OPENJOBMETIS S.P.A.

(OJM)
Openjobmetis S p A : Conference Call Results 1H 2020

07/31/2020 | 05:52pm EDT

WINEGROWER OR

PARAMEDIC OR

TRACTOR DRIVER?

PHYSIOTHERAPIST?

1H 2020 Results Conference Call

Milan, 31 July 2020

OPENJOBMETIS GROUP

TODAY

2021 - Project to merge both Meritocracy and Jobdisabili in Seltis, to create the OJM's Skills Hub

© Openjobmetis S.p.A. - Sede Legale: Via G. Fara 35, 20124 Milano - www.openjobmetis.it - info@openjobmetis.it

2

OJM'S COUNTERMEASURES TO THE IMPACTS OF THE PANDEMIC

Epidemic in

Phase 1:

Phase 2:

Italy since late

Lockdown

Gradual opening of

February

from 9 March

companies from 4 May

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Employees protection measures

Profitability protection measures

Financial

position

protection measures

Smartworking plan for all OJM's employees and offices closed as a precaution despite OJM could operate on site by law

Offices opening: invested >€100K in PPEs; smartworking continues in groups

Renegotiation of rental costs, hiring stop, renegotiation marketing contracts and others

Used the CIG (Social shock absorber) for some subsidiaries

Top Management renounces to the I Tranche P. Stock Option

  • 10 mln precautionary M/L financing approved Careful assessment of customer solvency

© Openjobmetis S.p.A. - Sede Legale: Via G. Fara 35, 20124 Milano - www.openjobmetis.it - info@openjobmetis.it

3

THE GROUP'S STRUCTURE

31/12

2019

635 Employees

Of which:

49 Temporary

586 Permanent

30

June

2020

Employees656*

Of which:

Temporary45

Permanent611

*654 on 30 April 2020

4

GENERALIST BRANCHES

31/12/19

122

Branches

122 branches across Italy

July

2020

1

6

31

11

11

2

12

Openings

0

13

4

7

1

4

4

5

1

2

2

5

Closures

0

© Openjobmetis S.p.A. - Sede Legale: Via G. Fara 35, 20124 Milano - www.openjobmetis.it - info@openjobmetis.it

5

FAMILY CARE BRANCHES

31/12/19

13

Branches

15 branches across Italy

luglio

2020

6

3

1

1

2

2

Openings

2

Firenze FC

Ivrea FC

Closures

0

© Openjobmetis S.p.A. - Sede Legale: Via G. Fara 35, 20124 Milano - www.openjobmetis.it - info@openjobmetis.it

6

TEMPORARY WORK IN ITALY

Revenues Q2 2020 vs. Q2 2019

6 Aug

-30,7%

-27,7%

-30,0%

Sources: Company data

© Openjobmetis S.p.A. - Sede Legale: Via G. Fara 35, 20124 Milano - www.openjobmetis.it - info@openjobmetis.it

7

RISERVATO

Dr. Alessandro Esposti - CFO / IR

8

REVENUES BY COMPANY (EURO '000, NET OF INTERCOMPANY)

Company

Business Area

1H 2019

1H 2020

Var%

268.025

226.093

(15,6%)

Temporary work

5.024

6.684

33,0%

Temporary workers training

1.551

971

(37,4%)

and other revenues

Research and selection;

1.495

1.306

(12,6%)

focus on middle and top

management

Head Hunting digital platform

247

114

(53,8%)

Outplacement and

918

540

(41,2%)

managerial training

Research and selection of

-

175

-

personnel with disabilities

Group Revenues

277.260

235.883

(14,9%)

Group Gross Margin

36.529

28.979

(20,7%)

Gross margin%

13,2%

12,3%

© Openjobmetis S.p.A. - Sede Legale: Via G. Fara 35, 20124 Milano - www.openjobmetis.it - info@openjobmetis.it

9

Q2 2020 VS. Q2 2019 - THE RECOVERY

Q2

Q2 TOT

Euro Million

APR '19

APR '20

MAY '19

MAY '20

JUN '19

JUN '20

2019

2020

Revenues

46,5

26,3

50,4

36,5

49,7

43,2

146,6

106,0

Trend growth

-43%

-28%

-13%

(vs. same month of previous year)

Cyclical growth

-

39%

18%

(vs. previous month)

