Ooredoo : announces date to pay interest to Bondholders

Ooredoo Q.P.S.C. announces that Ooredoo International Finance Limited (OIFL), its wholly-owned subsidiary, pursuant to the Terms and Conditions of the Notes and the Final Terms, will pay its Global Medium Term Note (GMTN) holders' interest payments on 31 January 2019.

Below is the announcement in full:

U.S. $500,000,000 @ 4.5 per cent. Guaranteed Notes due 31 January 2043

(ISIN Code: 144 A- US74735K2C55, Reg S - XS0881740384)

(the 'Notes')

Issued by Ooredoo International Finance Limited (the 'Issuer')

The Issuer a wholly owned subsidiary of Ooredoo Q.P.S.C hereby gives notice that pursuant to the Terms and Conditions of the Notes and the Final Terms, it will pay Noteholders U.S. $11,250,000.00 on the Interest Payment Date falling due on 31 January 2019.

U.S. $500,000,000 @ 3.875 per cent. Guaranteed Notes due 31 January 2028

(ISIN Code: 144 A- US74735K2B72, Reg S - XS0880134258)

(the 'Notes')

Issued by Ooredoo International Finance Limited (the 'Issuer')

The Issuer a wholly owned subsidiary of Ooredoo Q.P.S.C hereby gives notice that pursuant to the Terms and Conditions of the Notes and the Final Terms, it will pay Noteholders U.S. $9,687,500.00 on the Interest Payment Date falling due on 31 January 2019.

Terms defined in this Notice shall have the meaning given to them in the Terms and Conditions of the Notes and the Final Terms.

This Notice is given by Ooredoo International Finance Limited.

