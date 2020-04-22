Log in
OPENJOBMETIS S.P.A.

(OJM)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Italian Stock Exchange - 04/22 03:06:59 am
5 EUR   +0.40%
03:13aOPENJOBMETIS S P A : Notice of payment of dividend for 2019
PU
04/21OPENJOBMETIS S P A : Consolidated Non-Financial Statement 2019
PU
04/21OPENJOBMETIS S P A : Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting
PU
Openjobmetis S p A : Notice of payment of dividend for 2019

04/22/2020 | 03:13am EDT

NOTICE OF PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND FOR 2019

Milan, 22 April 2020 - Please be advised that the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Openjobmetis S.p.A. on 21 April 2020 resolved to pay a dividend of Euro 0,21 per share. Furthermore, the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting resolved that the aforementioned dividend will be paid, gross of tax withholding, starting from 13 May 2020, with coupon no. 2 set to 11 May 2020 and "record date" (date of entitlement to payment of the dividend itself, pursuant to art. 83- terdecies of Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998 and art. 2.6.6, paragraph 2, of the Regulation of Markets Organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A.) to 12 May 2020.

MINUTE OF THE ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

Furthermore, please be advised that the minute of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Openjobmetis S.p.A., held on 21 April 2020, will be available to the public within the deadline required pursuant to law at the Company's registered office, on the Company's website www.openjobmetis.it "Corporate Governance, Shareholders' Meeting", and on eMarket STORAGE authorized storage system (www.emarketstorage.it).

Openjobmetis - an overview: Openjobmetis is the Employment Agency established in 2011 as a result of the merger of Openjob S.p.A. and Metis S.p.A., combining the unique skills and experiences for which they have always been known. Listed since December 2015, Openjobmetis SpA is the first and only Employment Agency in the STAR segment of the screen-based stock exchange (MTA) operated by Borsa Italiana, and is positioned among the leading Italian operators in its field, with revenue of approximately EUR 565.3 million in the year ended 31 December 2019. Openjobmetis SpA, which provides temporary work employment, operates through Specialised Divisions in a wide range of labour market sectors, including: Healthcare, Industrial, Banking and Finance, Large-Scale Retail Trade, I&CT, Horeca, Agro-Industrial, Diversity Talent and Naval. It also has the following subsidiaries: Openjob Consulting Srl, management of funded training activities, Seltis Srl, recruitment and selection of middle/top management, Meritocracy Srl, digital head hunting, HC Srl, a result of the merger of Corium Srl and HC Srl, 78.6% owned, which deals with training, coaching and outplacement, Family Care Srl, APL dedicated to family assistance and, finally, Jobdisabili Srl, specialised, through the online platform Jobmetoo, in the recruitment and selection of personnel with disabilities. The Openjobmetis Group operates across the country through a network of over 130 branches.

Investor Relator - Alessandro Esposti

Investor.relator@openjob.it

Tel. 0331 211501

Ufficio stampa - Finance CDR Communication Angelo Brunello angelo.brunello@cdr-communication.it

Tel. +39 329 2117752

Claudia Gabriella Messina claudia.messina@cdr-communication.itTel. +39 339 4920223

Openjobmetis

comunicazione@openjob.itTel. 0331 211501

Openjobmetis S.p.A. - AGENZIA PER IL LAVORO - Aut. Prot. N. 1111-SG del 26/11/2004

DIREZIONE GENERALE E UFFICI: Via Marsala, 40/C - Centro Direzionale Le Torri - 21013 Gallarate (VA)

SEDE LEGALE: Via Generale Gustavo Fara, 35 - 20124 Milano

Cod. Fisc. - P.IVA e Nr. Iscr. Reg. Imprese di Milano 13343690155 - Capitale Sociale € 13.712.000,00 = i.v. Telefono 0331 211501 - Fax 0331 211590 - info@openjob.it - www.openjobmetis.it

Openjobmetis S.p.A. published this content on 22 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2020 07:12:06 UTC
