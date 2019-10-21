Log in
OPENJOBMETIS S.P.A.

(OJM)
10/21 05:59:37 am
6.975 EUR   -0.50%
05:46aOPENJOBMETIS S P A : Report - Buy Back Program
PU
10/14OPENJOBMETIS S P A : Report - Buy Back Program
PU
10/07OPENJOBMETIS S P A : Informativa Acquisto Azioni Proprie
PU
Openjobmetis S p A : Report - Buy Back Program

10/21/2019 | 05:46am EDT

REPORT - BUY BACK PROGRAM

Milan, 21 October 2019 - Openjobmetis S.p.A. - Agenzia per il lavoro communicates the transactions on own shares for the period between 14 October 2019 and 18 October 2019 within the limits resolved by the shareholders' meeting on 24 April 2018 (as already communicated to the market with the press releases on 24 April 2018 and 15 May 2018). The details on the purchases are reported in the following table and at the end of this Report:

Date

Transaction

Quantity

Average price

Counter Value

14 October 2019

Purchase

1,500

6.7773

10,165.95

15 October 2019

Purchase

2,245

6.7850

15,232.33

16 October 2019

Purchase

2,300

6.9397

15,961.31

17 October 2019

Purchase

2,500

7.0018

17,504.50

18 October 2019

Purchase

150

7.0033

1,050.50

Total

8,695

6.8907

59,914.59

As a consequence of the transactions carried out within the buy back program, Openjobmetis holds a total of 502,136 own shares equal to approximately 3.6620% of its share capital.

****

Openjobmetis - an overview: Openjobmetis S.p.A. is an Employment Agency established in 2011 as a result of the merger of Openjob S.p.A. and Metis S.p.A., with their know-how and unique expertise that has distinguished them for over 18 years. Listed since December 2015, Openjobmetis S.p.A. is the first and only Employment Agency in the STAR segment of the screen-based stock exchange (MTA) operated by Borsa Italiana, and is positioned among the leading Italian operators in its field, with revenues of approximately EUR 594.3 million in the year ended 31 December 2018. Openjobmetis S.p.A. relies on a network of more than 130 branches distributed throughout Italy and it operates through a series of specialised areas: Healthcare, Industrial, Banking and Finance, Large-Scale Retail Trade, I&CT, Horeca, Family Care, Agro-Industrial, Diversity Talent and Naval. The range of services is completed by the subsidiary Seltis Srl, specialised in the recruitment and selection of middle/top level employees and Corium Srl, a leading company in outplacement activities. In 2018 Openjobmetis SpA acquired 100% of Coverclip, now Meritocracy Srl, a platform specialized in personnel recruitment, particularly for digital professionals, which also uses Artificial Intelligence components in the recruitment and matching of the positions. In the same year it acquired 70% of HC S.r.l., an educational company that carries out activities dedicated to the development and motivation of human resources.

Investor Relations - Alessandro Esposti

Investor.relator@openjob.it

Tel. 0331 211501

Press Office - Finance

CDR Communication

Angelo Brunello angelo.brunello@cdr-communication.itTel. +39 329 2117752

Claudia Gabriella Messina claudia.messina@cdr-communication.itTel. +39 339 4920223

Openjobmetis

comunicazione@openjob.itTel. 0331 211501

Openjobmetis S.p.A. - AGENZIA PER IL LAVORO - Aut. Prot. N. 1111-SG del 26/11/2004

DIREZIONE GENERALE E UFFICI: Via Marsala, 40/C - Centro Direzionale Le Torri - 21013 Gallarate (VA)

SEDE LEGALE: Via Generale Gustavo Fara, 35 - 20124 Milano

Cod. Fisc. - P.IVA e Nr. Iscr. Reg. Imprese di Milano 13343690155 - Capitale Sociale € 13.712.000,00 = i.v. Telefono 0331 211501 - Fax 0331 211590 - info@openjob.it - www.openjobmetis.it

Pag. 1 di 2

LEI

ISIN

B/S

Quantity

Price

Venue

Execution Date

Execution Time

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

800

6,79

MTAA

14/10/2019

09.06.12

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

125

6,7

MTAA

14/10/2019

10.09.06

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

128

6,79

MTAA

14/10/2019

12.44.50

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

147

6,79

MTAA

14/10/2019

12.44.50

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

79

6,72

MTAA

14/10/2019

13.51.14

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

203

6,78

MTAA

14/10/2019

16.16.45

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

18

6,78

MTAA

14/10/2019

16.16.45

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

65

6,77

MTAA

15/10/2019

11.18.05

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

206

6,78

MTAA

15/10/2019

12.05.25

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

90

6,78

MTAA

15/10/2019

12.05.25

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

114

6,78

MTAA

15/10/2019

12.05.25

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

61

6,78

MTAA

15/10/2019

12.05.25

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

529

6,78

MTAA

15/10/2019

12.05.25

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

970

6,79

MTAA

15/10/2019

15.14.18

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

210

6,79

MTAA

15/10/2019

15.32.46

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

500

6,91

MTAA

16/10/2019

13.34.28

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

300

6,86

MTAA

16/10/2019

13.34.33

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

137

6,8

MTAA

16/10/2019

13.34.33

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

680

6,98

MTAA

16/10/2019

16.48.14

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

350

6,98

MTAA

16/10/2019

16.48.14

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

33

6,98

MTAA

16/10/2019

16.48.14

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

242

6,99

MTAA

16/10/2019

17.28.05

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

58

6,99

MTAA

16/10/2019

17.28.05

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

115

7,06

MTAA

17/10/2019

09.27.12

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

135

7,06

MTAA

17/10/2019

09.27.12

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

90

7

MTAA

17/10/2019

14.05.13

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

660

7,06

MTAA

17/10/2019

15.25.51

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

41

7

MTAA

17/10/2019

16.17.50

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

194

7

MTAA

17/10/2019

16.29.27

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

3

7

MTAA

17/10/2019

16.29.39

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

262

7

MTAA

17/10/2019

17.14.46

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

300

6,95

MTAA

17/10/2019

17.19.09

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

700

6,95

MTAA

17/10/2019

17.22.09

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

69

7

MTAA

18/10/2019

13.29.35

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

31

7

MTAA

18/10/2019

14.47.40

81560094D50B119C1486

IT0003683528

Buy

50

7,01

MTAA

18/10/2019

16.29.40

Pag. 2 di 2

Openjobmetis S.p.A. - AGENZIA PER IL LAVORO - Aut. Prot. N. 1111-SG del 26/11/2004

DIREZIONE GENERALE E UFFICI: Via Marsala, 40/C - Centro Direzionale Le Torri - 21013 Gallarate (VA)

SEDE LEGALE: Via Generale Gustavo Fara, 35 - 20124 Milano

Cod. Fisc. - P.IVA e Nr. Iscr. Reg. Imprese di Milano 13343690155 - Capitale Sociale € 13.712.000,00 = i.v. Telefono 0331 211501 - Fax 0331 211590 - info@openjob.it - www.openjobmetis.it

Disclaimer

Openjobmetis S.p.A. published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 09:45:11 UTC
