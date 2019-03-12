OpenDNA Ltd RooLife to Market & Sell EVE's Meluka Honey in China

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Artificial intelligence and e-Commerce marketing company OpenDNA Limited (ASX:OPN) ("OpenDNA" or the "Company") has entered into a binding agreement with EVE Investment's (ASX:EVE) Meluka Honey, (www.melukahoney.com.au), to lead its market entry into China and to drive online sales for its honey products in China.



- Meluka Honey selects OpenDNA to support its China market entry and drive sales of its products in China on OpenDNA's RooLife platform



- RooLife to sell and distribute Meluka's Organic, Australian Honey derived from 1,000-year-old Tea Trees from NSW's pristine Bungawalbin Valley (see Note 1 below)



- OpenDNA to assist Meluka Honey's market entry into China, provide digital marketing and valuable customer insights via OpenDNA's hyper personalisation and profiling Artificial Intelligence System



- OpenDNA to receive commission on sale of all products and fees for marketing services for sale of Meluka Honey products into China



Under the terms of the agreement, OpenDNA will earn revenue from the provision of market entry services, delivery of digital marketing activities and is to receive commissions on all products sold through the company's RooLife platform. The term for distribution of Meluka Honey's products is for an initial 12-month period with the option to extend for a further 12 months.



EVE Investment's Executive Director, Bill Fry, commented, "The China market presents a huge opportunity for Meluka Honey and we are delighted to partner with OpenDNA to market and sell our high-quality and unique honey products in a market with strong demand for high-quality honey. Meluka Honey is produced from bees foraging from some of the most protected, cleanest and greenest native bush in the world. This incredible source allows us to produce honey that is superior in both taste and quality and we expect our honey to appeal strongly to Chinese consumers."



This agreement further advances OpenDNA's announced strategy to market and sell highquality and authentic Australian products and services to the large and rapidly growing consumer market for natural products in China. Meluka Honey is expected to be in high demand in China which is one of the fastest-growing markets for natural honey in the world where consumption of natural honey has grown consistently, increasing by 112.5% since 2013.(see Note 2 below)



With the integration of OpenDNA's Artificial Intelligence System, the RooLife e-Commerce platforms will continuously assess and refine the products offered to customers and gather intelligence about its customers' preferences and buying habits, in turn providing merchants such as Meluka Honey, with valuable insights into their end customers in China.



With our enhanced combination of online services and our hyper-personalisation engine, OpenDNA is uniquely placed to understand consumer buying behaviour and to provide a personalised shopping experience to deliver products that the consumers like and want.



OpenDNA CEO, Mr Bryan Carr, commented, "Securing a partnership such as this, which incorporates marketing services and sales distribution rights with a high-end and unique producer such as Meluka Honey is a win-win for both companies.



High-quality Australian honey is in demand in China and with the unique properties of Meluka Honey we expect their honey to be able to be clearly differentiated in the market and to be attractive to consumers seeking honey that not only tastes great but also provides health benefits.1 Its anti-oxidant and sustained anti-microbial qualities derived from the natural bio-active properties of the Melaleuca Alternifolioa tea tree are unique1 and align well with the core elements of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM)."



We look forward to continuing to update shareholders of our further progress as we work to add to the portfolio of products to be distributed in China on our RooLife platform.



Notes:



1. Source: www.melukahoney.com.au



2. Source: www.worldstopexports.com/natural-honey-imports-by-country



