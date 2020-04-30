MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Toronto Stock Exchange > Open Text Corporation OTEX CA6837151068 OPEN TEXT CORPORATION (OTEX) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 04/30 04:00:00 pm 52.6 CAD -0.28% 03:34p OPEN TEXT : Microsoft Teams lifecycle management in 2020 PU 04/29 OPEN TEXT : What's new in OpenText Gupta TD Mobile 2.4 PU 04/28 OPEN TEXT : Ransomware attacks puts focus on cyber resilience for the public sector PU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Open Text : OpenText Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results 0 04/30/2020 | 04:02pm EDT Send by mail :

WATERLOO, Ontario, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Quarter Highlights Total Revenues (in millions)

Annual Recurring Revenues (in millions)

Cloud Revenues (in millions) Reported Constant

Currency

Reported Constant

Currency

Reported Constant

Currency $814.7 $820.4

$662.3 $666.3

$339.5 $340.6 +13.3% +14.1%

+20.6% +21.3%

+42.3% +42.8% Annual Recurring Revenues represents 81% of Total Revenues Record Operating Cash Flows of $329.6 million in the quarter, up 15.2% Y/Y and $904.1 million for the trailing twelve months

Declares cash dividend of $0.1746 per common share

GAAP net income of $26.0 million , down 64.3% Y/Y

Adjusted EBITDA of $259.5 million , down 0.9%, margin of 31.8%, down 460 basis points Y/Y

GAAP diluted EPS of $0.10 , down 63.0% Y/Y

Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.61 , down 4.7%, and $0.62 in constant currency, down 3.1% Y/Y

Announces COVID-19 restructuring plan and compensation update Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), "The Information Company," today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended March 31, 2020. "On behalf of the OpenText community, we honor the brave women and men who are serving on the front lines of this pandemic: our healthcare professionals, first responders, infrastructure experts and other essential workers who are keeping us healthy and safe," said Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO. "OpenText's solid third quarter performance is a reflection of our business model resilience amid these challenging times. In constant currency, total revenues in the quarter grew 14.1% year-over-year to $820.4 million, Cloud Services and Subscriptions revenues, now our largest business revenue stream, grew a record 42.8% year-over-year to $340.6 million and our Annual Recurring Revenues which represent a record 81% of total revenues, grew 21.3% year-over-year to $666.3 million. These results reflect the strength of OpenText and the mission-critical nature of our product portfolio." "Our investments in technology and infrastructure enabled us to serve our customers around the globe with more than 95% of our employees working from home. I am proud of the dedication and professionalism of our employees who put customers first. Further, OpenText's release of Cloud Editions (CE) 20.2 fully positions us as a cloud first company and provides customers with options to empower and protect the value of their information assets," said Barrenechea. "Our leadership position in Information Management has never been stronger and with the addition of cyber resilience products from the Carbonite acquisition, our customers continue to trust OpenText as they adapt to a changing business climate defined by new ways to work." "OpenText delivered a solid Q3 with Adjusted EBITDA of $259.5 million and record Operating Cash Flows of $329.6 million," said OpenText EVP, CFO, Madhu Ranganathan. "We ended the quarter with a strong balance sheet of $1.45 billion in cash and a 2.3x consolidated net leverage ratio. Further, we have taken pre-emptive measures to manage expenses and introduced a COVID-19 restructuring plan that continues our operational rigor, while supporting key initiatives that drive our Total Growth strategy." Financial Highlights for Q3 Fiscal 2020 with Year Over Year Comparisons Summary of Quarterly Results















(in millions except per share data) Q3 FY20 Q3 FY19 $ Change % Change (Y/Y)

Q3 FY20 in CC* % Change in CC*

Revenues:















Cloud services and subscriptions $339.5

$238.6

$100.9

42.3 %

$340.6

42.8 %

Customer support 322.9

310.8

12.1

3.9 %

325.7

4.8 %

Total annual recurring revenues** $662.3

$549.4

$113.0

20.6 %

$666.3

21.3 %

License 81.1

98.7

(17.7)

(17.9) %

81.9

(17.0) %

Professional service and other 71.3

71.1

0.2

0.3 %

72.1

1.5 %

Total revenues $814.7

$719.1

$95.5

13.3 %

$820.4

14.1 %

GAAP-based operating income $95.1

$135.9

($40.8)

(30.0) %

N/A N/A

Non-GAAP-based operating income (1) $234.7

$236.8

($2.1)

(0.9) %

$238.5

0.7 %

GAAP-based EPS, diluted $0.10

$0.27

($0.17)

(63.0) %

N/A N/A

Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (1)(2) $0.61

$0.64

($0.03)

(4.7) %

$0.62

(3.1) %

GAAP-based net income attributable to OpenText $26.0

$72.8

($46.8)

(64.3) %

N/A N/A

Adjusted EBITDA (1) $259.5

$261.8

($2.3)

(0.9) %

$263.1

0.5 %

Operating cash flows $329.6

$286.0

$43.6

15.2 %

N/A N/A

Summary of YTD Results (in millions except per share data) FY20 YTD FY19 YTD $ Change % Change (Y/Y)

FY20 YTD

in CC* % Change

in CC*

Revenues:















Cloud services and subscriptions $825.1

$665.9

$159.1

23.9 %

$830.1

24.7 %

Customer support 950.7

932.7

18.0

1.9 %

963.5

3.3 %

Total annual recurring revenues** $1,775.7

$1,598.6

$177.1

11.1 %

$1,793.7

12.2 %

License 297.0

308.4

(11.3)

(3.7) %

301.3

(2.3) %

Professional service and other 210.3

214.6

(4.2)

