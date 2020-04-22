Openjobmetis S p A : Notice of payment of dividend for 2019

NOTICE OF PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND FOR 2019

Milan, 22 April 2020 - Please be advised that the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Openjobmetis S.p.A. on 21 April 2020 resolved to pay a dividend of Euro 0,21 per share. Furthermore, the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting resolved that the aforementioned dividend will be paid, gross of tax withholding, starting from 13 May 2020, with coupon no. 2 set to 11 May 2020 and "record date" (date of entitlement to payment of the dividend itself, pursuant to art. 83- terdecies of Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998 and art. 2.6.6, paragraph 2, of the Regulation of Markets Organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A.) to 12 May 2020.

MINUTE OF THE ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

Furthermore, please be advised that the minute of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Openjobmetis S.p.A., held on 21 April 2020, will be available to the public within the deadline required pursuant to law at the Company's registered office, on the Company's website www.openjobmetis.it "Corporate Governance, Shareholders' Meeting", and on eMarket STORAGE authorized storage system (www.emarketstorage.it).