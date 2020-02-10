Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Open Orphan plc    VENN   GB00B9275X97

OPEN ORPHAN PLC

(VENN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/10 06:00:46 am
5.95 GBp   -3.25%
06:23aOPEN ORPHAN : Value the Markets Webinar
PU
02/07OPEN ORPHAN : Holding(s) in Company ●
PU
02/07OPEN ORPHAN : Significant shareholder
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Open Orphan : Value the Markets Webinar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/10/2020 | 06:23am EST
RNS Reach Story
Go to market news section
Value the Markets Webinar
Released 11:17 10-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 4997C
Open Orphan PLC
10 February 2020

10 February 2020

RNS REACH

Open Orphan Plc

('Open Orphan' or the 'Company')

Value the Markets Webinar

Tuesday, 11 February 2020 at 7 pm

Open Orphan, the rapidly growing specialist CRO pharmaceutical services company which has a focus on orphan drugs and is a world leader in the provision of virology and vaccine challenge study services, is pleased to announce that the Company will be hosting a webinar for investors at 7pm on Tuesday 11th February. For those wishing to join the event the participant details are below.

Join via Website: https://vtm.clickmeeting.com/orph

Join via Phone: +44 (20) 7048-4146

When prompted please provide the Participant's PIN code 159543# followed by the # key

For further information please contact

Open Orphan plc

Cathal Friel, Executive Chairman

Trevor Phillips, Chief Executive Officer

+353 (0)1 644 0007

+44 (0)20 7347 5350



Arden Partners plc (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)

John Llewellyn-Lloyd / Benjamin Cryer

+44 (0)20 7614 5900



Davy (Euronext Growth Adviser and Joint Broker)

Anthony Farrell

+353 (0)1 679 6363



Camarco (Financial PR)


Tom Huddart / Daniel Sherwen

+44 (0)20 3757 4980

About RNS Reach announcements

This is an RNS Reach announcement. RNS Reach is an investor communication service aimed at assisting listed and unlisted (including AIM quoted) companies to distribute non-regulatory news releases into the public domain. Information required to be notified under the AIM Rules for Companies, Market Abuse Regulation or other regulation would be disseminated as an RNS regulatory announcement and not on RNS Reach.

Notes to Editors:

Open Orphan is a rapidly growing European full pharmaceutical services companywith a focus on orphan drug and specialist services, comprising two commercial specialist CRO services businesses (Venn and hVIVO) and a developing early stage orphan drug genomics data platform business capturing valuable genetic data from patient populations with specific diseases with designated orphan drug status and incorporating AI tools. In June 2019, Open Orphan acquired AIM-listed Venn Life Sciences Holdings plc in a reverse take-over and in January 2020 it completed the Merger with hVIVO plc. Venn, as an integrated drug development consultancy, offers CMC (chemistry, manufacturing and controls), preclinical, phase I & II clinical trials design and execution. hVIVO, is a world leader in the provision of viral challenge studies, vaccine and viral laboratory services, supporting product development for customers developing antivirals, vaccines and respiratory therapeutics, all particularly relevant and topical in the environment of heightened awareness of the Coronavirus in 2020. The Merger with hVIVO created a European full pharma services company broadening the Company's customer base and with complementary specialist CRO services, widened the range of the Company's service offerings.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
NRATMMBTMTBBBIM
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Value the Markets Webinar - RNS

Disclaimer

Open Orphan plc published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 11:22:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on OPEN ORPHAN PLC
06:23aOPEN ORPHAN : Value the Markets Webinar
PU
02/07OPEN ORPHAN : Holding(s) in Company ●
PU
02/07OPEN ORPHAN : Significant shareholder
PU
02/07OPEN ORPHAN : Investor Event Attendance and Presentation
PU
02/06OPEN ORPHAN : Upcoming Investor Events
PU
02/05OPEN ORPHAN : Exercise of Warrants and Issue of Shares ●
PU
02/03OPEN ORPHAN : New Corporate Presentation
PU
01/31OPEN ORPHAN : Results of Placing and Subscription ●
PU
01/31OPEN ORPHAN : Results of Placing and Subscription
PU
01/31OPEN ORPHAN : Proposed Placing to raise a minimum of £5 million ●
PU
More news
Chart OPEN ORPHAN PLC
Duration : Period :
Open Orphan plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OPEN ORPHAN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Trevor Michael Phillips Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cathal Martin Friel Executive Chairman
Brian Grey Group Finance Director
Leo Toole Chief Financial Officer
Brendan Buckley Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OPEN ORPHAN PLC35.16%36
LONZA GROUP13.99%30 777
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.1.61%30 464
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.2.76%18 830
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%18 712
INCYTE CORPORATION-15.09%15 754
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group