(2.0) %

213.7

(0.4) %

Total revenues $2,283.1

$2,121.5

$161.6

7.6 %

$2,308.7

8.8 %

GAAP-based operating income $412.3

$409.0

$3.3

0.8 %

N/A N/A

Non-GAAP-based operating income (1) $765.0

$743.7

$21.3

2.9 %

$779.9

4.9 %

GAAP-based EPS, diluted $0.77

$0.79

($0.02)

(2.5) %

N/A N/A

Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (1)(2) $2.09

$2.04

$0.05

2.5 %

$2.14

4.9 %

GAAP-based net income attributable to OpenText $207.8

$213.5

($5.7)

(2.7) %

N/A N/A

Adjusted EBITDA (1) $830.7

$816.4

$14.3

1.8 %

$845.1

3.5 %

Operating cash flows $674.3

$646.5

$27.8

4.3 %

N/A N/A



(1) Please see note 2 "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below (2) Please also see note 14 to the Company's Fiscal 2018 Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 10-K. Reflective of the amount of net tax benefit arising from the internal reorganization assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. Note: Individual line items in tables may be adjusted by non-material amounts to enable totals to align to published financial statements.

*CC: Constant currency for this purpose is defined as the current period reported revenues/expenses/earnings represented at the prior comparative period's foreign exchange rate. **Annual recurring revenue is defined as the sum of Cloud services and subscriptions revenue and Customer support revenue. Balance Sheet Update On March 19, 2020, OpenText proactively drew down $600 million from its Revolving Credit Facility as a pre-emptive measure in order to increase our cash position and preserve financial flexibility in light of current macro-economic uncertainty. The proceeds from the Revolver were invested in money market funds primarily comprised of AAA US T-bills and are reflected in our Balance Sheet as of March 31, 2020. In February 2020, OpenText successfully raised $1.8 billion primarily to refinance existing debt, in 8 and 10-year senior notes at historically low rates that extends our debt maturity profile, and drives interest expense savings. Restructuring Plan and Compensation update As a result of COVID-19, OpenText is adopting a hybrid return to workplace strategy. The company will undertake a restructuring plan which will impact our global workforce and consolidate certain real estate facilities to further streamline our operations as we accelerate work from home initiatives. The cost of the restructuring is expected to be approximately $80 million to $100 million and related activities are anticipated to be completed by the end of Fiscal 2021. Once completed, OpenText anticipates annualized cost savings of approximately $65 million to $75 million. The Company is also taking a number of pre-emptive measures due to the impact of COVID-19, including reduced discretionary spending and temporarily reducing the salaries of its executives, senior leadership, and other employees, as well as its Board of Directors. Dividend Program As part of our quarterly, non-cumulative cash dividend program, the Board declared on April 29, 2020 a cash dividend of $0.1746 per common share. The record date for this dividend is May 29, 2020 and the payment date is June 19, 2020. OpenText believes strongly in returning value to its shareholders and intends to maintain its dividend program. Any future declarations of dividends and the establishment of future record and payment dates are all subject to the final determination and discretion of the Board of Directors. Quarterly Business Highlights Key customer wins in the quarter included General Motors, Nestle S.A., United Health Services Hospitals, Diamond Pharmacy Services, Pathos Clinical Solutions, Astra Daihatsu Motor, Continental AG, Cree Lighting, Debeka Insurance, G rinnell Mutual Reinsurance, Home Credit International, Gendarmerie Nationale ( France ), Medline Industries, MRS Logistica, Praxair Distribution, Rosenthal & Rosenthal, Saipem Group, Zabka Polska.

OpenText announces cloud agreement with Amazon Web Services

OpenText announces new Cloud Editions (CE) for the resilient organization

OpenText launches new unified cloud integration platform, OpenText Trading Grid

OpenText Trading Grid to integrate Dun & Bradstreet data and insights to build trust and minimize risk in supply chains

OpenText hosts Enterprise World Europe Digital

OpenText buys XMedius, provider of secure information exchange and unified communication solutions

OpenText EnCase wins 10th straight SC Magazine Award for Best Forensic Solution

OpenText announces pricing of senior unsecured fixed rate notes to refinance outstanding debt

OpenText establishes new US Public Sector Group

OpenText makes new appointments to Executive Leadership Team Summary of Quarterly Results















Q3 FY20 Q2 FY20 Q3 FY19 % Change (Q3 FY20 vs

Q2 FY20)

% Change (Q3 FY20 vs

Q3 FY19)

Revenue (million) $814.7

$771.6

$719.1

5.6 %

13.3 %

GAAP-based gross margin 65.4 % 69.9 % 66.7 % (450)

bps (130)

bps GAAP-based EPS, diluted $0.10

$0.40

$0.27

(75.0) %

(63.0) %

Non-GAAP-based gross margin (1) 73.3 % 75.5 % 73.0 % (220)

