Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  DOHA SECURITIES MARKET  >  Ooredoo    ORDS   QA0007227737

OOREDOO (ORDS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ooredoo QPSC : Vikram Sinha appointed as board member of Ooredoo Myanmar and as advisor to Indosat Ooredoo's CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/05/2019 | 02:39am EST

Ooredoo Q.P.S.C. ('Ooredoo') - Ticker ORDS - announced the appointment of Mr. Vikram Sinha as an advisor to Indosat Ooredoo's Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board of Directors of Ooredoo Myanmar.

Mr. Vikram joined Ooredoo in 2014, where he has excelled in leadership and strategy as the Chief Executive Officer of Ooredoo Maldives and then as the Chief Executive Officer of Ooredoo Myanmar, achieving a successful turnaround of the business.

H.E. Sheikh Saud bin Nasser Al Thani, Ooredoo Group CEO, said: 'On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Mr. Vikram for his outstanding contribution to the success of our company throughout the years. This is an exciting period for the telecommunications sector, which is undergoing significant changes, and we trust that Mr. Vikram's experience will contribute to making sure we are well positioned to successfully drive this period of growth and development in Indosat Ooredoo.'

Mr. Vikram Sinha, Advisor to Indosat Ooredoo's CEO and Board member of Ooredoo Myanmar, said: 'I am proud of everything the Ooredoo Myanmar team has achieved. The company is in good shape with a strong management team ready to pursue our goals in 2019. As a member of the Board, I will be working closely with the team on all strategic issues as the company builds on our 2018 successes. I am also excited to pursue new goals and meet new challenges as Advisor to Indosat Ooredoo's CEO.'

Until the Board of Directors appoints a new CEO, Mr. Alok Verma will be Acting CEO of Ooredoo Myanmar. Mr. Alok has been integral to the company's transformation as CCO and is well placed to ensure continuity and focus on Ooredoo Myanmar's 2019 goals.

-END-

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo is an international communications company operating across the Middle East, North Africa and Southeast Asia. Serving consumers and businesses in 10 countries, Ooredoo delivers the leading data experience through a broad range of content and services via its advanced, data-centric mobile and fixed networks.

Ooredoo generated revenues of QAR 33 billion as of 31 December 2017. Its shares are listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.

Disclaimer

Ooredoo QSC published this content on 05 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2019 07:38:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OOREDOO
02:39aOOREDOO QPSC : Vikram Sinha appointed as board member of Ooredoo Myanmar and as ..
PU
01/07OOREDOO : announces date to pay interest to Bondholders
PU
2018OOREDOO QPSC : S&P global ratings revises Ooredoo's outlook to stable
PU
2018OOREDOO QPSC : 5G Network Tests are in full swing In The Desert
PU
2018OOREDOO QPSC : announces date to pay principal and profits to Sukuk holders
PU
2018OOREDOO QPSC : Wataniya Mobile Becomes Ooredoo Palestine
PU
2018OOREDOO : Pushes Forward with Network Enhancements Across Companies in Preparati..
PU
2018OOREDOO : Qatar's Ooredoo third quarter profit falls 13 percent on currency weak..
RE
2018OOREDOO : Q3 2018 Financial Results
PU
2018OOREDOO QPSC : Announces New Indosat Chief Executive Officer
PU
More news
Financials (QAR)
Sales 2018 31 811 M
EBIT 2018 4 238 M
Net income 2018 2 422 M
Debt 2018 20 907 M
Yield 2018 4,63%
P/E ratio 2018 16,35
P/E ratio 2019 12,06
EV / Sales 2018 1,43x
EV / Sales 2019 1,43x
Capitalization 24 661 M
Chart OOREDOO QPSC
Duration : Period :
Ooredoo QPSC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OOREDOO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 97,5  QAR
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chris Kanter Chief Executive Officer
Abdullah bin Saud Al-Thani Chairman
Yousef Abdullah Al-Kubaisi Chief Operating Officer
Abdulla Ahmed Al-Zaman Chief Financial Officer
Bjorn Stefan Axelsson Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OOREDOO QPSC2.72%6 775
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-2.97%225 401
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP5.87%83 533
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-4.49%77 495
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%53 544
TELEFONICA1.65%44 756
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.