© Openjobmetis S.p.A. - Sede Legale: Via G. Fara 35, 20124 Milano - www.openjobmetis.it - info@openjobmetis.it

10

1H 2020 VS 1H 2019

POST IFRS 16

Q1

Q2

1H

Euro Million

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

Revenues

130,6

129,9

146,6

106,0

277,3

235,9

YoY

(0,6%)

(27,7%)

(14,9%)

Gross Margin

17,2

15,7

19,4

13,3

36,5

29,0

Gross Margin %

13,1%

12,1%

13,2%

12,6%

13,2%

12,3%

EBITDA

4,6

3,4

7,0

3,3

11,6

6,7

EBITDA m argin

3,5%

2,6%

4,8%

3,1%

4,2%

2,8%

EBIT

2,2

1,9

5,2

1,6

7,4

3,5

Net Income

1,2

1,2

3,5

1,2

4,7

2,4

EBITDA ADJ

4,7

3,4

7,0

3,3

11,7

6,8

Costs €mln

12,6

12,3

12,3

10,0

24,9

22,3

© Openjobmetis S.p.A. - Sede Legale: Via G. Fara 35, 20124 Milano - www.openjobmetis.it - info@openjobmetis.it

11

BALANCE SHEET INDICATORS

31/12/18

30/06/19

31/12/19

30/06/20

NWC

41,4

35,4

42,4

26,1

(Euro million)

NFP

24,2

29,1

30,1

15,1

(Euro million)

17,0 PRE IFRS 16

18,1 PRE IFRS 16

3,0 PRE IFRS 16

DSO (days)

70

77

74

75

Credits/Revenues *360 or

*180 (1H)

NFP / EQUITY

0,25

0,30

0,29

0,15

0,17 PRE IFRS 16

0,18 PRE IFRS 16

0,03 PRE IFRS 16

Quarterly DSO

Q1:

Q2:

Q3:

Q4:

Q1:

Q2:

Q3:

Q4:

Q1:

Q2:

Q1:

Q2:

76

72

74

69

75

73

75

73

70

70

73

83

© Openjobmetis S.p.A. - Sede Legale: Via G. Fara 35, 20124 Milano - www.openjobmetis.it - info@openjobmetis.it

12

INCOME STATEMENTS 1H 2020 VS 1H 2019

(Euro '000)

At 30 June

Var. 2020/2019

2020

2019

Revenues

235.883

277.260

(41.377)

Costs of temporary work

(206.904)

(240.731)

33.827

Gross Margin

28.979

36.529

(7.550)

Other income

3.480

5.037

(1.557)

Employee costs

(14.963)

(16.614)

1.651

Cost of raw materials and consumables

(108)

(125)

17

Costs for services

(10.412)

(12.895)

2.483

Other operating expenses

(297)

(342)

45

EBITDA

6.679

11.590

(4.911)

Impairment loss on trade and other receivables

(657)

(1.847)

1.190

Amortisation/depreciation

(2.468)

(2.339)

(129)

EBITA

3.553

7.404

(3.851)

Amortisation of intangible assets

(22)

(22)

0

EBIT

3.532

7.382

(3.850)

Financial income

191

28

163

Financial expense

(272)

(452)

180

Pre-tax profit (loss)

3.451

6.958

(3.507)

Income taxes

(1.086)

(2.242)

1.156

Profit (loss) for the period

2.365

4.716

(2.351)

© Openjobmetis S.p.A. - Sede Legale: Via G. Fara 35, 20124 Milano - www.openjobmetis.it - info@openjobmetis.it

13

BALANCE SHEET 1H 2020 VS 2019

(Euro '000)

Var. 2020/2019

30/06/2020

% on NIC* /

31/12/2019

% on NIC* /

Total sourc.

Total sourc.