bps 30

bps Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (1)(2) $0.61

$0.84

$0.64

(27.4) %

(4.7) %



(1) Please see note 2 "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below (2) Please also see note 14 to the Company's Fiscal 2018 Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 10-K. Reflective of the amount of net tax benefit arising from the internal reorganization assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. Conference Call Information The public is invited to listen to the earnings conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) by dialing 1-800-319-4610 (toll-free) or +1-604-638-5340 (international). Please dial-in 10 minutes ahead of time to ensure proper connection. Alternatively, a live webcast of the earnings conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.opentext.com/investor-events-and-presentations . A replay of the call will be available beginning April 30, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. ET through 11:59 p.m. on May 14, 2020 and can be accessed by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (toll-free) or +1-604-674-8052 (international) and using passcode 4288 followed by the number sign. Please see below note (2) for a reconciliation of U.S. GAAP-based financial measures used in this press release, to non-U.S. GAAP-based financial measures. Additionally, "off-cloud" is a term we use to describe license transactions. About OpenText OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, on-premises or in the cloud. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com. Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, including statements about the focus of Open Text Corporation ("OpenText" or "the Company") in our fiscal year ending June 30, 2020 (Fiscal 2020) on growth, the financial and operational impact of COVID-19 and associated preemptive measures and restructuring plans, anticipated benefits of our partnerships and next generation product lines, the strength of our operating framework and balance sheet flexibility, continued investments in product innovation, go-to-market and strategic acquisitions, M&A continuing to be our leading growth contributor, our capital allocation strategy, creating value through investments in broader Information Management (IM) capabilities, the Company's presence in the cloud and in growth markets, expected growth in our revenue lines, total growth from acquisitions, innovation and organic initiatives, the focus on recurring revenues, improving operational efficiency, expanding cash flow and strengthening the business, adjusted operating income and cash flow, its financial condition, the adjusted operating margin target range, results of operations and earnings, announced acquisitions, ongoing tax matters, the integration of the acquired businesses, declaration of quarterly dividends, future tax rates, new platform and product offerings, scaling OpenText to new levels in Fiscal 2020 and beyond, and other matters, may contain words such as "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" and variations of these words or similar expressions are considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. In addition, any information or statements that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking, and based on our current expectations, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which we operate. Forward-looking statements reflect our current estimates, beliefs and assumptions, which are based on management's perception of historic trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances, such as certain assumptions about the economy, as well as market, financial and operational assumptions. Management's estimates, beliefs and assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events and, as such, are subject to change. We can give no assurance that such estimates, beliefs and assumptions will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors and assumptions that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially. Such factors include, but are not limited to: (i) the future performance, financial and otherwise, of OpenText; (ii) the ability of OpenText to bring new products and services to market and to increase sales; (iii) the strength of the Company's product development pipeline; (iv) the Company's growth and profitability prospects; (v) the estimated size and growth prospects of the IM market including expected growth in the Artificial Intelligence market; (vi) the Company's competitive position in the IM market and its ability to take advantage of future opportunities in this market; (vii) the benefits of the Company's products and services to be realized by customers; (viii) the demand for the Company's products and services and the extent of deployment of the Company's products and services in the IM marketplace; (ix) downward pressure on our share price and dilutive effect of future sales or issuances of equity securities (including in connection with future acquisitions); (x) the Company's financial condition and capital requirements; and (xi) statements about the impact of product releases. The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) integration of acquisitions and related restructuring efforts, including the quantum of restructuring charges and the timing thereof; (ii) the potential for the incurrence of or assumption of debt in connection with acquisitions and the impact on the ratings or outlooks of rating agencies on the Company's outstanding debt securities; (iii) the possibility that the Company may be unable to meet its future reporting requirements under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the rules promulgated thereunder, or applicable Canadian securities regulation; (iv) the risks associated with bringing new products and services to market; (v) failure to comply with privacy laws and regulations that are extensive, open to various interpretations and complex to implement including General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and Country by Country Reporting (CBCR); (vi) fluctuations in currency exchange rates; (vii) delays in the purchasing decisions of the Company's customers; (viii) the competition the Company faces in its industry and/or marketplace; (ix) the final determination of litigation, tax audits (including tax examinations in the United States and elsewhere) and other legal proceedings; (x) potential exposure to greater than anticipated tax liabilities or expenses, including with respect to changes in Canadian, U.S. or international tax regimes including tax reform legislation enacted through the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in the United States; (xi) the possibility of technical, logistical or planning issues in connection with the deployment of the Company's products or services; (xii) the continuous commitment of the Company's customers; and (xiii) demand for the Company's products and services. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other securities regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. OTEX-F For more information, please contact: Harry E. Blount

Senior Vice President, Global Head of Investor Relations

Open Text Corporation

415-963-0825

investors@opentext.com Copyright ©2020 Open Text. OpenText is a trademark or registered trademark of Open Text. The list of trademarks is not exhaustive of other trademarks. Registered trademarks, product names, company names, brands and service names mentioned herein are property of Open Text. All rights reserved. For more information, visit: http://www.opentext.com/who-we-are/copyright-information. OPEN TEXT CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data)



March 31, 2020

June 30, 2019 ASSETS (unaudited)



Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,452,570



$ 941,009

Accounts receivable trade, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $18,301 as of March 31, 2020 and $17,011 as of June 30, 2019 459,348



463,785

Contract assets 27,057



20,956

Income taxes recoverable 59,930



38,340

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 112,073



97,238

Total current assets 2,110,978



1,561,328

Property and equipment 258,892



249,453

Operating lease right of use assets 243,611



—

Long-term contract assets 14,225



15,386

Goodwill 4,678,686



3,769,908

Acquired intangible assets 1,731,781



1,146,504

Deferred tax assets 921,643



1,004,450

Other assets 171,107



148,977

Long-term income taxes recoverable 31,149



37,969

Total assets $ 10,162,072



$ 7,933,975

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 324,890



$ 329,903

Current portion of long-term debt 610,000



10,000

Operating lease liability 68,871



—

Deferred revenues 819,273



641,656

Income taxes payable 31,711



33,158

Total current liabilities 1,854,745



1,014,717

Long-term liabilities:





Accrued liabilities 14,634



49,441

Pension liability 67,438



75,239

Long-term debt 3,585,684



2,604,878

Long-term operating lease liability 205,789



—

Deferred revenues 92,341



46,974

Long-term income taxes payable 184,459



202,184

Deferred tax liabilities 158,805



55,872

Total long-term liabilities 4,309,150



3,034,588

Shareholders' equity:





Share capital and additional paid-in capital





271,634,149 and 269,834,442 Common Shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively; authorized Common Shares: unlimited 1,839,150



