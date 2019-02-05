Ooredoo QPSC : Vikram Sinha appointed as board member of Ooredoo Myanmar and as advisor to Indosat Ooredoo's CEO

Ooredoo Q.P.S.C. ('Ooredoo') - Ticker ORDS - announced the appointment of Mr. Vikram Sinha as an advisor to Indosat Ooredoo's Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board of Directors of Ooredoo Myanmar.

Mr. Vikram joined Ooredoo in 2014, where he has excelled in leadership and strategy as the Chief Executive Officer of Ooredoo Maldives and then as the Chief Executive Officer of Ooredoo Myanmar, achieving a successful turnaround of the business.

H.E. Sheikh Saud bin Nasser Al Thani, Ooredoo Group CEO, said: 'On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Mr. Vikram for his outstanding contribution to the success of our company throughout the years. This is an exciting period for the telecommunications sector, which is undergoing significant changes, and we trust that Mr. Vikram's experience will contribute to making sure we are well positioned to successfully drive this period of growth and development in Indosat Ooredoo.'

Mr. Vikram Sinha, Advisor to Indosat Ooredoo's CEO and Board member of Ooredoo Myanmar, said: 'I am proud of everything the Ooredoo Myanmar team has achieved. The company is in good shape with a strong management team ready to pursue our goals in 2019. As a member of the Board, I will be working closely with the team on all strategic issues as the company builds on our 2018 successes. I am also excited to pursue new goals and meet new challenges as Advisor to Indosat Ooredoo's CEO.'

Until the Board of Directors appoints a new CEO, Mr. Alok Verma will be Acting CEO of Ooredoo Myanmar. Mr. Alok has been integral to the company's transformation as CCO and is well placed to ensure continuity and focus on Ooredoo Myanmar's 2019 goals.

