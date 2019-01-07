Log in
OOREDOO (ORDS)
Ooredoo : announces date to pay interest to Bondholders

01/07/2019

Ooredoo Q.P.S.C. announces that Ooredoo International Finance Limited (OIFL), its wholly-owned subsidiary, pursuant to the Terms and Conditions of the Notes and the Final Terms, will pay its Global Medium Term Note (GMTN) holders' interest payments on 31 January 2019.

Below is the announcement in full:

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

U.S. $500,000,000 @ 4.5 per cent. Guaranteed Notes due 31 January 2043

(ISIN Code: 144 A- US74735K2C55, Reg S - XS0881740384)

(the 'Notes')

Issued by Ooredoo International Finance Limited (the 'Issuer')

The Issuer a wholly owned subsidiary of Ooredoo Q.P.S.C hereby gives notice that pursuant to the Terms and Conditions of the Notes and the Final Terms, it will pay Noteholders U.S. $11,250,000.00 on the Interest Payment Date falling due on 31 January 2019.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

U.S. $500,000,000 @ 3.875 per cent. Guaranteed Notes due 31 January 2028

(ISIN Code: 144 A- US74735K2B72, Reg S - XS0880134258)

(the 'Notes')

Issued by Ooredoo International Finance Limited (the 'Issuer')

The Issuer a wholly owned subsidiary of Ooredoo Q.P.S.C hereby gives notice that pursuant to the Terms and Conditions of the Notes and the Final Terms, it will pay Noteholders U.S. $9,687,500.00 on the Interest Payment Date falling due on 31 January 2019.

Terms defined in this Notice shall have the meaning given to them in the Terms and Conditions of the Notes and the Final Terms.

This Notice is given by Ooredoo International Finance Limited.

-Ends-

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo is an international communications company operating across the Middle East, North Africa and Southeast Asia. Serving consumers and businesses in 10 countries, Ooredoo delivers the leading data experience through a broad range of content and services via its advanced, data-centric mobile and fixed networks.

Ooredoo generated revenues of QAR 33 billion as of 31 December 2017. Its shares are listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.

Disclaimer

Ooredoo QSC published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 06:08:04 UTC
Financials (QAR)
Sales 2018 31 718 M
EBIT 2018 4 044 M
Net income 2018 2 422 M
Debt 2018 19 736 M
Yield 2018 4,74%
P/E ratio 2018 15,87
P/E ratio 2019 11,67
EV / Sales 2018 1,40x
EV / Sales 2019 1,33x
Capitalization 24 665 M
Managers
NameTitle
Chris Kanter Chief Executive Officer
Abdullah bin Saud Al-Thani Chairman
Yousef Abdullah Al-Kubaisi Chief Operating Officer
Abdulla Ahmed Al-Zaman Chief Financial Officer
Bjorn Stefan Axelsson Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OOREDOO2.74%6 775
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS0.25%232 880
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM1.52%81 624
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP1.12%81 453
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%50 663
TELEFONICA3.92%45 121
