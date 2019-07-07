Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  DOHA SECURITIES MARKET  >  Ooredoo QPSC    ORDS   QA0007227737

OOREDOO QPSC

(ORDS)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote DOHA SECURITIES MARKET - 07/04
6.81 QAR   -0.95%
03:38aOOREDOO QPSC : Group Q2 2019 financial results
PU
07/04OOREDOO QPSC : SPLIT: 10 of 1
FA
05/06OOREDOO : makes the Internet a better place…
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ooredoo QPSC : Group Q2 2019 financial results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/07/2019 | 03:38am EDT

29 July: Release of Financial Results

30 July: Investor Call

Investor Call

Tuesday, 30 July 2019 Time: 14:00 Doha / 15:00 UAE / 12:00 UK / 07:00 NYC

Chair Person: Andreas Goldau - Ooredoo Group Investor Relations

Pre-registration for the webcast:

http://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2042983-1/76DF66C0B58CD3630E8F1B84E52481D5?partnerref=rss-events

By pre-registering for the webcast, you can gain direct access to the presentation without having to enter your details again, type out your questions, and listen to the call from any connected device (laptop or smartphone).

The presentation will be accessible from Ooredoo Group's Investor Relations website approx. one hour before the call. A replay version and the transcript will also be uploaded a couple of days later.

http://ooredoo.com/en/investors

Alternative phone dial in, if you want to verbally ask questions:

Conference Call dial-innumbers:

United Arab Emirates 800035703603
Qatar 00800100468
Saudi Arabia 8008143590
United Kingdom +442071943759
United Kingdom 08003766183
United States 8442860643

Conference Call Pass Code: 61410680#

We are also taking questions during the call via Twitter: please follow us @OoredooIR

Conference bridge details are also available on the Ooredoo Group Investor Relations website:

http://ooredoo.com/en/investors

Ooredoo Group's Q2 2019 results will be filed with the Qatar Exchange in the evening of Monday 29 July 2019 and on the Ooredoo IR website.

Disclaimer

Ooredoo QSC published this content on 07 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2019 07:37:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OOREDOO QPSC
03:38aOOREDOO QPSC : Group Q2 2019 financial results
PU
07/04OOREDOO QPSC : SPLIT: 10 of 1
FA
05/06OOREDOO : makes the Internet a better place…
PU
05/05OOREDOO QPSC : announces the appointment of new Indosat …
PU
04/29OOREDOO : announced Revenue of QAR 7.2 billion…
PU
04/11OOREDOO QPSC : Group Q1 2019 Financial Results
PU
04/11UPDATE : Ooredoo Announces Date to Pay Interest to…
PU
04/08OOREDOO : to disclose its first quarter of 2019…
PU
03/20OOREDOO QPSC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/05OOREDOO QPSC : Vikram Sinha appointed as board member of Ooredoo Myanmar and as ..
PU
More news
Financials (QAR)
Sales 2019 31 685 M
EBIT 2019 3 882 M
Net income 2019 1 536 M
Debt 2019 18 790 M
Yield 2019 3,82%
P/E ratio 2019 14,1x
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
EV / Sales2019 1,28x
EV / Sales2020 1,30x
Capitalization 21 814 M
Chart OOREDOO QPSC
Duration : Period :
Ooredoo QPSC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OOREDOO QPSC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 9,41  QAR
Last Close Price 6,81  QAR
Spread / Highest target 73,3%
Spread / Average Target 38,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chris Kanter Chief Executive Officer
Abdullah bin Saud Al-Thani Chairman
Yousef Abdullah Al-Kubaisi Chief Operating Officer
Abdulla Ahmed Al-Zaman Chief Financial Officer
Bjorn Stefan Axelsson Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OOREDOO QPSC-9.14%5 992
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS3.40%240 409
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP15.91%89 128
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG4.32%82 053
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%55 784
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED22.34%42 482
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About