Intangible assets and goodwill

75.933

64,0%

75.992

62,7%

(59)

Property, plant and equipment

2.453

2,1%

2.422

2,0%

31

Right of use for leases

12.033

10,1%

11.989

-

44

Other net non-current assets and liabilities

2.174

1,8%

1.602

1,4%

572

Total non-current assets/liabilities

92.593

78,0%

92.005

66,0%

588

Trade receivables

97.701

82,3%

116.357

94,6%

(18.656)

Other receivables

10.185

8,6%

8.479

6,6%

1.706

Current tax assets

55

0,0%

1.081

0,0%

(1.026)

Trade payables

(6.848)

(5,8%)

(7.942)

(4,7%)

1.094

Current employee benefits

(44.057)

(37,1%)

(40.403)

(32,8%)

(3.654)

Other payables

(28.838)

(24,3%)

(33.171)

(27,6%)

4.333

Current tax liabilities

(115)

(0,1%)

(24)

(0,6%)

(91)

Current provisions for risks and charges

(2.003)

(1,7%)

(1.962)

(1,6%)

(41)

Net working capital

26.080

22,0%

42.415

34,0%

(16.335)

Total loans - net invested capital

118.673

100,0%

134.420

100,0%

(15.747)

Equity

102.347

86,2%

103.159

79,2%

(812)

Net financial indebtedness

15.057

12,7%

30.103

19,9%

(15.046)

Employee benefits

1.270

1,1%

1.158

0,9%

112

Total sources

118.673

100,0%

134.420

100,0%

(15.747)

* Net invested capital

© Openjobmetis S.p.A. - Sede Legale: Via G. Fara 35, 20124 Milano - www.openjobmetis.it - info@openjobmetis.it

14

DISCLAIMER

  • This document was prepared by Openjobmetis S.p.A. Employment Agency ("Openjobmetis" or the "Company") to be used exclusively during today's presentation on the Company and its subsidiaries (jointly the "Group") for purposes other than that for which it was prepared.
  • The information contained here was not subject to review or audit by any independent body or party and there are no guarantees of any type, implicit or explicit, to that regard, nor it is possible to rely on the correctness, accuracy, completeness, or precision of the information and opinions contained in this document.
  • Certain portions of this presentation contain prospective statements/figures that merely represent estimates and that could be different, even dramatically, from effective future results obtained. The Company, the other companies of the Group, related directors, employees, consultants or representatives, its directors, employees, consultants or representatives, cannot be considered in any way responsible for any consequences, direct or indirect, resulting from the reading, processing or evaluation of this document or from any event that occurs to anyone with which it is associated. This document does not contain all the information inherent to the Company, its activities and the reference sector that may be necessary to evaluate an investment decision.
  • This document cannot constitute the information and valuation basis for any type of market solicitation and does not constitute an offer or an invitation to purchase or subscribe shares, and it does not, nor does any part of it, constitute a contract or a commitment to contract, nor can it be relied upon in relation to the stipulation of any contract or assumption of commitments of any kind.
  • The document was presented exclusively for your information and cannot be reproduced, transmitted or distributed to third parties, nor can it be published, as a whole or in part, for any reason. Failure to observe these conditions could constitute a violation of applicable regulations.
  • Unless otherwise provided, the information and opinions contained in this document are provided based on the situation existing as at the date of this presentation and, therefore, are subject to changes or variations without the obligation of prior notification. The Company does not assume any responsibility in relation to the modification or update of this document, nor does it commit to provide additional information that may be requested by the intended readers.
  • This document contains statements and estimates that are not necessarily linked to actual events, but that regard future events and are identified by word such as "belief", "expectation", "estimate", "intention", "forecast", "objective", "strategy", "target" and other similar expressions. These statements, as well as the assumptions, opinions, and judgements of the Company and third parties, are subject to modification, even significantly, and are by nature opinions and forecasts and, as such, are uncertain and subject to risks. Therefore, the final results or events may differ, possibly dramatically, from the forecasts. Neither the Company nor the Group assumes any obligation to update any of the statements regarding future circumstances or forecasts, hence these statements are updated as of the date of this document and it is not possible to rely on them.
  • The statements contained in this document and regarding past activities or trends do not constitute a representation or a guarantee that these activities or these trends will continue in the future.
  • Having accepted this document or having taken part in its presentation, the reader (a) declares that he/she has read and accepts that he/she is bound to comply with the provisions of this disclaimer; and (b) commits to not divulge the information contained herein to third parties, in full compliance with the above.

© Openjobmetis S.p.A. - Sede Legale: Via G. Fara 35, 20124 Milano - www.openjobmetis.it - info@openjobmetis.it

15

Disclaimer

Openjobmetis S.p.A. published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2020 21:51:19 UTC
