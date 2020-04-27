Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Open Text Corporation    OTEX   CA6837151068

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION

(OTEX)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 04/27 04:00:00 pm
37.07 USD   +0.41%
04:18pOPEN TEXT : PII headaches
PU
03:43pOPEN TEXT : Accelerating digital transformation in manufacturing
PU
04/24OPEN TEXT : 5 best practices to maximizing your EIM investment
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Open Text : PII headaches

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/27/2020 | 04:18pm EDT

Two years have gone by since GDPR started levying strict rules on how organizations can store, view, and share personal data. Since then, other regulations have popped up, like the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). As time goes by, it becomes more and more important to have a handle on being able to redact information as needed, when needed.

With the size of today's ECMs in mind, organizations don't just need to remove sensitive information, they need to effortlessly remove the information consistently as part of their business process. Organizations need to have the tools at their fingertips to easily write scripts to remove sensitive information, while at the same time being able to manually redact certain information when needed.

Part of the challenge for staying on top of these compliancy regulations is for organizations to:

  1. Identify the PII that your organization stores that are at risk of being out of compliance. Does the organization have personally identifiable information (PII) like Date of Birth and Social Security Numbers? Or do you have account information and credit card information at risk of being exposed? Or both?
  2. Identify where the PII content is stored and how is it getting into your ECM. Do you have content coming into your ECM via mass-batch means that need to be reviewed for PII before saving into your ECM? Could the sensitive information be on laptops/desktops first, that need tools to defend against a breach?
  3. Determine the policy around the usage of the content. Should the original content be stored in your ECM as well as the redacted version?
  4. Implement a solution to hit all the needs discovered in the first 3 steps.

OpenText™ Brava!™ and OpenText™ Blazon™ automatically redact personal information including names, Social Security Numbers, credit card numbers, accounts and more with no programming through easy-to-use scripts. Both apps can completely remove sensitive data from documents, not just hide the data. Organizations can also create group-based views to allow some users access to restricted content while providing others with a redacted view. Businesses can seamlessly integrate automated redaction into their business workflow ensuring the protection of sensitive information. Brava! can work with both PDFs, Microsoft Office extensions and even scanned images. By creating a PDF or TIFF rendition, Brava! completely removes the sensitive information and related metadata without touching the source file.

This means Brava! And Blazon can:

  • Automate the redaction of multiple documents in a single process.
  • Automatically find and remove sensitive information
  • Help protect intellectual property (IP), PII or PHI from data theft.
  • Help meet privacy disclosure and compliance regulations.
  • Seamlessly integration with document and database management services.

Visit our websites to learn more about OpenText™ Brava!™ and OpenText™ Blazon™.

Disclaimer

Open Text Corporation published this content on 27 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2020 20:17:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on OPEN TEXT CORPORATION
04:18pOPEN TEXT : PII headaches
PU
03:43pOPEN TEXT : Accelerating digital transformation in manufacturing
PU
04/24OPEN TEXT : 5 best practices to maximizing your EIM investment
PU
04/24OPEN TEXT : What's new in OpenText Enterprise Applications Cloud Edition (CE) 20..
PU
04/24CONTENT SERVICES : A key to organizational resilience
PU
04/13OPEN TEXT : How the ethically minded consumer is impacting your bottom line
PU
04/08OPEN TEXT : OpenText Launches Unified Cloud Integration Platform
PU
03/26OPEN TEXT : How to accelerate digital transformation in Government
PU
02/27OPEN TEXT CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/12OPEN TEXT : Top 5 use cases of Blockchain in the supply chain in 2020
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 103 M
EBIT 2020 1 052 M
Net income 2020 350 M
Debt 2020 2 688 M
Yield 2020 1,93%
P/E ratio 2020 30,5x
P/E ratio 2021 21,1x
EV / Sales2020 4,09x
EV / Sales2021 3,53x
Capitalization 9 997 M
Chart OPEN TEXT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Open Text Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OPEN TEXT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 46,85  $
Last Close Price 36,92  $
Spread / Highest target 46,3%
Spread / Average Target 26,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark J. Barrenechea Vice Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & CTO
Paul Thomas Jenkins Chairman
Madhu Ranganathan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David Jamieson Chief Information Officer & SVP
Randy Fowlie Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OPEN TEXT CORPORATION-16.22%9 997
ORACLE CORPORATION0.06%167 171
SAP SE-11.34%137 159
INTUIT INC.0.66%68 681
SERVICENOW INC.7.30%57 772
RINGCENTRAL, INC.41.54%20 794