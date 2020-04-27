Open Text : PII headaches

Two years have gone by since GDPR started levying strict rules on how organizations can store, view, and share personal data. Since then, other regulations have popped up, like the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). As time goes by, it becomes more and more important to have a handle on being able to redact information as needed, when needed.

With the size of today's ECMs in mind, organizations don't just need to remove sensitive information, they need to effortlessly remove the information consistently as part of their business process. Organizations need to have the tools at their fingertips to easily write scripts to remove sensitive information, while at the same time being able to manually redact certain information when needed.

Part of the challenge for staying on top of these compliancy regulations is for organizations to:

Identify the PII that your organization stores that are at risk of being out of compliance. Does the organization have personally identifiable information (PII) like Date of Birth and Social Security Numbers? Or do you have account information and credit card information at risk of being exposed? Or both? Identify where the PII content is stored and how is it getting into your ECM. Do you have content coming into your ECM via mass-batch means that need to be reviewed for PII before saving into your ECM? Could the sensitive information be on laptops/desktops first, that need tools to defend against a breach? Determine the policy around the usage of the content. Should the original content be stored in your ECM as well as the redacted version? Implement a solution to hit all the needs discovered in the first 3 steps.

OpenText™ Brava!™ and OpenText™ Blazon™ automatically redact personal information including names, Social Security Numbers, credit card numbers, accounts and more with no programming through easy-to-use scripts. Both apps can completely remove sensitive data from documents, not just hide the data. Organizations can also create group-based views to allow some users access to restricted content while providing others with a redacted view. Businesses can seamlessly integrate automated redaction into their business workflow ensuring the protection of sensitive information. Brava! can work with both PDFs, Microsoft Office extensions and even scanned images. By creating a PDF or TIFF rendition, Brava! completely removes the sensitive information and related metadata without touching the source file.

This means Brava! And Blazon can:

Automate the redaction of multiple documents in a single process.

Automatically find and remove sensitive information

Help protect intellectual property (IP), PII or PHI from data theft.

Help meet privacy disclosure and compliance regulations.

Seamlessly integration with document and database management services.

Visit our websites to learn more about OpenText™ Brava!™ and OpenText™ Blazon™.