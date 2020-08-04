Openjobmetis S p A : Notice of the publication of the Interim Financial Report as at 30 June 2020

Openjobmetis - an overview: Openjobmetis S.p.A. is an employment agency established in 2011 as a result of the merger of Openjob S.p.A. and Metis S.p.A., thus combining the singular expertise and experience that has distinguished them since the start. Listed since December 2015, Openjobmetis S.p.A. is the first and only Employment Agency in the STAR segment of the screen-based stock exchange (MTA) operated by Borsa Italiana, and is positioned among the leading Italian operators in its field, with revenue of approximately EUR 565.3 million in the year ended 31 December 2019. Openjobmetis S.p.A., involved in temporary work employment, operates via Specialised Divisions within a wide spectrum of sectors of the labour market such as: Healthcare, Industrial, Banking and Finance, Large-Scale Retail Trade, I&CT, Horeca, Agro-Industrial, Diversity Talent and Naval. The following subsidiaries complete the picture: Openjob Consulting S.r.l., management of financed training activities, Seltis S.r.l., recruitment and selection of middle/top level employees, Meritocracy S.r.l., digital head hunting, HC S.r.l., deriving from the merger of Corium S.r.l. and HC S.r.l., 78.6% owned, which is involved in training, coaching and outplacement, Family Care S.r.l., Agenzia per il Lavoro dedicated to family support and in conclusion Jobdisabili S.r.l., specialised via the online platform Jobmetoo, in the recruitment and selection of people with disabilities. The Openjobmetis group has a widespread presence throughout the local area thanks to its network of more than 130 branches.

