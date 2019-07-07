Ooredoo QPSC : Group Q2 2019 financial results

29 July: Release of Financial Results
30 July: Investor Call
Investor Call
Tuesday, 30 July 2019 Time: 14:00 Doha / 15:00 UAE / 12:00 UK / 07:00 NYC
Chair Person: Andreas Goldau - Ooredoo Group Investor Relations
Pre-registration for the webcast:
http://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2042983-1/76DF66C0B58CD3630E8F1B84E52481D5?partnerref=rss-events
By pre-registering for the webcast, you can gain direct access to the presentation without having to enter your details again, type out your questions, and listen to the call from any connected device (laptop or smartphone).
The presentation will be accessible from Ooredoo Group's Investor Relations website approx. one hour before the call. A replay version and the transcript will also be uploaded a couple of days later.
http://ooredoo.com/en/investors
Alternative phone dial in, if you want to verbally ask questions:
Conference Call dial-innumbers:
|
United Arab Emirates
|
800035703603
|
Qatar
|
00800100468
|
Saudi Arabia
|
8008143590
|
United Kingdom
|
+442071943759
|
United Kingdom
|
08003766183
|
United States
|
8442860643
Conference Call Pass Code: 61410680#
We are also taking questions during the call via Twitter: please follow us @OoredooIR
Conference bridge details are also available on the Ooredoo Group Investor Relations website:
http://ooredoo.com/en/investors
Ooredoo Group's Q2 2019 results will be filed with the Qatar Exchange in the evening of Monday 29 July 2019 and on the Ooredoo IR website.
Disclaimer
Ooredoo QSC published this content on 07 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2019 07:37:10 UTC