1,774,214

Accumulated other comprehensive income 9,466



24,124

Retained earnings 2,180,339



2,113,883

Treasury stock, at cost (847,369 shares at March 31, 2020 and 802,871 shares at June 30, 2019, respectively) (32,066)



(28,766)

Total OpenText shareholders' equity 3,996,889



3,883,455

Non-controlling interests 1,288



1,215

Total shareholders' equity 3,998,177



3,884,670

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 10,162,072



$ 7,933,975

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

Nine Months Ended March 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenues:













License $ 81,055



$ 98,721



$ 297,048



$ 308,364

Cloud services and subscriptions 339,463



238,607



825,068



665,923

Customer support 322,865



310,762



950,671



932,667

Professional service and other 71,296



71,056



210,337



214,580

Total revenues 814,679



719,146



2,283,124



2,121,534

Cost of revenues:













License 2,544



2,692



7,917



10,219

Cloud services and subscriptions 127,565



103,873



333,371



280,274

Customer support 32,151



31,844



91,326



93,582

Professional service and other 56,526



56,626



164,468



169,452

Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 63,401



44,596



145,998



140,439

Total cost of revenues 282,187



239,631



743,080



693,966

Gross profit 532,492



479,515



1,540,044



1,427,568

Operating expenses:













Research and development 108,184



84,905



269,645



238,128

Sales and marketing 166,234



132,244



432,162



378,619

General and administrative 68,828



51,833



174,958



154,955

Depreciation 24,820



25,028



65,809



72,716

Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 59,943



48,832



160,561



140,627

Special charges (recoveries) 9,406



796



24,579



33,487

Total operating expenses 437,415



343,638



1,127,714



1,018,532

Income from operations 95,077



135,877



412,330



409,036

Other income (expense), net (18,923)



5,065



(19,736)



6,965

Interest and other related expense, net (41,263)



(35,607)



(105,849)



(103,751)

Income before income taxes 34,891



105,335



286,745



312,250

Provision for (recovery of) income taxes 8,891



32,542



78,800



98,628

Net income for the period $ 26,000



$ 72,793



$ 207,945



$ 213,622

Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests (35)



(31)



(112)



(104)

Net income attributable to OpenText $ 25,965



$ 72,762



$ 207,833



$ 213,518

Earnings per share—basic attributable to OpenText $ 0.10



$ 0.27



$ 0.77



$ 0.80

Earnings per share—diluted attributable to OpenText $ 0.10



$ 0.27



$ 0.77



$ 0.79

Weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding—basic 271,221



268,991



270,559



268,511

Weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding—diluted 272,202



270,030



271,643



269,606

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

Nine Months Ended March 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Net income for the period $ 26,000



$ 72,793



$ 207,945



$ 213,622

Other comprehensive income (loss)—net of tax:













Net foreign currency translation adjustments (15,484)



3,189



(16,220)



(3,749)

Unrealized gain (loss) on cash flow hedges:













Unrealized gain (loss) - net of tax expense (recovery) effect of ($1,276) and $222 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively; ($1,181) and ($274) for the nine months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively (3,539)



615



(3,278)



(760)

(Gain) loss reclassified into net income - net of tax (expense) recovery effect of $121 and $124 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively; $98 and $425 for the nine months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively 337



346



273



1,179

Actuarial gain (loss) relating to defined benefit pension plans:













Actuarial gain (loss) - net of tax expense (recovery) effect of $1,495 and ($1,177) for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively; $1,554 and ($1,390) for the nine months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively 3,309



(4,785)



3,923



(5,109)

Amortization of actuarial (gain) loss into net income - net of tax (expense) recovery effect of $203 and $78 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively; $446 and $223 for the nine months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively 153



82



644



212

Total other comprehensive income (loss) net, for the period (15,224)



(553)



(14,658)



(8,227)

Total comprehensive income 10,776



72,240



193,287



205,395

Comprehensive (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests (35)



(31)



(112)



(104)

Total comprehensive income attributable to OpenText $ 10,741



$ 72,209



$ 193,175



$ 205,291

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (In thousands of U.S. dollars and shares) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31, 2020

Common Shares and

Additional Paid in Capital

Treasury Stock

Retained Earnings

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income

Non-

Controlling

Interests

Total

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Balance as of December 31, 2019 270,609



$ 1,803,663



(847)



$ (32,066)



$ 2,201,653



$ 24,690



$ 1,292



$ 3,999,232

Issuance of Common Shares





























Under employee stock option plans 886



23,414



—



—



—



—



—



23,414

Under employee stock purchase plans 139



5,217



—



—



—



—



—



5,217

Share-based compensation —



6,856



—



—



—



—



—



6,856

Dividends declared ($0.1746 per Common Share) —



—



—



—



(47,279)



—



—



(47,279)

Other comprehensive income (loss) - net —



—



—



—



—



(15,224)



—



(15,224)

Non-controlling interest —



—



—



—



—



—



(39)



(39)

Net income for the period —



—



—



—



25,965



—



35



26,000

Balance as of March 31, 2020 271,634



$ 1,839,150



(847)



$ (32,066)



$ 2,180,339



$ 9,466



$ 1,288



$ 3,998,177







Three Months Ended March 31, 2019

Common Shares and

Additional Paid in Capital

Treasury Stock

Retained Earnings

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income

Non-

Controlling

Interests

Total

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Balance as of December 31, 2018 268,569



$ 1,731,299



(817)



$ (29,241)



$ 2,056,831



$ 25,971



$ 1,152



$ 3,786,012

Issuance of Common Shares





























Under employee stock option plans 544



11,661



—



—



—



—



—



11,661

Under employee stock purchase plans 161



4,447



—



—



—



—



—



4,447

Share-based compensation —



6,712



—



—



—



—



—



6,712

Purchase of treasury stock —



—



(52)



