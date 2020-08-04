Log in
Openjobmetis S p A : Notice of the publication of the Interim Financial Report as at 30 June 2020

08/04/2020 | 03:02am EDT

NOTICE OF THE PUBLICATION OF

THE INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT AS AT 30 JUNE 2020

Milan, 4 August 2020 - Notice is hereby given that the Interim Financial Report as at 30 June 2020, comprising the Directors' Report on Operations and accompanied by the statement by the Manager in charge of preparing the company's financial reports, and the independent auditors' report, have been filed, pursuant to and within the terms of law, at the headquarters and submitted to Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and CONSOB. They are also available on the company's website, www.openjobmetis.it, in the section 'Investor Relations - Financial Statements and Reports' as well as through the authorised storage device eMarket Storage (www.emarketstorage.com).

****

Openjobmetis - an overview: Openjobmetis S.p.A. is an employment agency established in 2011 as a result of the merger of Openjob S.p.A. and Metis S.p.A., thus combining the singular expertise and experience that has distinguished them since the start. Listed since December 2015, Openjobmetis S.p.A. is the first and only Employment Agency in the STAR segment of the screen-based stock exchange (MTA) operated by Borsa Italiana, and is positioned among the leading Italian operators in its field, with revenue of approximately EUR 565.3 million in the year ended 31 December 2019. Openjobmetis S.p.A., involved in temporary work employment, operates via Specialised Divisions within a wide spectrum of sectors of the labour market such as: Healthcare, Industrial, Banking and Finance, Large-Scale Retail Trade, I&CT, Horeca, Agro-Industrial, Diversity Talent and Naval. The following subsidiaries complete the picture: Openjob Consulting S.r.l., management of financed training activities, Seltis S.r.l., recruitment and selection of middle/top level employees, Meritocracy S.r.l., digital head hunting, HC S.r.l., deriving from the merger of Corium S.r.l. and HC S.r.l., 78.6% owned, which is involved in training, coaching and outplacement, Family Care S.r.l., Agenzia per il Lavoro dedicated to family support and in conclusion Jobdisabili S.r.l., specialised via the online platform Jobmetoo, in the recruitment and selection of people with disabilities. The Openjobmetis group has a widespread presence throughout the local area thanks to its network of more than 130 branches.

Investor Relations - Alessandro Esposti

Investor.relator@openjob.it

Tel. 0331 211501

Press Office - Finance

CDR Communication

Angelo Brunello angelo.brunello@cdr-communication.itTel. +39 329 2117752

Claudia Gabriella Messina claudia.messina@cdr-communication.itTel. +39 339 4920223

Openjobmetis

comunicazione@openjob.itTel. 0331 211501

Openjobmetis S.p.A. - AGENZIA PER IL LAVORO - Aut. Prot. N. 1111-SG del 26/11/2004

DIREZIONE GENERALE E UFFICI: Via Marsala, 40/C - Centro Direzionale Le Torri - 21013 Gallarate (VA)

SEDE LEGALE: Via Generale Gustavo Fara, 35 - 20124 Milano

Cod. Fisc. - P.IVA e Nr. Iscr. Reg. Imprese di Milano 13343690155 - Capitale Sociale € 13.712.000,00 = i.v. Telefono 0331 211501 - Fax 0331 211590 - info@openjob.it - www.openjobmetis.it

Pag. 1 di 1

Disclaimer

Openjobmetis S.p.A. published this content on 04 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2020 07:01:13 UTC
