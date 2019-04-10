Log in
Open Text : OpenText to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results on Wednesday, May 1, 2019

04/10/2019 | 04:02pm EDT

WATERLOO, Ontario, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), announced today that financial results for its third quarter fiscal year 2019 will be released on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET.

Teleconference Call
Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO, and Madhu Ranganathan, OpenText EVP, CFO will host a conference call on May 1, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the company's financial results.

Date:

Wednesday, May 1, 2019

Time:

5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT

Length:

60 minutes

Dial-in:

1-800-319-4610 (toll-free)

+1-604-638-5340 (international)

Investors should dial in approximately 10 minutes before the teleconference is scheduled to begin. A replay of the call will be available beginning May 1, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. ET through 11:59 p.m. on May 15, 2019 and can be accessed by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (toll-free) or +1-604-674-8052 (international) and using passcode 3118 followed by the number sign.

For more information or to listen to the call via webcast, please visit: http://investors.opentext.com/investor-events-and-presentations.

About OpenText
OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, on-premises or in the cloud. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ/TSX: OTEX) visit www.opentext.com.    

Copyright ©2019 Open Text. OpenText is a trademark or registered trademark of Open Text. The list of trademarks is not exhaustive of other trademarks. Registered trademarks, product names, company names, brands and service names mentioned herein are property of Open Text. All rights reserved. For more information, visit: https://www.opentext.com/who-we-are/copyright-information.

OTEX-F

For more information, please contact:

Greg Secord
Vice President, Investor Relations
Open Text Corporation
415-963-0825  
investors@opentext.com  

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opentext-to-report-third-quarter-fiscal-year-2019-financial-results-on-wednesday-may-1-2019-300829989.html

SOURCE Open Text Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
