1x1 Investor Meetings Virtually at the 11th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference to be held on August 26th and 27th

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/17/2020 | 04:16pm EDT

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE: OOMA), a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced CFO Ravi Narula and Matt Robison, Director of IR and Corporate Development, will participate in the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference, which will be held virtually August 26-27, 2020.

About IDEAS Investor Conferences

The mission of the IDEAS Conferences is to provide independent regional venues for quality companies to present their investment merits to an influential audience of investment professionals. Unlike traditional bank-sponsored events, IDEAS Investor Conferences are “Sponsored BY the Buyside FOR the Buyside” and for the benefit of regional investment communities. Conference sponsors collectively have more than $200 billion in assets under management and include: Adirondack Research and Management, Allianz Global Investors: NFJ Investment Group, Ariel Investments, Aristotle Capital Boston, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, BMO Global Asset Management, Constitution Research & Management, Inc., Fidelity Investments, First Wilshire Securities Management, Inc., Gamco Investors, Granahan Investment Management, Great Lakes Advisors, Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, LLC, GRT Capital Partners, LLC, Hodges Capital Management, Ironwood Investment Management, Keeley Teton Advisors, Luther King Capital Management, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, Perritt Capital Management, Punch & Associates, Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., and William Harris Investors.

The IDEAS Investor Conferences are held annually in Boston, Chicago and Dallas and are produced by Three Part Advisors, LLC. Additional information about the events can be located at www.IDEASconferences.com.

If interested in participating or learning more about the IDEAS conferences, please contact Lacey Wesley at (817) 769 -2373 or lWesley@threepa.com.

About Ooma, Inc.

Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) creates powerful connected experiences for businesses and consumers, delivered from its smart cloud-based SaaS platform. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma provides advanced voice and collaboration features that are flexible and scalable. For consumers, Ooma’s residential phone service provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced functionality and integration with mobile devices. Ooma’s innovative smart security solution delivers a range of wireless security sensors that make it easy for anyone to protect their home. Learn more at www.ooma.com or www.ooma.ca in Canada.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about OOMA, INC.
04:16pOOMA : to Host 1x1 Investor Meetings Virtually at the 11th Annual Midwest IDEAS ..
BU
08/07OOMA : Schedules Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
BU
07/29OOMA : MTA Solutions Brings Unified Communication to Its Customers Through Ooma'..
BU
07/22OOMA : Company Profile for Ooma
BU
06/16Ooma to Present Virtually and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings at the 10th Annual E..
GL
06/09OOMA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results o..
AQ
06/08OOMA INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a..
AQ
06/08Ooma Appoints Judi Hand To Its Board of Directors
GL
05/28Ooma to Present during the William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference,..
GL
05/26OOMA : Q1 Fiscal 2021 Presentation
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 163 M - -
Net income 2021 -8,09 M - -
Net cash 2021 17,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -44,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 362 M 362 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,11x
EV / Sales 2022 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 848
Free-Float 92,5%
Chart OOMA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ooma, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OOMA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 20,67 $
Last Close Price 16,40 $
Spread / Highest target 34,1%
Spread / Average Target 26,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eric B. Stang Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Toby Farrand Vice President-Operations & Engineering
Ravi Narula Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Russ Mann Independent Director
William D. Pearce Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OOMA, INC.23.96%362
AT&T INC.-23.21%213 821
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-10.53%154 943
T-MOBILE US47.27%142 955
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.31.14%111 883
NTT DOCOMO, INC.2.07%94 722
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group