Ooredoo Q P S C : announces date to pay interest to bondholders

08/09/2020 | 02:34am EDT

Ooredoo Q.P.S.C. announces that Ooredoo International Finance Limited (OIFL), its wholly-owned subsidiary, pursuant to the Terms and Conditions of the Notes and the Final Terms, will pay its Global Medium Term Note (GMTN) holders' interest payments on 17 August 2020 and21 August 2020.

Below is the announcement in full:

U.S. $1,000,000,000 @ 4.75 per cent. Guaranteed Notes due 16 February 2021

(ISIN Code: 144 A- US74733LAD47, Reg S - XS0549116530)

(the 'Notes')

Issued by Ooredoo International Finance Limited (the 'Issuer')

The Issuer a wholly owned subsidiary of Ooredoo Q.P.S.C hereby gives notice that pursuant to the Terms and Conditions of the Notes and the Final Terms, it will pay Noteholders U.S. $23,750,000.00 on the Interest Payment Date falling due on 17 August 2020.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

U.S. $1,000,000,000 @ 3.25 per cent. Guaranteed Notes due 21 February 2023

(ISIN Code: 144 A- US74735K2A99, Reg S - XS0866438475)

(the 'Notes')

Issued by Ooredoo International Finance Limited (the 'Issuer')

The Issuer a wholly owned subsidiary of Ooredoo Q.P.S.C hereby gives notice that pursuant to the Terms and Conditions of the Notes and the Final Terms, it will pay Noteholders U.S. $16,250,000.00 on the Interest Payment Date falling due on 21 August 2020.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

Terms defined in this Notice shall have the meaning given to them in the Terms and Conditions of the Notes and the Final Terms.

This Notice is given by Ooredoo International Finance Limited.

-Ends-

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo is Qatar's leading communications company, delivering mobile, fixed, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of consumers and businesses. As a community-focused company, Ooredoo is guided by its vision of enriching people's lives and its belief that it can stimulate human growth by leveraging communications to help people achieve their full potential.

Twitter: @OoredooQatar

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ooredooqatar/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ooredooQatar

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/OoredooQatar

Website: www.ooredoo.qa

Disclaimer

Ooredoo QSC published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2020 06:33:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
