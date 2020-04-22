Openjobmetis S p A : Notice of payment of dividend for 2019

****
Openjobmetis - an overview: Openjobmetis is the Employment Agency established in 2011 as a result of the merger of Openjob S.p.A. and Metis S.p.A., combining the unique skills and experiences for which they have always been known. Listed since December 2015, Openjobmetis SpA is the first and only Employment Agency in the STAR segment of the screen-based stock exchange (MTA) operated by Borsa Italiana, and is positioned among the leading Italian operators in its field, with revenue of approximately EUR 565.3 million in the year ended 31 December 2019. Openjobmetis SpA, which provides temporary work employment, operates through Specialised Divisions in a wide range of labour market sectors, including: Healthcare, Industrial, Banking and Finance, Large-Scale Retail Trade, I&CT, Horeca, Agro-Industrial, Diversity Talent and Naval. It also has the following subsidiaries: Openjob Consulting Srl, management of funded training activities, Seltis Srl, recruitment and selection of middle/top management, Meritocracy Srl, digital head hunting, HC Srl, a result of the merger of Corium Srl and HC Srl, 78.6% owned, which deals with training, coaching and outplacement, Family Care Srl, APL dedicated to family assistance and, finally, Jobdisabili Srl, specialised, through the online platform Jobmetoo, in the recruitment and selection of personnel with disabilities. The Openjobmetis Group operates across the country through a network of over 130 branches.
Investor Relator - Alessandro Esposti
Investor.relator@openjob.it
Tel. 0331 211501
Ufficio stampa - Finance CDR Communication Angelo Brunello angelo.brunello@cdr-communication.it
Tel. +39 329 2117752
Claudia Gabriella Messina claudia.messina@cdr-communication.itTel. +39 339 4920223
Openjobmetis
comunicazione@openjob.itTel. 0331 211501
Openjobmetis S.p.A. - AGENZIA PER IL LAVORO - Aut. Prot. N. 1111-SG del 26/11/2004
DIREZIONE GENERALE E UFFICI: Via Marsala, 40/C - Centro Direzionale Le Torri - 21013 Gallarate (VA)
SEDE LEGALE: Via Generale Gustavo Fara, 35 - 20124 Milano
Cod. Fisc. - P.IVA e Nr. Iscr. Reg. Imprese di Milano 13343690155 - Capitale Sociale € 13.712.000,00 = i.v. Telefono 0331 211501 - Fax 0331 211590 - info@openjob.it - www.openjobmetis.it