(1,965)



—



—



—



(1,965)

Issuance of treasury stock —



(2,308)



62



2,308



—



—



—



—

Dividends declared ($0.1518 per Common Share) —



—



—



—



(40,735)



—



—



(40,735)

Other comprehensive income - net —



—



—



—



—



(553)



—



(553)

Net income for the period —



—



—



—



72,762



—



31



72,793

Balance as of March 31, 2019 269,274



$ 1,751,811



(807)



$ (28,898)



$ 2,088,858



$ 25,418



$ 1,183



$ 3,838,372







Nine Months Ended March 31, 2020

Common Shares and

Additional Paid in Capital

Treasury Stock

Retained Earnings

Accumulated

Other Comprehensive Income

Non-

Controlling

Interests

Total

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Balance as of June 30, 2019 269,834



$ 1,774,214



(803)



$ (28,766)



$ 2,113,883



$ 24,124



$ 1,215



$ 3,884,670

Issuance of Common Shares





























Under employee stock option plans 1,301



34,773



—



—



—



—



—



34,773

Under employee stock purchase plans 499



17,757



—



—



—



—



—



17,757

Share-based compensation —



21,530



—



—



—



—



—



21,530

Purchase of treasury stock —



—



(300)



(12,424)



—



—



—



(12,424)

Issuance of treasury stock —



(9,124)



256



9,124



—



—



—



—

Dividends declared ($0.5238 per Common Share) —



—



—



—



(141,377)



—



—



(141,377)

Other comprehensive income (loss) - net —



—



—



—



—



(14,658)



—



(14,658)

Non-controlling interest —



—



—



—



—



—



(39)



(39)

Net income for the period —



—



—



—



207,833



—



112



207,945

Balance as of March 31, 2020 271,634



$ 1,839,150



(847)



$ (32,066)



$ 2,180,339



$ 9,466



$ 1,288



$ 3,998,177







Nine Months Ended March 31, 2019

Common Shares and

Additional Paid in Capital

Treasury Stock

Retained Earnings

Accumulated

Other Comprehensive Income

Non-

Controlling

Interests

Total

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Balance as of June 30, 2018 267,651



$ 1,707,073



(691)



$ (18,732)



$ 1,994,235



$ 33,645



$ 1,037



$ 3,717,258

Adoption of ASU 2016-16 - cumulative effect —



—



—



—



(26,780)



—



—



(26,780)

Adoption of Topic 606 - cumulative effect —



—



—



—



29,786



—



—



29,786

Issuance of Common Shares





























Under employee stock option plans 1,100



25,832



—



—



—



—



—



25,832

Under employee stock purchase plans 523



15,712



—



—



—



—



—



15,712

Share-based compensation —



20,152



—



—



—



—



—



20,152

Purchase of treasury stock —



—



(726)



(26,499)



—



—



—



(26,499)

Issuance of treasury stock —



(16,333)



610



16,333



—



—



—



—

Dividends declared ($0.4554 per Common Share) —



—



—



—



(121,901)



—



—



(121,901)

Other comprehensive income - net —



—



—



—



—



(8,227)



—



(8,227)

Non-controlling interest —



(625)



—



—



—



—



42



(583)

Net income for the period —



—



—



—



213,518



—



104



213,622

Balance as of March 31, 2019 269,274



$ 1,751,811



(807)



$ (28,898)



$ 2,088,858



$ 25,418



$ 1,183



$ 3,838,372

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

Nine Months Ended March 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income for the period $ 26,000



$ 72,793



$ 207,945



$ 213,622

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 148,164



118,456



372,368



353,782

Share-based compensation expense 6,856



6,712



21,530



20,152

Pension expense 1,428



1,158



4,323



3,412

Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,227



1,077



3,503



3,234

Loss on extinguishment of debt 17,854



—



17,854



—

Loss on sale and write down of property and equipment —



10



—



9,438

Deferred taxes 2,543



2,398



36,711



11,307

Share in net (income) loss of equity investees (4,527)



(2,789)



(6,475)



(10,652)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable 83,590



19,229



86,188



52,777

Contract assets (9,006)



(15,472)



(26,665)



(28,872)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets (6,854)



(13,027)



(7,355)



(495)

Income taxes (33,717)



3,682



(34,608)



21,006

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (9,028)



(896)



(42,263)



(30,644)

Deferred revenue 102,373



93,285



38,280



24,134

Other assets 5,079



(619)



7,436



4,300

Operating lease assets and liabilities, net (2,381)



—



(4,486)



—

Net cash provided by operating activities 329,601



285,997



674,286



646,501

Cash flows from investing activities:













Additions of property and equipment (16,793)



(16,968)



(55,005)



(50,432)

Purchase of XMedius (73,335)



—



(73,335)



—

Purchase of Carbonite, Inc., net of cash and restricted cash acquired (88,458)



—



(1,305,097)



—

Purchase of Dynamic Solutions Group Inc. —



—



(4,149)



—

Purchase of Catalyst Repository Systems Inc. —



(70,800)



—



(70,800)

Purchase of Liaison Technologies, Inc. —



641



—



(310,644)

Purchase of Guidance Software, Inc., net of cash acquired —



—



—



(2,279)

Other investing activities (5,803)



(1,831)



(11,344)



(8,204)

Net cash used in investing activities (184,389)



(88,958)



(1,448,930)



(442,359)

Cash flows from financing activities:













Proceeds from issuance of Common Shares from exercise of stock options and ESPP 29,990



17,811



53,107



42,097

Proceeds from long-term debt and Revolver 2,400,000



—



3,150,000



—

Repayment of long-term debt and revolver (1,706,131)



(2,500)



(1,711,131)



(7,500)

