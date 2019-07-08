Open Text : OpenText to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results on Thursday, August 1, 2019

OpenText Enterprise World on July 9, 2019

OpenText Capital Markets Day on September 6, 2019

WATERLOO, Ontario, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), announced today that financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 will be released on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET.

Teleconference Call

Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO, and Madhu Ranganathan, OpenText EVP, CFO will host a conference call on August 1, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the company's financial results.

Date: Thursday, August 1, 2019 Time: 5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT Length: 60 minutes Dial-in: 1-800-319-4610 (toll-free) +1-604-638-5340 (international)

Investors should dial in approximately 10 minutes before the teleconference is scheduled to begin. A replay of the call will be available beginning August 1, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. ET through 11:59 p.m. on August 15, 2019 and can be accessed by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (toll-free) or +1-604-674-8052 (international) and using passcode 3382 followed by the number sign.

For more information or to listen to the call via webcast, please visit: http://investors.opentext.com/investor-events-and-presentations.

OpenText Enterprise World 2019

Institutional investors and equity research analysts are invited to join us for OpenText's 21st annual user conference, Enterprise World on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto, Canada. To register, please contact investors@opentext.com.

OpenText Capital Markets Day 2019

Institutional investors and equity research analysts are also invited to join us for OpenText's 2019 Capital Markets Day on Friday, September 6, 2019 at the Lotte New York Palace hotel in New York, NY. This event will include an annual strategic update with formal presentations by the OpenText executive team. To register, please contact investors@opentext.com. Presentation material as well as listen-only teleconference and webcast details will be publicly available on the Investor Relations website at: http://investors.opentext.com/investor-events-and-presentations.

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, on-premises or in the cloud. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ/TSX: OTEX) visit www.opentext.com.

Copyright ©2019 Open Text. OpenText is a trademark or registered trademark of Open Text. The list of trademarks is not exhaustive of other trademarks. Registered trademarks, product names, company names, brands and service names mentioned herein are property of Open Text. All rights reserved. For more information, visit: https://www.opentext.com/who-we-are/copyright-information.

OTEX-F

For more information, please contact:

Greg Secord

Vice President, Investor Relations

Open Text Corporation

415-963-0825

investors@opentext.com

SOURCE Open Text Corporation