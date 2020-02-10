Open Orphan : Value the Markets Webinar

10 February 2020

RNS REACH

Open Orphan Plc

('Open Orphan' or the 'Company')

Value the Markets Webinar

Tuesday, 11 February 2020 at 7 pm

Open Orphan

, the rapidly growing specialist CRO pharmaceutical services company which has a focus on orphan drugs and is a world leader in the provision of virology and vaccine challenge study services , is pleased to announce that the Company will be hosting a webinar for investors at 7pm on Tuesday 11th February. For those wishing to join the event the participant details are below.

Join via Website: https://vtm.clickmeeting.com/orph

Join via Phone: +44 (20) 7048-4146

When prompted please provide the Participant's PIN code 159543# followed by the # key

For further information please contact

Open Orphan plc Cathal Friel, Executive Chairman Trevor Phillips, Chief Executive Officer +353 (0)1 644 0007 +44 (0)20 7347 5350



Arden Partners plc (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker) John Llewellyn-Lloyd / Benjamin Cryer +44 (0)20 7614 5900



Davy (Euronext Growth Adviser and Joint Broker) Anthony Farrell +353 (0)1 679 6363



Camarco (Financial PR)

Tom Huddart / Daniel Sherwen +44 (0)20 3757 4980

Notes to Editors:

Open Orphan is a rapidly growing European full pharmaceutical services companywith a focus on orphan drug and specialist services, comprising two commercial specialist CRO services businesses (Venn and hVIVO) and a developing early stage orphan drug genomics data platform business capturing valuable genetic data from patient populations with specific diseases with designated orphan drug status and incorporating AI tools. In June 2019, Open Orphan acquired AIM-listed Venn Life Sciences Holdings plc in a reverse take-over and in January 2020 it completed the Merger with hVIVO plc. Venn, as an integrated drug development consultancy, offers CMC (chemistry, manufacturing and controls), preclinical, phase I & II clinical trials design and execution. hVIVO, is a world leader in the provision of viral challenge studies, vaccine and viral laboratory services, supporting product development for customers developing antivirals, vaccines and respiratory therapeutics, all particularly relevant and topical in the environment of heightened awareness of the Coronavirus in 2020. The Merger with hVIVO created a European full pharma services company broadening the Company's customer base and with complementary specialist CRO services, widened the range of the Company's service offerings.