Debt extinguishment costs (11,248)



—



(11,248)



—

Debt issuance costs (17,191)



—



(18,170)



(322)

Purchase of Treasury Stock —



(1,965)



(12,424)



(26,499)

Purchase of non-controlling interest —



—



—



(583)

Payments of dividends to shareholders (47,279)



(40,735)



(141,377)



(121,901)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 648,141



(27,389)



1,308,757



(114,708)

Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash held in foreign currencies (15,989)



1,992



(20,060)



(3,909)

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash during the period 777,364



171,642



514,053



85,525

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 680,232



597,874



943,543



683,991

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period $ 1,457,596



$ 769,516



$ 1,457,596



$ 769,516

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: March 31, 2020

March 31, 2019 Cash and cash equivalents 1,452,570



765,224

Restricted cash included in Other assets 5,026



4,292

Total Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 1,457,596



$ 769,516

















Notes (1) All dollar amounts in this press release are in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise indicated.



(2) Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures: In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company provides certain financial measures that are not in accordance with U.S. GAAP (Non-GAAP). These Non-GAAP financial measures have certain limitations in that they do not have a standardized meaning and thus the Company's definition may be different from similar Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and/or analysts and may differ from period to period. Thus it may be more difficult to compare the Company's financial performance to that of other companies. However, the Company's management compensates for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of the items excluded in the calculation of these Non-GAAP financial measures both in its reconciliation to the U.S. GAAP financial measures and its consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's results.





The Company uses these Non-GAAP financial measures to supplement the information provided in its consolidated financial statements, which are presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The presentation of Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be a substitute for financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, but rather should be evaluated in conjunction with and as a supplement to such U.S. GAAP measures. OpenText strongly encourages investors to review its financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure. The Company therefore believes that despite these limitations, it is appropriate to supplement the disclosure of the U.S. GAAP measures with certain Non-GAAP measures defined below.





Non-GAAP-based net income and Non-GAAP-based EPS, attributable to OpenText, are consistently calculated as GAAP-based net income or earnings per share, attributable to OpenText, on a diluted basis, excluding the effects of the amortization of acquired intangible assets, other income (expense), share-based compensation, and Special charges (recoveries), all net of tax and any tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income, as further described in the tables below. Non-GAAP-based gross profit is the arithmetical sum of GAAP-based gross profit and the amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets and share-based compensation within cost of sales. Non-GAAP-based gross margin is calculated as Non-GAAP-based gross profit expressed as a percentage of total revenue. Non-GAAP-based income from operations is calculated as income from operations, excluding the amortization of acquired intangible assets, Special charges (recoveries), and share-based compensation expense.





Adjusted earnings (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) is consistently calculated as GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText, excluding interest income (expense), provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization of acquired intangible assets, other income (expense), share-based compensation and Special charges (recoveries).





The Company's management believes that the presentation of the above defined Non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors because they portray the financial results of the Company before the impact of certain non-operational charges. The use of the term "non-operational charge" is defined for this purpose as an expense that does not impact the ongoing operating decisions taken by the Company's management. These items are excluded based upon the way the Company's management evaluates the performance of the Company's business for use in the Company's internal reports and are not excluded in the sense that they may be used under U.S. GAAP.





The Company does not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle, and therefore believes that the presentation of non-GAAP measures, which in certain cases adjust for the impact of amortization of intangible assets and the related tax effects that are primarily related to acquisitions, will provide readers of financial statements with a more consistent basis for comparison across accounting periods and be more useful in helping readers understand the Company's operating results and underlying operational trends. Additionally, the Company has engaged in various restructuring activities over the past several years, primarily due to acquisitions, that have resulted in costs associated with reductions in headcount, consolidation of leased facilities and related costs, all which are recorded under the Company's "Special Charges (recoveries)" caption on the Consolidated Statements of Income. Each restructuring activity is a discrete event based on a unique set of business objectives or circumstances, and each differs in terms of its operational implementation, business impact and scope, and the size of each restructuring plan can vary significantly from period to period. Therefore, the Company believes that the exclusion of these special charges (recoveries) will also better aid readers of financial statements in the understanding and comparability of the Company's operating results and underlying operational trends.





In summary the Company believes the provision of supplemental Non-GAAP measures allow investors to evaluate the operational and financial performance of the Company's core business using the same evaluation measures that management uses, and is therefore a useful indication of OpenText's performance or expected performance of future operations and facilitates period-to-period comparison of operating performance (although prior performance is not necessarily indicative of future performance). As a result, the Company considers it appropriate and reasonable to provide, in addition to U.S. GAAP measures, supplementary Non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items from the presentation of its financial results.





The following charts provide (unaudited) reconciliations of U.S. GAAP-based financial measures to Non-U.S. GAAP-based financial measures for the following periods presented. Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures for the three months ended March 31, 2020. (In thousands except for per share amounts)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020

GAAP-based Measures GAAP-based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-

based Measures Non-GAAP-

based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Cost of revenues











Cloud services and subscriptions $ 127,565



$ (398)

(1) $ 127,167



Customer support 32,151



(284)

(1) 31,867



Professional service and other 56,526



(328)

(1) 56,198



Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 63,401



(63,401)

(2) —



GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) / Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) 532,492

65.4 % 64,411

(3) 596,903

73.3 % Operating expenses











Research and development 108,184



(1,243)

(1) 106,941



Sales and marketing 166,234



(2,261)

(1) 163,973



General and administrative 68,828



(2,342)

(1) 66,486



Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 59,943



(59,943)

(2) —



Special charges (recoveries) 9,406



(9,406)

(4) —



GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-based income from operations 95,077



139,606

(5) 234,683



Other income (expense), net (18,923)



18,923

(6) —



Provision for (recovery of) income taxes 8,891



18,188

(7) 27,079



GAAP-based net income / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText 25,965



140,341

(8) 166,306



GAAP-based earnings per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText $ 0.10



$ 0.51

(8) $ 0.61

































(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (3) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars, and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue. (4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of Special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as Special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations, and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (5) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars. (6) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of Other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as Other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in non-marketable securities investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. (7) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 25% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based adjusted net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, Special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves, and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Included is the amount of net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense. (8) Reconciliation of GAAP-based net income to Non-GAAP-based net income:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020



Per share diluted GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 25,965

$ 0.10

Add:



Amortization 123,344

0.45

Share-based compensation 6,856

0.03

Special charges (recoveries) 9,406

0.03

Other (income) expense, net 18,923

0.07

GAAP-based provision for (recovery of) income taxes 8,891

0.03

Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes (27,079)

(0.10)

Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 166,306

$ 0.61

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA





Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 25,965

Add:

Provision for (recovery of) income taxes 8,891

Interest and other related expense, net 41,263

Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 63,401

Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 59,943

Depreciation 24,820

Share-based compensation 6,856

Special charges (recoveries) 9,406

Other (income) expense, net 18,923

Adjusted EBITDA $ 259,468

Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures for the nine months ended March 31, 2020. (In thousands except for per share amounts)

Nine Months Ended March 31, 2020

GAAP-based Measures GAAP-based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-

based Measures Non-GAAP-

based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Cost of revenues











Cloud services and subscriptions $ 333,371



$ (1,152)

(1) $ 332,219



Customer support 91,326



(897)

(1) 90,429



Professional service and other 164,468



(917)

(1) 163,551



Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 145,998



(145,998)

(2) —



GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) / Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) 1,540,044

67.5 % 148,964

(3) 1,689,008

74.0 % Operating expenses











Research and development 269,645



(3,719)

(1) 265,926



Sales and marketing 432,162



(6,760)

(1) 425,402



General and administrative 174,958



(8,085)

(1) 166,873



Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 160,561



(160,561)

(2) —



Special charges (recoveries) 24,579



(24,579)

(4) —



GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-based income from operations 412,330



352,668

(5) 764,998



Other income (expense), net (19,736)



19,736

(6) —



Provision for (recovery of) income taxes 78,800



13,481

(7) 92,281



GAAP-based net income / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText 207,833



358,923

(8) 566,756



GAAP-based earnings per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText $ 0.77



$ 1.32

(8) $ 2.09



































(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (3) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars, and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue. (4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of Special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as Special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations, and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (5) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars. (6) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of Other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as Other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in non-marketable securities investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. (7) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 27% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based adjusted net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, Special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves, and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Included is the amount of net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense. (8) Reconciliation of GAAP-based net income to Non-GAAP-based net income:

Nine Months Ended March 31, 2020



Per share diluted GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 207,833

$ 0.77

Add:



Amortization 306,559

1.13

Share-based compensation 21,530

0.08

Special charges (recoveries) 24,579

0.09

Other (income) expense, net 19,736

0.07

GAAP-based provision for (recovery of) income taxes 78,800

0.29

Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes (92,281)

(0.34)

Non-GAAP-based net income attributable to OpenText $ 566,756

$ 2.09

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA





Nine Months Ended March 31, 2020 GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 207,833

Add:

Provision for (recovery of) income taxes 78,800

Interest and other related expense, net 105,849

Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 145,998

Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 160,561

Depreciation 65,809

Share-based compensation 21,530

Special charges (recoveries) 24,579

Other (income) expense, net 19,736

Adjusted EBITDA $ 830,695

Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures for the three months ended December 31, 2019. (In thousands except for per share amounts)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019

GAAP-based Measures GAAP-based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-

based Measures Non-GAAP-

based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Cost of revenues











Cloud services and subscriptions $ 103,644



$ (371)

(1) $ 103,273



Customer support 29,788



(297)

(1) 29,491



Professional service and other 53,604



(346)

(1) 53,258



Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 42,299



(42,299)

(2) —



GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) / Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) 539,172

69.9 % 43,313

(3) 582,485

75.5 % Operating expenses











Research and development 80,283



(1,255)

(1) 79,028



Sales and marketing 137,310



(2,383)

(1) 134,927



General and administrative 54,595



(3,131)

(1) 51,464



Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 51,460



(51,460)

(2) —



Special charges (recoveries) 10,072



(10,072)

(4) —



GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-based income from operations 184,740



111,614

(5) 296,354



Other income (expense), net 1,972



(1,972)

(6) —



Provision for (recovery of) income taxes 46,818



(9,861)

(7) 36,957



GAAP-based net income / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText 107,467



119,503

(8) 226,970



GAAP-based earnings per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText $ 0.40



$ 0.44

(8) $ 0.84



































(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (3) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars, and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue. (4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of Special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as Special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations, and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (5) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars. (6) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of Other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as Other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in non-marketable securities investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. (7) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 30% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based adjusted net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, Special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves, and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Included is the amount of net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense. (8) Reconciliation of GAAP-based net income to Non-GAAP-based net income:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019



Per share diluted GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 107,467

$ 0.40

Add:



Amortization 93,759

0.35

Share-based compensation 7,783

0.03

Special charges (recoveries) 10,072

0.04

Other (income) expense, net (1,972)

(0.01)

GAAP-based provision for (recovery of) income taxes 46,818

0.17

Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes (36,957)

(0.14)

Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 226,970

$ 0.84

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA





Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 107,467

Add:

Provision for (recovery of) income taxes 46,818

Interest and other related expense, net 32,376

Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 42,299

Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 51,460

Depreciation 20,712

Share-based compensation 7,783

Special charges (recoveries) 10,072

Other (income) expense, net (1,972)

Adjusted EBITDA $ 317,015

Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures for the three months ended March 31, 2019. (In thousands except for per share amounts)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2019

GAAP-based Measures GAAP-based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-

based Measures Non-GAAP-

based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Cost of revenues











Cloud services and subscriptions $ 103,873



$ (291)

(1) $ 103,582



Customer support 31,844



(310)

(1) 31,534



Professional service and other 56,626



(448)

(1) 56,178



Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 44,596



(44,596)

(2) —



GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) / Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) 479,515

66.7 % 45,645

(3) 525,160

73.0 % Operating expenses











Research and development 84,905



(1,315)

(1) 83,590



Sales and marketing 132,244



(2,458)

(1) 129,786



General and administrative 51,833



(1,890)

(1) 49,943



Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 48,832



(48,832)

(2) —



Special charges (recoveries) 796



(796)

(4) —



GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-based income from operations 135,877



100,936

(5) 236,813



Other income (expense), net 5,065



(5,065)

(6) —



Provision for (recovery of) income taxes 32,542



(4,373)

(7) 28,169



GAAP-based net income / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText 72,762



100,244

(8) 173,006



GAAP-based earnings per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText $ 0.27



$ 0.37

(8) $ 0.64



































(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (3) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars, and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue. (4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of Special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as Special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations, and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (5) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars. (6) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of Other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as Other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in non-marketable securities investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. (7) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 31% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based adjusted net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, Special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves, and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Included is the amount of net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense. (8) Reconciliation of GAAP-based net income to Non-GAAP-based net income:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2019



Per share diluted GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 72,762

$ 0.27

Add:



Amortization 93,428

0.35

Share-based compensation 6,712

0.02

Special charges (recoveries) 796

—

Other (income) expense, net (5,065)

(0.02)

GAAP-based provision for (recovery of) income taxes 32,542

0.12

Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes (28,169)

(0.10)

Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 173,006

$ 0.64

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA





Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 72,762

Add:

Provision for (recovery of) income taxes 32,542

Interest and other related expense, net 35,607

Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 44,596

Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 48,832

Depreciation 25,028

Share-based compensation 6,712

Special charges (recoveries) 796

Other (income) expense, net (5,065)

Adjusted EBITDA $ 261,810

Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures for the nine months ended March 31, 2019. (In thousands except for per share amounts)

Nine Months Ended March 31, 2019

GAAP-based Measures GAAP-based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-

based Measures Non-GAAP-

based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Cost of revenues











Cloud services and subscriptions $ 280,274



$ (873)

(1) $ 279,401



Customer support 93,582



(881)

(1) 92,701



Professional service and other 169,452



(1,330)

(1) 168,122



Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 140,439



(140,439)

(2) —



GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) / Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) 1,427,568

67.3 % 143,523

(3) 1,571,091

74.1 % Operating expenses











Research and development 238,128



(3,668)

(1) 234,460



Sales and marketing 378,619



(5,874)

(1) 372,745



General and administrative 154,955



(7,526)

(1) 147,429



Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 140,627



(140,627)

(2) —



Special charges (recoveries) 33,487



(33,487)

(4) —



GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-based income from operations 409,036



334,705

(5) 743,741



Other income (expense), net 6,965



(6,965)

(6) —



Provision for (recovery of) income taxes 98,628



(9,029)

(7) 89,599



GAAP-based net income / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText 213,518



336,769

(8) 550,287



GAAP-based earnings per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText $ 0.79



$ 1.25

(8) $ 2.04



































(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (3) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars, and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue. (4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of Special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as Special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations, and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (5) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars. (6) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of Other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as Other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in non-marketable securities investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. (7) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 32% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based adjusted net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, Special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves, and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Included is the amount of net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense. (8) Reconciliation of GAAP-based net income to Non-GAAP-based net income:

Nine Months Ended March 31, 2019



Per share diluted GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 213,518

$ 0.79

Add:



Amortization 281,066

1.04

Share-based compensation 20,152

0.07

Special charges (recoveries) 33,487

0.12

Other (income) expense, net (6,965)

(0.03)

GAAP-based provision for (recovery of) income taxes 98,628

0.37

Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes (89,599)

(0.32)

Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 550,287

$ 2.04

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA





Nine Months Ended March 31, 2019 GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 213,518

Add:

Provision for (recovery of) income taxes 98,628

Interest and other related expense, net 103,751

Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 140,439

Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 140,627

Depreciation 72,716

Share-based compensation 20,152

Special charges (recoveries) 33,487

Other (income) expense, net (6,965)

Adjusted EBITDA $ 816,353



(3) The following tables provide a composition of our major currencies for revenue and expenses, expressed as a percentage, for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020

Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 Currencies % of Revenue % of Expenses*

% of Revenue % of Expenses* EURO 22 % 13 %

22 % 15 % GBP 5 % 6 %

6 % 6 % CAD 3 % 10 %

5 % 10 % USD 63 % 56 %

58 % 51 % Other 7 % 15 %

9 % 18 % Total 100 % 100 %

100 % 100 %









Nine Months Ended March 31, 2020

Nine Months Ended March 31, 2019 Currencies % of Revenue % of Expenses*

% of Revenue % of Expenses* EURO 23 % 14 %

23 % 15 % GBP 5 % 6 %

6 % 6 % CAD 3 % 10 %

4 % 10 % USD 60 % 54 %

58 % 51 % Other 9 % 16 %

9 % 18 % Total 100 % 100 %

100 % 100 %



*Expenses include all cost of revenues and operating expenses included within the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income, except for amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation and Special charges (recoveries). View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opentext-reports-third-quarter-fiscal-year-2020-financial-results-301050542.html SOURCE Open Text Corporation

